In 2007, Bill Bradley (a former basketball star, a Rhodes Scholar, a former Senator and a Democratic candidate for president) issued a book entitled The New American Story. It is a book dealing with questions such as “Why are we still addicted to oil? Why do 47 million Americans lack health insurance? Why haven’t we made Social Security solvent for the long term? Why are too many of our public schools mediocre? Why have we lost respect around the world?”
Bradley argued that the problem is not in who we are, but in what we are being told. He said we are being told a “we can’t do” story about saving Social Security, schools, oil and other problems. “It embodies a belief in unlimited individual possibilities but severely limited collective possibilities. It is a story of fear, lack of compassion and America-only policies abroad. And it is fundamentally an untrue story about who we are as a people, but it has been repeated so often on TV and in the press that many in the U.S. have come to accept it.”
As in many such situations, this is a half-truth. It isn’t the whole truth. The half that is true is that we need to accept responsibility for acting in our behalf in the world. We DO NOT need to make decisions based on what the French, Germans, Russians and others who are prejudiced by their own alliances and oil addiction want and demand that we make. The correct analysis is that the news media and the national press have “brainwashed” the general populace into believing we have made a mistake in acting against the international terrorists. Bradley correctly notes this problem, but he inaccurately argues that we need to pay attention to the French, German, Russian and other worldly powers, thereby regaining the respect of the world for American policies and programs!
I don’t think that can be or will be the case. No one respects the person or government that shrinks from a challenge or controversy. We have a formidable enemy whose aim is to weaken and to destroy us. Obviously the French, the Russians and many other international actors are NOT our friends. They expect us to help them and gladly receive our aid and gifts, but they DO NOT come to our aid in significant times. Our leadership has drastically emphasized our weaknesses, failures and flaws and we have not challenged our enemies or dealt with the radical Islamic forces, particularly Iran. We have done little if anything on the Korean crisis and other terrible problems in the world. The new American story is one of weakness, retreat, rewarding evil, division and destruction.
This new story isn’t just about international relations. It is also a new story about internal affairs. All of us hoped that a President Obama would bring a new racial peace and domestic security. Rather a deeper racial antagonism, terrible domestic insecurity and awesome violence dominates our cities and communities. Political correctness has come to dominate any discussion or community relationship at all levels, particularly in the media. Truth has been abandoned. Lies are expected and applauded on the part of politicians and government.
“An Administration bold enough to tell the truth will find an audience ready for bold solutions. The answers to the problems of our democracy lie in more democracy, not less.” The answer to our problems lie in the national news media and the national presses telling the truth. It isn’t just the administrations in Washington that need to tell the truth. What about those who spin and twist the truth to their selfish advantage? What about those who deal in half-truths? Well, most of the time it is the wrong half, the untrue half, of the truth (?). We need to recognize that a “half-truth” is a whole lie. It is time that we stood together against the national media corporations! My suggestion is that we stop listening and watching most national media sources and boycott them. We should drive them to bankruptcy by removing the listening/viewing audience. That would make them change their minds and deal with truth. The national media “roasted” then President Bush for no Weapons of Mass Destruction being found and constantly harped on his supposed lying and misleading the public. What about the current presidential leadership for the Democratic Party (but not all Americans, particularly the MAGAs) on many occasions lying and misleading the public regarding any number of serious issues from the state of the economy to the border crisis and crime across America?
Part of our problem is the weakness and failure of the churches and individual Christians and believers. We need to face ourselves. We are selfish and sinful. We have failed morally and socially, spiritually and intellectually. We have not dealt honestly with what is and how it came to be. Those who support the “faith principle” of evolution haven’t even considered the position of their “patron saint” Charles Darwin, and they argue in direct opposition to him regarding the existence of a Creator. At the end of his 1859 volume The Origin of Species, Darwin said, “There is grandeur in this view of life, with its several powers, having been originally breathed by the Creator into a few forms or into one; and that, whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being evolved.” Certainly, that should make way for some idea of “intelligent design” and intellectual openness in the study of what is and how it came to be. Those who demand “political correctness” refuse to question or challenging the lying politicians and government leaders insisting that they “tell the truth” and “do the right thing.” These same people refuse to question the flawed assumptions regarding “global warming” and other supposed weather-related assumptions. But there are many other assumptions that should be questioned and challenged.
What about “radical Islam” and the growing challenges of international terrorism? What about allowing thousands of potential terrorists into the United States? Why do these people want to come to the United States? Our government armed criminals in Mexico with weapons that they want to outlaw in our country. Some of those arms provided by our government to these criminals have been linked to killing law enforcement officers and others. The national media sources have not reported on these activities because it isn’t “politically correct.”
I raise these questions on facing truth and revealing untruth in our media at all levels to challenge us to confront the prejudiced media. Our “community conversation” should involve these questions and should ultimately encourage us to join together in demanding one another stick with what is true and support what is factual and right.