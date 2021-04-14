The progress of science and scientific theory is a vivid portrait of man’s increasing awareness of himself. The progress of science reveals man’s struggle to understand himself in relation to the universe. He looked outside himself in the beginning of scientific speculation and continues to do so today to find the meaning and structure of his universe.
In the history of science we see the gradual transition from the outer to the inner study of life. Man studied his environment and this led him to wonder how he fit into the scheme of things. From the natural sciences dealing with the material universe, man moved in the nineteenth century to a serious scientific study of who man is and how he got where he is. This is not to say that man and his inner life was not the subject of speculation prior to the nineteenth century. John Locke, René Descartes and Thomas Hobbes dealt in philosophical speculation. Men such as Jean Baptiste Lamarck and Sir Charles Lyell presented some scientific speculation which laid the basis for the rise of evolutionary thought in the latter part of the 1800’s. Thus the way was prepared for the theoretical and evidential presentation of how man came to be and who he is. These philosophical, theoretical and scientific changes opened the door for new ideas about man’s origin and development.
Many discussed man in the period from about 1850 on. August Comte (1798-1857) and the sociological movement arose during this time. Karl Marx (1818-1883) and the communism which is essentially a philosophy of humanity and economics grew out of this era. Edward Tylor (1832-1917), Ernst Troeltsch (1866-1923), Max Weber (1864-1920), Georg Simmel (1858-1918), Emile Durkheim (1858-1917), Georges Sorel (1847-1922), Max Scheler (1874-1928), and Sigmund Freud (1856-1939) all lived and wrote in these formative years in social studies, developing ideas and thoughts on man’s beginnings and his development over time.
In these years are rooted the beginnings of sociology, psychology and psychiatry. Here in the throes of scientific revolution the science of man began. As these changes came intellectually, theologians and ministers struggled with how these scientific, philosophical and theoretical thoughts impacted the Bible and spiritual life.
Into this current of thought on life’s origins and man’s nature stepped Charles Darwin. His writings The Origin of Species (1859) and The Descent of Man (1871) focused on the problem of life’s origins. In the latter work he dealt especially with man and proposed some changes in terms of how we view the development of man. He did not deny the creation of man, but merely proposed some new ways of looking at how man came into being.
Of course, these changes proposed by Darwin seriously challenged and confronted what was given in the book of Genesis and the interpretation of that important, first book of Scripture. Some thinkers concluded that we should not take the book of Genesis as being historically or scientifically accurate, surrendering to the thrust of modernism. In more recent times a challenge has come to this in “intelligent design” that permits God’s intervention once again.
With the combined contributions of Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo the idea that the earth was the center of the universe had to change. It was startling, arousing and shocking. The earth became a speck (or less) in the vast expanse of space. When the expression of evolution came in Darwinian thought man lost his centrality in God’s plan. He became a step in the process instead of the select of creation.
He was brought to the level of the animal. This was startling and horrifying to a great number of people. What historian Richard Hofstadter contends is true regarding evolution. “Many scientific discoveries,” he wrote, “affect ways of living more profoundly than evolution did; but none have had a greater impact on ways of thinking and believing. In this respect, the space age does not promise even remotely to match it.
Indeed, in all modern history there have been only a few scientific theories whose intellectual consequences have gone far beyond the internal development of science as a system of knowledge to revolutionize the fundamental patterns of thought.” The Copernican system shattered the geocentric view of the universe and shaped new ideas and philosophies regarding the physical world. Darwinism crushed the homocentric view of creation and re-oriented man’s idea of and philosophy of humanity.
Evolution as a theory was not uniquely Darwinian. Prior to Darwin others had proposed evolutionary theories. Erasmus Darwin, Darwin’s physician-grandfather, was an early theorist in evolution. Erasmus Darwin influenced two other men whose ideas were to influence Charles Darwin. Thomas Malthus gained several key ideas from Erasmus Darwin. His Essay on Population was read by Charles Darwin in October of 1838. Malthus’ essay settled for him the idea of the struggle for survival and natural selection. These two ideas became major concepts in Darwinian evolution. Jean Baptiste Larmarck was another scientist who pondered on evolution. He tried to take Erasmus Darwin’s idea of “evolution by the use and disuse of bodily parts” and actually demonstrate it in specific cases. He chose the giraffe as an illustration of his thesis. He argued that the giraffe’s long neck was acquired by its effort to stretch to get to higher branches on the trees.
There were three English physicians who rejected the Larmarckian theory. William C. Wells, James C. Prichard and William Lawrence independently proposed evolutionary theories of their own. Robert Chambers in his book The Vestiges of Creation put forth some evolutionary ideas.
Not until Darwin was there actually a systematic, scientific effort to present evolution. J. W. N. Sullivan in The Limitations of Science speaks of a “disinterested curiosity” that is a spirit in science that permits, even urges, avid investigation even into areas that are “sacred.” Darwin had this passionate “disinterested curiosity” which drove him to his scientific investigations and writing. Creation and the origin of man were “sacred cows” but he plunged in avidly to study and write with his “disinterested curiosity.” We will consider more in the future on this idea of evolution and what we should think about it.
