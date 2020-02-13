Money is in the news these days as budget proposals, deficits, taxes, and inflation loom large in city, county, state and national deliberative bodies (that is another term for city councils, county commissioner’s courts, and both state and national legislatures) debate and decide what to do.
Lobbyists, administrators, organizations, interest groups of all kinds and, of course, corporations walk the halls of these representative bodies to twist arms, promise money, ply gifts and make their arguments to protect their interests. One thing that is rare is the common, everyday, hardworking citizen who can have a voice in such situations and find relief from a growing tax burden.
It isn’t any comfort when the Governor promises to address taxes, but we witness the increases in prices, the fees and other expenses required by government. Then there are the other repercussions attending these increases, combined with the decreases in income, that is the smaller offerings and gifts to churches and other not-for-profit institutions.
Those who pay most of the taxes that fund the elaborate systems we have should have someone to represent them. Our founding fathers believed that the president should be one who stood for the people and provided some kind of protection from abuse and maltreatment. From my perspective I have not found this to be the case for most of the recent history of that office.
Many years ago I wrote then President Reagan about the extravagance and wasteful spending government engaged in at that time, even the president. We need some common-sense person who isn’t in the business of padding his pockets and spending the tax-payer’s money in wasteful ways in the presidency. I think President Trump has stood up for the everyday common man and has made dramatic changes for all of us – Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and, yes, Whites.
From the perspective that I have, it is a simple, common-sense conclusion—cut government, cut expenditures, cut jobs, cut taxes, quit borrowing, quit wasteful spending and one could go on with the list. But the “Deep State,” including most of our elected representative and senators are not willing to face the problem or take actions to cut out the spending and waste.
The federal bureaucracy from the office of president down to the lowly representatives; from the Supreme Court down to the lowest possible court in the local city, the bureaucracy (the Deep State) needs to be cut — expenses trimmed, personnel cut. Indeed, entire agencies in the federal government need to be eliminated, or certainly trimmed and personnel cut. If people down in the workplace who are paying taxes and suffering losses have to cut, so should government at all levels. When the average federal employee salary and benefit package is said to be over $125,000 annually, something is wrong with that, when the average citizen’s income and benefits is hardly half that amount.
There are other cuts that need to be made, but will likely not be made because of this principle of “follow the money.” We will likely have to pay more taxes at all levels, certainly more for gas, food, medicine, services and whatever else we need. Government has ceased to be representative and has become reprehensible as it claims more of what we earn. Not only is it claiming more of our income.
It is taking more of our time and property. As things are developing, it appears that we are going to have to pay taxes even after we die and the government will take most of what many of us have tried to save and pass on to our children and grandchildren. It is imperative that we consider the reasonableness and rightness, indeed righteousness, of “rendering to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and the things to God that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21).
Taking from those that have and giving to those that will not work, but want to have the best and most, is wrong. It is violating the law of God and basic common sense. Doesn’t the New Testament say, “Those who will not work, should not eat?” (2 Thessalonians 3:10).
Also, consider the waste which needs to be eliminated that both Democrats and Republicans have brought to the taxpayers. Our elected officials should be shamed for the wicked things they have approved on which to spend our taxes—bridges to nowhere, aborted babies, illegal aliens on Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid, bank bailouts, corporate executive bonuses, the coup against a duly elected president and on the list could go.
It is shameful! Consider the foolish expenditures in the millions even on investigating the president in the Mueller initiative, the impeachment debacle, the terrible cost of using the FBI, the CIA and the NSA to spy on presidential candidate Trump during the campaign and then afterwards to remove him from office. Now that the impeachment effort has also failed, the Democrats and their allies are planning other attacks and actions to prevent the Trump Administration from doing other things to improve our government and our economy.
Our legislature in Washington, D.C. has done nothing to improve our economy or rein in our spending while they have wasted millions attacking the president. Nothing was done to keep President Obama from shipping billions of dollars to the Iranians and permitting Biden and his son from filling their pockets and bank accounts.
If you think this is fantasy that I’m writing about, you should read what has been documented and irrefutably stated in the books Clinton Cash and Profiles in Corruption by Peter Schweizer.
There are many things that we need to do as citizens. We need to elect representatives, local leaders, servant-minded executives and fair-minded judges who will listen to the common, everyday folks who are paying their salaries and defend them against those who would abuse them and rob them. In the present situation the taxpayers are being robbed and they have no protections.
Consider the prices that are coming, the tax increases that are certain, the fee increases, the inflation looming on the horizon, the losses in jobs, income and properties. Follow the money and you will find who and what the problem is. Let me hear from you on what you think about challenges facing us, the taxes, the waste and the decision as to whether or not we will become a socialist nation?