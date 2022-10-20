How should we handle failure?
First, we need to know how to define and explain failure. There are a number of related questions that should be considered after defining and explaining what is meant by failure as an experience. In the eyes of some, Jesus failed when he was nailed on the cross, dying and leaving life here. Yet the fact is, Jesus did not fail because of two things. He paid an awful price in sacrificing His life and blood for our sins. That costly sacrifice purchased, for those who come to Him, salvation and new life. That cannot be counted as anything but success, even though in the eyes of many the cross was a gruesome failure of a great man’s life and teaching. Jesus, however, was “the God-man” who came to bring those who believe in Him to God.
Another sense in which the cross as a failure must be calculated is in relation to who Jesus was. If He was, and we believe that He was, God, then even the cross could not defeat Him, indeed could not be a failure. This is the very thing that Jesus was struggling with in the Garden of Gethsemane when He asked that the cup be taken from Him. He said to the Heavenly Father, “Nevertheless, Your will be done!” Then He went to the cross to die and was buried in a borrowed tomb. After three days, He came back from the grave, victorious and alive. So failure was overcome. Death was defeated. Life conquered the worst of failures and flaws. This is the marvelous message of the entire Bible, as God’s Word to us.
Jesus handled “failure” by living through it and finding victory over it. He opened the door for all who will come to Him to find this victory in the virtue of trusting in Him as the source of all life and success. Don’t let failure, defeat or any other evil keep you from finding fullness, freedom and full success. We are to keep on trusting God and doing good. I must remind myself and all of you who read this column what the Psalmist believed and practiced. It is our gateway to overcoming failure — “Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness, delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desire of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He shall bring it to pass” (Psalm 37:3-5).
Jesus’ success and salvation come to those who trust Him, even in their failures and sins. How do you handle failure? It is interesting to consider two individuals in Jesus’ story who had to deal with failure — Judas and Peter. They both failed, denying Jesus and turning from Him in selfishness. They both betrayed Jesus. Judas sold Him to the priests; Peter refused to acknowledge Jesus’ friendship and fellowship when in the courtyard during Jesus’ trial. A spirit of betrayal and defection marked both these lives. Jesus did not fail, but Judas and Peter did.
Jesus did the right thing in regards to both of these failing individuals. Notice how differently these two men dealt with their failures. Judas could not handle his treachery and failure, deciding to hang himself to escape. Suicide is not an escape from responsibility. Peter broke down in his guilt and wept, acknowledging his failure. Judas took the punishment for his failure in his own hands, taking his life to pay the price of his failure. Peter came to Jesus and trusted Him to forgive and free him from his failure. One man ended his life; the other came to the end of his old life and found a new life and the power to begin over.
Peter was a rock, but one that cracked and broke. It is in this brokenness that Peter found a new foundation and heard a new calling. Peter, as a broken man, was able to receive grace and to find God’s faithfulness sufficient, indeed capable of giving him “the desires” of his heart. He found that he did not have to pay the price because another had already paid it for him.
How do you deal with failure? Do you end up condemning yourself, even as Judas, and finding the emptiness of failures, flaws and sins? Many people hang themselves little by little with cruel self-remorse that grows into self-hatred, and often the terrible hatred of others in unforgiveness and condemnation. You can see and hear it in such expressions — “Why did I do that?” “How could I have ever thought and said that?” “I never do anything right!” “I’ll never get over this.” So often we judge ourselves, condemn ourselves, blame ourselves and others — modern day Judases trying to escape failures and flaws.
Other people, however, are finding what Jesus found and what Peter discovered through Him: Our failures are not final. They are merely preludes to a deeper and more profound realization of God’s love and enabling grace and power. Forgiveness, freedom, fullness and a new beginning, another chance, are but a prayer away.
How have you failed? How have you denied Him? You can find a new beginning at the end of your failure. You can begin again right now this moment. That is the way to handle failure — trust God and do right. Failure brings us to either self-condemnation and self-destruction, or to repentance and restoration.
This certainly demands that we consider some “common sense” measures in dealing with our failures. We must “stick together” as the failures become obvious, that we might know the truth of God and His goodness. History should be remembered and we must determine that those who have abandoned the good interests, the moral truths and simple rights of common people should return to embrace them. Some of you have responded to my plea for “common sense” trust and right acts of goodness. I trust that many more of you will do so. This is a time when our “community conversation” must unfold and come to rule the day that we might return to the right and to the light of God’s grace.