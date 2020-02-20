The solution to economic problems is not government taxing or spending. Now there are those who think that government money can reverse economic decline and put people back to work. Actually, we have over eighty years to show that this Keynesian approach to depression does not work. In fact, in the 1930s this approach, along with an increase in tax rate upwards to 75 percent of all incomes over $50,000 radically aggravated the economic decline prolonging and deepening the depression. It appears that we are headed back in that direction if the present election cycle results in “democratic socialism” winning.
There are many historians and economists who support the idea that FDR’s attempts to “jump start” the economy actually complicated and impeded recovery. Significant studies have revealed that war actually reversed employment and depression, not the New Deal. This economic “recovery” was not a long-term solution, or an acceptable alternative in the long term. F. A. Hayek revealed the actual need for a reduction in government regulations, bureaucracy and excessive taxation as the continuing problem with most national economies. His famous book The Road to Serfdom is one of the most convincing works on this terrible situation. You should read it and see where we are headed if we continue down the socialist road.
The failure of the Soviet Union and the collapse of that and other planned economies should be a warning to all socialist managers in the nation. Indeed, the struggles and strains in Britain and all of Europe at the present time should teach our leadership of the poverty and plight that accompanies such rigidly-controlled economies. They do not work. They are failures. Look at the billions of dollars we have spent and what have we in return?
Our tax dollars have been wasted by the billions and we haven’t even blinked an eye and Democrat leaders are planning, if elected, to spend even more and tax us even more.
Our present leadership at the executive level in the actions of President Donald Trump has given us some relief, but others in the legislative and judicial sectors are not working to give us more relief. The growing debt at all levels, particularly the national, has pushed us close to the precipice of economic catastrophe. Presidents Bush, and particularly Obama, actually contributed much to bring us to this disastrous point. President Barack Obama was at the helm of the executive office and it was his decisions and determination that brought us to the most debt ever in our history, more than all the previous presidents combined. Much of our debt is held by China who is not our friend in politics or economics. We are at the mercy of the Chinese and will be for a long time.
Such debt is a betrayal of all Americans, particularly our children and grandchildren. The borrower is slave to the lender! I had thought that then President Obama would liberate us, given he is a member of the offended race, but he didn’t. Few benefited from President Obama’s leadership financially. The only one who significantly benefited was Obama. He became more than a millionaire, some say that he is now a billionaire. I would make this point in regards to this situation – President Trump was a billionaire when he became president. In fact, he is serving without pay as our president. I applaud him for taking that action.
We need to think really hard about what is happening in the political debates and rallies across the nation at this time. The Democrats are now making clear statements about what they intend to do. They put us on the road to socialized medicine and even more debt to fund all the promised services. If we elect Democrat leadership for Texas or the nation we will be doomed to pay more in taxes than any of us can even imagine.
Raising the problem of taxation brings up the betrayal that no one is really talking about. Bernie Sanders is the prime candidate for what is being termed as “a Democratic Socialism” and he is advocating all that he admired about the former Soviet Union (Russia)—free medicine, tax the rich (which includes also the middle class), and free education.
This approach involves a robbery of the hard-earned and diligently-saved income of many hard-working families. Many people will not care what happens because they are on the government “dole” and will benefit from this confiscation of other people’s wealth. You have but to consider the nations in the world who have tried this system—Greece, Russia, Venezula, Cuba, Vietnam, North Korea and much of Europe.
This is an unforgiveable, unforgettable wickedness that must not be accepted. It is “taxation without representation.”
Does this not trouble you? It troubles me very much. It marks the growing domination and devastating controls government has in our personal, private and entrepreneurial lives. This should cause all of us as Americans to conclude—“enough is enough” and then begin the process of establishing leadership that will reverse these damning economic and investment rules. Those who should represent our interests and benefits have betrayed us. The tea party movement is correct and I believe necessary to change the direction of things for individuals, families and businesses. When we have to pay more than fifty percent of our income on taxes and fees something is wrong. When the dead have to pay a tax, even more is wrong. May this election cycle mark the reversal of these wrongs and evils.
It is not a question of fairness or reasonableness. It is a question of “official,” “state approved and abetted” robbery. Did you agree to this? I did not agree to such taxation. None of my family agreed. I don’t think anyone I know agreed and will find pleasing what the government decides to do. I think we need to notify our representatives and senators that we expect them to act and reverse this taxation wrong immediately. What do you think? Is this unreasonable? Do you not care about the amount of taxes, government confiscations and bureaucratic controls? I would like to hear from you as part of a civil conversation on the role of representative, republican/democratic government.