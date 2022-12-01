Funerals and obituaries are a regular part of our experience these days. I would like to recommend an exceptionally good book on death by Rob Moll. Moll titled his book The Art Of Dying: Living Fully Into The Life To Come. I’ve been reading books on death and dying because Lucyann and I are approaching the end of our lives and we need to get ready.
As I read Moll’s book, I concluded we must restore the art of dying for our individual lives, families and our church families. One day I will die. One day you will die. I want to die well, so I must prepare for death. I’ve been thinking a lot about death as family members and close friends have come to the end of their earthly journey and entered eternity. So I’ve been thinking a lot about “Dying Well” so that I can make a declaration in public on my own death. Moll wrote, “While dying well is often a matter of living well, to live well we must come to grips with our death.”
“We avoid death or even fear it because death is an evil, the horrible rending of a person from her body, from loved ones, from the ability to be fully in God’s image.” Death is evil. Death is also a mercy. It is the final affliction of life’s miseries and woes. Death is the doorway into eternity. Since the occasion of my first funeral in 1964, I have witnessed the passing and burial of many people, young and old, who have left life here for life in eternity.
Death is an awful evil. It is associated with sin and suffering in manifold ways. In sinning in that long ago Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve brought upon all of us death as God had warned them in His command not to eat of that one tree in the garden. All through the Bible, there are stories and experiences dealing with death, those who experience it and those who mourn its coming. We must recognize that Jesus is the victor over death in His resurrection and living presence. In Jesus Christ, we have victory over death. Yes, there is no evil so great that God cannot overcome it. One of the great spiritual leaders in the past, Isaac the Syrian, gives us an instruction in facing death.
“Prepare your heart for your departure. If you are wise, you will expect it every hour... And when the time of departure comes, go joyfully to meet it, saying, ‘Come in peace, I knew you would come, and I have not neglected anything that could help me on the journey.’”
When carefully read, the Bible and church history instruct us on what could be termed “the good death.” For most of the last century or so, we have lost the resources and experiences that can help us understand “a good death” and how to experience that as God’s people. As our spiritual leaders and theologians have embraced universalism (the idea that Jesus’ death was for everyone, saving them from eternal damnation), there has been the denial of hell. Rob Bell’s book Love Wins dealt with the denial of God’s judgment, assuring his readers that there is no hell because God’s love prevents anyone from that awful and awesome separation from God and good. Yet Jesus spoke more about the eternal torment of those who embrace selfishness and sinfulness as their lifestyle. For many, death is unwelcome because they are not prepared to die, do not want to die. Yet death comes, unwelcome and unwanted. Therefore, we need to learn how to prepare for what all of us must face and experience.
We need to return to the Christian experience of death, that death which Christians in previous centuries saw as a sacred moment for which they were prepared. We prepare for births, but not many people prepare to die. Christians for many years thought about dying and took care to prepare for dying faithfully.
John Donne was a great spiritual leader and thinker in another age, far from our modern time, but he wrote about Jesus’ dying and how that relates to our own death. He said, “God doth not say, Live well, and thou shalt die well, that is an easy, a quiet death; but Live well here, and thou shalt live well for ever.” He was emphasizing that we should make an effort to live as Christians in the power of Jesus’ life. Dying well means being at peace with God. It means being at peace with ourselves, our friends, family and our church family.
Often our focus is on the youth and keeping them engaged and essentially ignoring or abandoning the elderly. We need to create communities where young people respect and learn from those who are older. Living in intergenerational communities can reward us as we learn together and work together serving together and suffering together. Isolating and segregating the young or the elderly cannot be good for community.
As we live life, walking in the Spirit, communing with God, we will learn how we can die well. As Rob Moll wrote, “If we cannot learn to die well (to live our final days reconciled with those we leave behind and anticipating our future life with God), we cannot learn to live well. Churches that are ‘growing younger’ don’t allow their members to do what they all must: grow older.” We are all growing older. We need not die alone because as part of a faith family we have, not just physical family, but we have Christian brothers and sisters, to walk along with us, talk with us, fellowship with us, speak with us, hear us, pray with us and just be with us. Jesus Himself died and rose again from the grave. So we must learn from Him and live in His power and presence.
As Christians we must work together helping people as they live and die. This is what we must do as Christians — as churches and schools — living in the light of death, preparing to honor God and to witness for Him, living or dying. I close with these words from Moll,
“Dying is an art only because through it God is at work. Only in God’s hand can something ugly and terrible be transformed into a thing of beauty and purpose. In the end death is as mysterious to us as resurrection. In our churches we spiritually enter into Christ’s death and resurrection in the waters of baptism. In the same way, we must practice for our death, prepare to care for others as they face it and look for the hand of God who welcomes us through death to life everlasting.”
If you have ideas or insights regarding death and dying, I would like to hear from you and will appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me.