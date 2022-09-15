Criminals will face God. God hears the cries of His people as they suffer under cruel and wicked leaders who take pleasure in persecuting and killing God’s people and His work. There is another important element in the history story of Acts 12.
In the fifth verse, there is a graphic statement, a pitched battle. Read it. “Peter was therefore kept in prison, but constant prayer was offered to God for him by the church.” Herod saw that what he was doing pleased the Jews, so he thought he would not merely kill James, he would deal with the leader Peter. This would seriously impact the cause of good and God.
Here are the two forces in battle — those who harass, murder, mess with and imprison God’s people. Those who pray, persist, witness and work for the Lord. Sometimes in the course of battle, some fall — to hardship and harassment, sometimes to the sharp edge of the sword, and sometimes to imprisonment. Yet God’s people must continue doing God’s will, working and witnessing. We must continue praying. God’s people prayed for Peter in prison.
Such prayers cannot be kept down. They cannot be confined, constricted or denied. They come from one’s heart and life. Heaven will not turn a deaf ear to such prayers. Some prayers will not rise above a person’s head. Jesus described such pitiful prayers when telling of the Pharisee praying in the New Testament “with himself.” God didn’t hear him. Heaven was closed to his pleas. God’s people prayed for Peter in prison. This is the prayer that wells up from the inner soul of godly people. It is prayer from the heart. God hears. Note what God did on this occasion.
Observe the state of Peter in this story. He is sleeping. That is the sleep of a good conscience. If you can’t sleep, the problem isn’t others, it is you, your conscience. Why blame others for your pained conscience? Why blame the preacher who has preached about sin because you can’t sleep? Why blame the Lord for your feelings when they are yours? Peter was in prison, but he was sleeping the sleep of a good conscience.
It was Herod and the Jews who were upset. They were unable to find peace. The Jews who were pleased with this evil deed were unable to find peace in what was good. If you cannot be pleased with the work of God and the work of God’s people, then the problem is you and not others.
Another important thing to learn from this story is that God is never late and He is never inadequate. “And when Herod was about to bring him out, that night Peter was sleeping, bound with two chains between two soldiers; and the guards before the door were keeping the prison” (Acts 12:6). This is an impossible situation. Peter isn’t just locked in a room. He is in a dungeon, double-chained, locked behind more than one door and guarded by many men with weapons and the power of government.
Have you been here? Have you been in the same darkness? When you would have been killed the next morning? Right now, in the United States, there are many people held by a rogue government and charged with being enemies when many in radical groups were left to riot and ruin whole cities in earlier days. In Peter’s case, the catastrophe was to occur with dawn. Herod was going to have him brought out and he would do harm to him, worse probably than he had done to James.
Have you ever looked in the cabinets, thinking there might not be enough for tomorrow to eat and feed your family? Have you ever faced such threatening times, wondering if you can continue and survive? Then there was a miracle! God intervened!
Trust God! He will come in the hour of your greatest need. Have a good conscience before Him. Believe Him. Do the right thing. Worship Him. Follow Him. Witness for Him. Work for Him.
You may not like the circumstances. Prison isn’t a pleasant experience for Peter. He didn’t have a lot of privacy, double-chained to two soldiers. He was going to have a good night’s rest anyway. You may not like where you are. Have a good time anyway. Trust the Lord and enjoy yourself in Him and work for Him anyway.
Are you in prison? Are you locked to people or in a situation you don’t particularly enjoy? What should you do? Well, there are some things about which you can’t do a great deal. There are some folks about which you can do very little. They are beyond what you can do. Trust God. Sleep in His grace. Do what you can, then give the rest to God. As God’s people, we ought to pray for those who are locked and chained, imprisoned and afflicted, facing death and destruction. Herods are still active in our world, driven by evil and demonic forces to hate, imprison and destroy what they do not like.
Are you facing such a situation? Are you praying with God’s people? Are you a modern-day Peter needing God’s people to pray? Are you doing what God wants you to do?
Be confident that God will send help. He sent an angel to help Peter. The force of government, military, physical chains, locked doors and wicked hate had no power when God’s messenger intervened to release Peter. God deals with evil and the forces that support it and are used against good and His witness and work. Later God will deal with Herod’s arrogance and foolishness. This isn’t just a story for history books. It is a witness to God’s reality and a warning to those who would attack and resist good. Beware! God does not sleep! We may sleep with a good conscience, but there are those who do not.
You would benefit greatly by reading Psalm 37:3-5 — “Trust in the Lord, and do good; so you shall dwell in the land, and verily you shall be fed. Delight yourself also in the Lord; and He shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way unto the Lord; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.” This we must do, even though evil and wickedness reign and ruin all around us. Consider God’s real witness and reliable work, even during the most trying times. Let us continue praying. Let us keep witnessing and working.