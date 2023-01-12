Even though there are many who oppose prayer, there are still many occasions when prayer is made — legislative assemblies in state and nation, court assemblies, athletic events, city meetings, political rallies and other public forums. When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest on the field in the Cincinnati game with the Bengals, there came spontaneously an outpouring of prayer for the player. The game was suspended, the players, staff, coaches, fans and even sportscasters prayed and asked others to join in prayer. So many found time and cause to pray and to encourage that spiritual exercise. These were public prayers.
Public prayers have almost always occurred through history, particularly in America. Many of our political leaders have prayed publicly and encouraged others to pray — George Washington, John Adams, Abraham Lincoln are examples of this great number of past and present leaders.
Most public prayers are for the ears of man and not the ears of God. Jesus had much to say about such public prayers. He mostly engaged in private, alone prayer in the wilderness, on mountains or other isolated places, apart from crowds. More about this later.
The drama of so many praying for Damar Hamlin in public can eclipse the reality we all must face — death. Some have emphasized the work of EMTs and related personnel who sought to arouse Damar and bring him back to a properly functioning body. All that is important, but the awful fact we must not forget is that we all, including Damar Hamlin, are going to die. The reality of death caused people on behalf of a young athlete in physical crisis to cry out to God who could bring him back to life. The medical personnel, the technology and techniques used and the medicines employed all played in Damar’s recovery, but there was much more. All of us need to realize that there is a point when everything man can do is not enough.
This is the reason we must remember the Bible story of Lazarus and his sisters in John chapter 11. This modern encounter with death reveals that death is not normal, yet all of us will have to die. Lazarus was sick. Sisters Mary and Martha frantically sent for Jesus to come heal their brother. Jesus intentionally delayed arriving, and Lazarus died. When Jesus did arrive, he was four days late. This has resulted in a very popular gospel song with the claim that when Jesus was four days late He was still on time.
Jesus delayed coming to Lazarus’ rescue to teach the important lesson of life’s Originator and Sustainer — God. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in Me shall never die...” (John 11:25-26). God is our only essential. He provides graciously and generously for us what is needed for sustaining life. So Damar Hamlin will live, but he must prepare to die because that day will certainly come for him, for all of us.
Christ and Christians have not been the only ones to remind us that we all face death. I’ve been thinking a lot about death and through many years I’ve conducted many funerals. I’m presently reading the writings of Lucius Annaeus Seneca, who wrote and preached to Roman readers in the mid-first century AD about life’s “interconnectedness,” emphasizing that life is a journey toward death. He recommends that we ought to not only accept death’s reality but throughout life rehearse for death. He wrote, “A whole life is needed to learn how to live, and — perhaps you’ll find this more surprising — a whole life is needed to learn how to die.” Seneca was not a Christian. He was a Stoic in life philosophy, even embracing suicide as a good practice. Such thinking demonstrates the inhumanity and prideful arrogance typical of all man-centered thinking, refusing to surrender to God. This is why Lazarus’s story and Jesus’s explanation is so important. Jesus prayed at Lazarus’ grave — “Father, I thank Thee that Thou has heard Me. And I know that Thou hearest Me always; but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that Thou has sent Me” (John 11:41-42). Jesus praying in public and in private should teach us much about this thing of prayer.
Private prayer is the key in our prayer experience and expression. God has asked us to pray, and He has given us directions and guidelines in praying. We need to obey God. We need to pray; talk with God; listen to Him; believe Him in all things. He has given us binding power, loosing power in heaven and earth (Matthew 18:18). This is not merely an individual directive, but for believers together, a corporate experience and expression for public prayer.
There comes a time of prayer that originates, not in the need, claim or request of a person, but in God who calls us to pray by His request through the presence, purpose and power of the Holy Spirit. He is God praying through us and in us for us and for others.
How should we pray? Jesus said, “When thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou has shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly” (Matthew 6:5-6).
How we pray is important. Where we pray is important. Why we pray is important. When, the time, we pray is likewise important. To whom and for whom we pray is critical and commanding. God knows all things (Matthew 6:8). He observes us when, where, why and how we pray. Yes, we should, indeed we must, pray to express our heart and genuine need. God will answer. He will openly give what His friend asks of Him. There is a key to heaven’s God who occupies the throne.
I would like to recommend a marvelous book that has only recently been republished by Chapel Library of Pensacola, Florida, by the great English Nonconformist preacher Thomas Brooks (1608-1680). THE PRIVATE KEY TO HEAVEN is a marvelous book explaining the need for and how to pray privately, in secret in one’s “prayer closet.” I highly suggest that you read Brooks’ twenty arguments for private prayer that God promises to answer in His time and in His way.
If you have ideas or insights regarding praying, death and dying, I would like to hear from you and will appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me. Dying prayers are important.