An important practice of most religious movements involves a leader speaking to a gathering. Catholics and Protestants have variously termed this practice as a sermon, a devotional or some other oration. Even Muslims have leaders who speak to gatherings of their followers in somewhat sermonic forms. In recent times, Christians have faced questions regarding the relevance of sermons in the worship experience. That discussion raises the possibility that sermons are not that enjoyable.
An article appeared in Time, one of the popular news magazines in the U.S., several years ago on sermons in which this incident was related:
“’I enjoyed your sermon very much.’ Countless beamingly polite churchgoers so inform their preachers every Sunday. Last week the Rev. Robert E. Woods, veteran preacher of Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral, took the wind out of their sails. Said he, from the pulpit: ‘Sermons are not intended to be enjoyed (but) to instruct, inspire... to make you uneasy about yourself. Any sermon that doesn’t do that has misfired.’”
There is a place for sermons that prick the conscience, causing a person to be painfully aware of his sins and shortcomings. Hopefully, also, this person whose conscience has been so pricked will want to do something about his wrong living. This means that a sermon should not just indict a person for wrong living and afflict his conscience with guilt. The sermon should be positive in outlining a “way of escape.”
To bring a person to acknowledge his sin and guilt and then not provide a way by which he can deal with wrong, and guilt is to leave a person helpless and in despair. God goes far beyond such an act in His dealings with us. He goes so far as to provide a way of escape before we give in to temptation. I Corinthians 10:13 says, “There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it.” If God does this in His dealings with us, then the man who preaches should be like His Master in his sermonic dealings with people.
Such sermons are not easy to preach; neither are they easy to hear. It is rare that a person can hear his sins and wrongs catalogued and the weight of guilt heaped upon him and not rebel, become bitter or retaliate. The preacher must present the way of escape and the hearer must hear, not only the indictment, but, also, the remedy.
Obviously, all sermons cannot be enjoyed, but there are some that ought to be enjoyed. Indeed, I think it could be safely argued that all sermons can be enjoyable in the sense that all sermons ought to present a remedy — that is, “a way of escape.” The experience of preaching and hearing the message ought to be a time of excitement and enjoyment. I’m not referring to hilarity or affected humor. The sermon is not to be an extended “laugh-in.” Sermons are to be serious business, but that doesn’t mean that they have to be morbid or dreary.
Nehemiah chapter 8 has some lessons to teach us regarding preaching and listening to preaching. The people gathered for a very long service in which God’s Word was read and expounded. It lasted for half a day — “morning until midday.” There was much in this exposition of God’s Word that agitated the people. “For all the people wept, when they heard the words of the law” (Nehemiah 8:9).
The spiritual leaders of the people — Nehemiah, Ezra and the Levites — said to the people, “Go your way, eat the fat, drink the sweet, and send portions to those for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not sorrow, for the joy of the Lord is your strength” (8:10).
The Levites emphasized this same position by saying, “Be still, for the day is holy; do not be grieved.” And all the people went their way to eat and drink, to send portions and rejoice greatly, because they understood the words that were declared to them (8:11-12).
The person who experiences his unclean and sinful nature up against God’s holy and pure nature cannot be lightly affected by such a convicting truth. Isaiah had such an experience. He cried, “Woe is me, for I am undone! Because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips; for my eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts” (Isaiah 6:5). After this, the expression is only of joy because God remedied Isaiah’s uncleanliness by cleansing him. Why not let this be our experience in giving or hearing sermons in our worship?
By now I hope that you have discovered that I want to promote the enjoyment of sermons and stress their importance in our worship experience.
We need a revival of joy in preaching and in those who hear it. I would like, first, to commit myself to a renewed excitement in and enjoyment of preaching. I yearn to learn more and live more faithfully the Word of Truth and to more effectively communicate that truth to those who hear me or read what I write. I do not enjoy pointing out sins and errors. That is the Word of God and truth doing its task. I do enjoy applying the Scriptural remedy (“a way of escape”) — forgiveness and cleansing.
As hearers, we need to acquire the attitude of Jeremiah toward the message of God’s Word. Jeremiah is often described as the “Weeping Prophet,” but he could just as well be called the “Rejoicing Prophet.” He said, “Your words were found, and I ate them, and Your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart; for I am called by Your name, O Lord God of hosts” (Jeremiah 15:16).
We need to emphasize the importance of preaching and teaching what God says in His Word.