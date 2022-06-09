Intellectuals today are very much like Solomon in how and why they work — science and philosophy are the two primary pursuits in universities and schools. In science, there is an obvious emphasis on the physical, natural world of things seeable and experienceable. In philosophy, there is an emphasis on the existential, the personal and the experiential. There is in these two an intellectual idolatry — worshipping knowledge and reason, sometimes even denying and defying reason and logic, but placing man at the center of all things. People add to this potent mix of science and philosophy a third category that Solomon also pursued — pleasure.
What does pleasure involve? There is a vast area, depending on the individual, that express what is to be considered in the realm of pleasure — music, humor, satire, drama, fiction, fantasy, entertainment, movies, plays, beverages, eating, exercise, clothing, vacations, relaxation, friendships, sex, building, architecture, art, wealth and many other things.
We have in Ecclesiastes, Solomon summarizing nine experiments (science, philosophy, pleasure, materialism, fatalism, egotism, religion, wealth and morality) in which he engaged to find satisfaction and success as one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful individuals. He summarizes human science, earthly philosophy and life pleasures. He has come to the end of his life determined to consider the consequences of all his studies and experiences. He has pursued life’s choices and come to some interesting conclusions that should profit all people in whatever age they live. He concludes his search as “vanity and vexation of spirit.” Of course, Solomon gives us one of the most famous and often-quoted statements about these pursuits:
“In everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven; a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck what is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; a time to gain, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to throw away; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love and a time to hate; a time to war, and a time of peace” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8).
There is something captivating and intriguing in this thing of seasons. The concept of seasons involves not only changes, but also a pattern, a reoccurring tapestry binding our lives together individually and corporately. Even those people who deny and reject the sovereign hand of God in life acknowledge that there are seasons and relationships. These words affirm the great truth and confirm the sure consequences of God’s sovereign will and work. God exists and He expresses His reality in real physical ways and in a written message to His creatures.
You have but to read Romans, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them, for since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like corruptible man—and birds and four-footed animals and creeping things. Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies, among themselves, who exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen” (Romans 1:18-25) to learn what our problem involves today. It is much the same as in Solomon’s day. What is the lie?
The lie is thinking I am most important — I am the center. Removing God from the center of life’s equation results in darkened thinking and tragic consequences for the individuals and societies. Constructing such idols — physically and intellectually — can only result in death and failure. Idolatry and lying has become for many an acceptable part of life. They don’t want to be confused by the facts and reality but want to embrace the lie and the idolatry-fantasy world that such unrealities will benefit and bless them. They do not know they are being cheated and robbed by those who say they are helping them. Indeed, they are being chained, imprisoned and enslaved, radically controlled. Government plantations are a reality! At the heart of this insane system is control. Mass media, the government, the political system and even some religious movements are part of this deception. This is the explanation for the death of inner cities, many suburban communities and poverty-stricken populations.
We must consider our earthly reality and how we relate to those around us and what we stand for as moral beings. Jesus’ people should not condone immorality, social disorder and deceit. We must not ignore the spiritual in life. If we refuse God’s way and witness, we are embracing deadly and destructive ends that will result, not only in our demise, but also in the enslavement of future generations. We cannot tear down one another without terrible consequences. I recommend that you read Ecclesiastes as Solomon’s summary of his search for life’s meaning and come to your own conclusions about reality. Do our children, grandchildren and future generations matter? If we continue on the road our present administration has chosen, we will come to rationed healthcare, limited medical assistance, a denial of benefits and the end of prosperity. Socialism, by the evidence of the masses in Europe, China, Russia and many South American countries, has failed. It cannot work because it is based on robbing some people to pay others. It cannot succeed. What are your thoughts on these matters as we approach changes in national leadership? I look forward to hearing from you as we consider these critical questions.