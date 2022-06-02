I’ve had a few haters during my life that need to be remembered and rewarded. It is so easy to want to reward them ourselves in kind and intensity, but sometimes the best reward can be our success and their realization that we are victorious despite their hate, hostility and bad attitude.
Hubris should not be part of this process. God is the real victor. Think about what happened to Jesus. In this regard, Jesus Christ is our best example and a good study in responding to hate, anger, hurt, rejection and humiliation. Jesus’ disciples need to follow Him in living, loving and winning. We should not cease doing right and good when people get angry and mean with us, rejecting us, ignoring us, reviling us, denying us what we would like to have and do. I think we should keep on working, witnessing and speaking... and, yes, in my case writing what is right and good, gracious and kind.
I think we need to pursue the truth. Not everything we think is true in our community conversations, but we need to keep on talking and sharing, acknowledging what others offer, even sometimes when it is wrong and wicked. Often people are misrepresented and wrongly quoted. Such attacks are intended to shut people up, to rob them of an opportunity to demonstrate their principles and purposes. We need to continue, to act on what is true and good, godly and gracious. Well, we need to demonstrate forgiveness, just as Jesus did when he was dying.
Keep in mind that it was some of the best men and women in His day who nailed Him to the cross, condemning Him as wrong, wicked and vile. Jesus forgave them and then returned from the worst defeat that people could give Him — death. But Jesus’ forgiveness did not save those scoundrels or get them to heaven. We need to remember that there is a hell and that people actually go there and that God doesn’t bless everyone with eternal salvation.
However, we see in Jesus’ resurrection and His promised return proof that there is possible salvation. The most important thing at this present time is the need for God’s work in our individual and social lives. We need to believe God’s Word and we need to trust Jesus Christ. We need to follow Him in responding to hate and hostility.
In the Resurrection there is our greatest encouragement to continue working. That was the finest “tea party” gathering ever. I like to think of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane praying to the Father God, offering Himself to engage in that vile party of dirty sinners, deceivers, betrayers, murderers and deniers.
Where were His friends? Who betrayed Him? Why? Well, we know one that needs to be pointed out, as vulgar as it may be — Judas. Again, follow the money! What Judas did was for money.
“The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows” (2 Timothy 6:10). What an insight from the ancient apostle who certainly knew what money had contributed in the lives of God’s people, even God’s Son. How often the Church has been corrupted, tainted by “the love of money” and how many have been crucified by wealthy scoundrels whose aim is to use their power and position to advance themselves and destroy the good. This is the lesson we need to learn from the famous book about Bill and Hillary Clinton titled Clinton Cash detailing the millions benefiting the Clintons in their political and government efforts. Greed and a commitment to fraud and lies mark the Clinton family and all their efforts even though their foundation is supposedly dedicated to worthy causes. Dinesh D’Souza has documented the lies and deceptions of the Clintons and many in the American left in his books and films.
The most revealing study has been published as The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left. Big money, twisted media and immoral social and sexual relations have brought us to the brink of doom and death as a nation.
I think all of us need to consider the tragedies over the last century that money, particularly tax money, has wrought in our fair land. We have thrown trillions of dollars at problems in society, from education to laziness. What has it accomplished? Have these initiatives been successful? Another very difficult question might be to ask, what government and politicians have done about some of those programs that appeared to be working, especially Social Security?
Our wise (and foolish?) politicians took the funds long committed to the future success of that effort to help those retiring after working and paying, sacrificing and sharing, robbing them to pay for their “bridges to nowhere” and other selfish interests, even to guarantee their retirements from political power and office.
Those scoundrels we might not even be able to name at this late date. That is often the case with politicians. They escape the judgment of the voters because they lie and cover-up their evil, and time so easily enables the voters to forget.
It is the same wherever you find politics, particularly in churches and Christian organizations, where people still, just like they did in Jesus’ day “crucify” and remove those who might mess with what they want or think should or should not be done. I still think that “tea parties” are needed; Gethsemanes are necessary when good people, in the tradition of Jesus Christ, need to say to power and political intriguers — “Bring it on! Kill me! Crucify me, but I will be back!”
God has a way of hanging those who “follow the money” and resurrecting those who do the right thing. There is a moral lesson in what Jesus did that all of us might learn if we would only think. Why do many Republicans and Democrats so hatefully condemn the “tea party” as wrong, misguided and evil? Could it be, they are guilty of taking the people’s money and wasting it, throwing it away, using it for political pay-offs and foolish “bridges to nowhere?”
These matters dealing with “tea parties,” taxes and government fallacies are important in our community conversation. I look forward to reading or hearing what you might share with me.