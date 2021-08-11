In the Old Testament the book of Isaiah has an important message for us today. Chapter 1 speaks to our present situation. Consider verse 4—“Ah, sinful nation, a people loaded with guilt, a brood of evildoers, children given to corruption.”
In spite of material prosperity and superficial religiousity, Judah like neighboring Israel was in desperate need of a spiritual awakening. Isaiah spoke to this tragic situation.
Isaiah was apparently a member of the royal family, according to tradition a cousin of King Uzziah (Amaziah), Judah’s 11th king. In the course of Isaiah’s ministry as prophet he confronted the rebellious Ahaz and worked closely with the good Hezekiah. He was warned early that he would minister to a people who would not listen until “the cities lie ruined” and “the Lord has sent everyone far away and the land is utterly forsaken” (6:11-12).
Yet Isaiah also saw the splendor awaiting God’s people at history’s end. Isaiah, more clearly than any other prophet, foresaw the coming and ministry of Jesus the Messiah (Isaiah 53). He described the blessing of God to be poured out on Jew and Gentile alike.
Tradition discloses Isaiah was martyred during the reign of Manassah, the apostate son of good King Hezekiah. If so this towering Old Testament figure, of whose personal life we know so little beyond what his writings reveal, must have died in hope, sure that God would accomplish the good purposes He revealed to and through His servant prophet.
Perhaps the most significant thing we know about Isaiah is in chapter 6. There Isaiah accepts his commission from a holy God and he is told that he will spend his life speaking to a people who would hear, but never understand; who would see, but never perceive.
What a burden for anyone to bear! And yet, Isaiah was faithful, not just for a year or two, but over a 50-year span! Isaiah’s contemporaries would not heed the words Isaiah spoke. Yet his words echo through the centuries, conjuring up images for you and me today that help us know God better and deepen our awe of God’s wisdom and love. When God call us to minister and others do not seem to hear, or reject our efforts, we can remember Isaiah. His years of rejection bore unexpected fruit. Our faithful service will too.
When Isaiah began his work in Judah, around 739 B.C., both Hebrew kingdoms were prosperous and powerful. Yet Isaiah, like his northern contemporaries, Amos and Hosea, was deeply concerned over evidence of spiritual deterioration.
Prosperity saw the development in each kingdom of a wealthy class that victimized the less fortunate. The court systems relied on honest judges and truthful witnesses became corrupt serving the rich and powerful, abusing the poor and weak. Religion was increasingly a matter of ritual observance; less and less a matter of loving God and doing right.
In the late 730s, the states of Syria and Palestine formed a reluctant coalition to resist Assyria, the great northern power putting more and more pressure on the western Mediterranean states. In 722 the Northern Kingdom, Israel, was crushed and its people deported by the Assyrians. Only divine intervention, in response to Hezekiah’s prayer, turned Assyria back from an intended attack on Jerusalem. During Isaiah’s life, then, Judah gradually declined from wealth and military strength to vulnerability.
Isaiah’s listeners’ failure to heed his words, their continued indifference to Go, sealed the fate of the nation to be experienced when invaded, not by Assyria but by Babylon. Isaiah’s Judah was much like 21st century America. Both nations are marked by prosperity and power. Yet in each the fabric of society is stained by moral decline and materialism. The very existence of such forces in society testifies to the superficiality of religion.
No superficial religion can save a nation from disaster. While the charges lodged by Isaiah against Judah speak to us today, so do his words of hope. They remind us that whatever may happen to any nation, God remains in charge of history. The visions Isaiah shared of God, of the coming Savior, and of the splendor to be unveiled at history’s end, should thrill our hearts and lead us to worship a sovereign, loving God.
“The ox knows his master” (Isaiah 1:2-4). “Knows here, as in other places, implies “responds to.” Even a dumb animal recognizes and responds to its master’s voice. But Judah did not respond to God.
“Zion will be redeemed” (Isaiah 1:21-31). All things change. The faithful city fell, became wicked and ungodly. You and I may fall too. Yet God will not leave us in such a state, anymore than He left this ancient city or its people. God said, “I will remove your impurities,” and, “You will be called the City of Righteousness.” What a wonderful word of reassurance. You may have failed God. But He will not fail you. He will “remove your impurities” and you will be known for righteousness!
In verses 10-17 the prophet describes a religious people whose ritual seems to be according to the Law. These folks had religion down pat and were absolutely “right.” They went up to the temple for the required festivals. They offered the right sacrifices. They made long prayers. But God called all these things meaningless.
He went on through Isaiah to tell these religiously right people to “stop doing wrong, learn to do right! Seek justice, encourage the oppressed. Defend the cause of the fatherless, plead the case of the widow” (Isaiah 1:16-17). The point, of course is that what demonstrates a real and vital faith is not that we are “right,” but that our relationship with God has produced righteousness, doing right. I suppose it’s good to be concerned about being right. But being right is, at best, only half the issue. What God cares about most is, are we righteous? Do we have His life in us?
To please God, pay more attention to doing right than to being right. Give your attention to serving the Living God and showing His life in you. Don’t be concerned about what others are doing, but be concerned about what God is doing in you. We need to be careful to be where God wants us, doing what He wants us to do and being what He wants us to be. Doing right!