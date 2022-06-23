Our founders were wise men. I have particularly grown more and more to appreciate the work of Thomas Jefferson and those who followed in his tradition. This is not to diminish the contribution of Alexander Hamilton and the other founding fathers of our nation.
These two men balanced that early experiment in “limited government” and provided us with the system that we have today. It is important that we recognize the significance of our system and that we continue to limit the role of government as it relates to individuals and social groups in society. One of the important things that Hamilton left us was the insistence that debts should be paid — foreign and national debts both should be paid.
Another point that should be considered and maintained is the limitation of debt. We do not need to chain future generations with enormous debt in order to salvage the present situation. This will, once again, raise the issue of who will have to pay the debt, when it will be paid and how it will be paid. This is where we must listen to the wise Thomas Jefferson when he said, “I ... place economy among the first and most important republican virtues, and public debt as the greatest of the dangers to be feared.” In this same time period Jefferson goes on to argue in this quote the following about public debt,
“We must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. We must make our election between economy and liberty or profusion and servitude. If we run into such debt, as that we must be taxed in our meat and in our drink, in our necessaries and our comforts, in our labors and our amusements, for our calling and our creeds... [we will] have no time to think, no means of calling our miss-managers to account but be glad to obtain subsistence by hiring ourselves to rivet their chains on the necks of our fellow-sufferers... And this is the tendency of all human governments. A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for [another]... till the bulk of society is reduced to be mere automatons of misery... And the fore-horse of this frightful team is public debt. Taxation follows that, and in its train wretchedness and oppression.”
Jefferson made another statement that should be considered in the light of what is taking place in Washington at the present time. Donald Trump’s victory should speak to government leaders and to all others regarding the travesty of our present debt. Such statements take on a prophetic tendency when you consider what our leaders are attempting to do at the present time. Here is what Jefferson said in 1802. It should be acknowledged that there are some questions regarding the quote, but that should not lessen the truth contained in the quote and its application to our present situation. So, I suppose, I should say that whoever or whenever this statement was made, the truth certainly remains important and true, particularly in the light of our current situation. It is still a wise statement. It is still true. Supposedly Jefferson said, or wrote, “Banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around the banks will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”
When using such quotes from the past we need to keep in mind that Jefferson’s day was much simpler and very different than our day. If there were such dangers for that simpler and less complicated day, they are certainly compounded moreso in a world such as ours. Jefferson knew nothing of globalization, socialism, internationalism or a host of other “isms.” Having confessed the differences, we should not thereby dismiss the significance of such quotes, in the light of a more complicated and dangerous “modern age.” Greed, selfishness, statism, elitism and tyranny come in many different forms and fashions. Some good common sense and reasonable conversation should bring some understanding in a time of irrational and erratic financial management (or should one say, “mismanagement”?). Has anyone thought to ask this question — “How can the president, whether it is Obama, Trump, Biden, Clinton or anyone else, be held accountable by those who have brought us as a nation to the brink of financial and fiscal disaster, if not actual ruin?” Should this be asked, “Do we need more government rules, management and controls in the light of such unruliness, mismanagement and control-less government?”
Then there are the questions of “re-distribution” of wealth and the use of the tax system to penalize some, if not actually rob them, of the hard-earned savings. In this I’m referring to the so-called “death tax” that jeopardizes the resources of families whose parents and others have saved and slaved to amass some family wealth for those following them, only to have those hard-earned savings, property and business taken from them by a “death tax.” There is also the evil tax penalty related to Obamacare and insurance. We must keep in mind that these are issues that we must face and fully answer. Most of the time, people aren’t concerned about these questions because they are not the ones being robbed. It is when government begins to take from those that claim something for themselves that we get the attention of the masses. These “entitlements” and things such as “social security” drive people to increased levels of concern and contention. The problems with social security began when our representatives and senators began to “rob” Peter to “pay” Paul, taking from the social security “funds” to finance their pet projects and programs that setup the catastrophe we will face in the bankruptcy of our “social security.”
Let me hear from you as to what you think about the matter of public debt as described by Jefferson, extravagant mis-management of national resources, wasteful government spending, excessive taxation and tragic political extravagance.