We are living in a day much like others in the past. It is a day of fools and fallacies. These two evils cannot be separated or sensibly debated. Yet we need to patiently and publicly define and discuss both in the light of what is real and true.
There have been other days through history similar to our day when Christians have faced great dangers and deadly perils. These days have been the product of flawed leaders and foolish intellectuals. As we consider recent disclosures and political lies, we need to think once again about what such times were like and what key leaders said and did, or what they did not say and do. We need to consider a couple of these historical periods before we assess our own day and what we need to do in the light of what is happening.
In the Old Testament there are many examples of fools and fallacies confronted by God’s people and prophets. We don’t hear much about these examples because the consequences are not very pleasant for the fools who were in leadership. One of the best examples to consider because it includes both a man and a woman is Ahab and Jezebel, whose story is in the book of 1 Kings.
King Ahab and Queen Jezebel were apostates who tried to lead Israel, but not in a good or godly manner. They robbed good, defenseless people and lived wicked lives denying God and abusing His people and prophet. Of course, a good example of a miraculous intervention by God was when the Prophet Elijah confronted Ahab and the 850 false religious leaders on Mt. Carmel. God responded to Elijah’s short, direct prayer when he asked God to send fire to consume the sacrifice soaked with water on Mt. Carmel. B
oth Ahab and Jezebel were fools who believed and acted fallaciously against God’s Truth and work. In the end they lost their lives, but the fact is they were already intellectually and morally dead. We need more Elijahs powered by God to confront the fools and fallacies of our day, but many people and churches have surrendered and embraced the foolishness and fallacies today.
There is a warning in the lives of Ahab and Jezebel that all of us must consider in our day. There are many other stories in the Old Testament that emphasize this certain point that God does not tolerate or compromise with fools. The Wise Man said, “The folly of fools is deceit,” and he then certainly concludes, “fools make mock at sin” (Proverbs 14:8-9).
The New Testament gives us many examples of fools and fallacies all through the four Gospels, Acts and the Epistles, describing the foolish opposition to Jesus and the God of heaven. We could give a lengthy narrative detailing the efforts and evil actions of both Jewish Pharisees and Sadducees and the Roman authorities and leaders in leading to Jesus’ wrongful trial and cruel crucifixion. Yet God used that evil to bring salvation to all who come to Jesus.
That is what Paul spoke about in 2 Corinthians 5:21, “For God made Jesus to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” This same great Apostle faced the evil and fallacies of Rome and the hostile culture of his day, writing about these fools and fallacies in the first chapter of his Roman letter, saying, “When they knew God, they glorified Him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things. Wherefore God who gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves: Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen” (Romans 1:21-25).
Of course, Paul clarifies all the foolishness and fallacies of that Roman day by pointing out the twisted and warped views of that day, concluding that these perverted people were “without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them” (Romans 1: 31-32).
The decisions by our executive leadership, the legislative leaders and the court judges of this land have made similar foolish and fallacious statements. Can we not realistically and truthfully conclude that our present leadership is foolish and fallacious. The decisions by the president that has led to soaring inflation, higher and higher gas prices, increases all across the economy have been foolish and fallacious. The foolish foreign policy decisions by our president have brought us to the brink of another conflict and massive losses. All of these are example of such failing follies.
We have for decades sacrificed little boys and girls on the altar of sexual immorality and personal selfishness. Millions have been sacrificed and few have raised any word against this evil. It is worse than the sacrifice of the millions by Nazis and Communists. We have been mostly silent regarding the souls and sufferings of these little defenseless babies. We have allowed the foolish justification of free choice by wicked mothers, but not a word about the innocent little ones murdered. What shame we all must bear in the light of such fools and fallacies. Of course, there came the redefinition of marriage by the Supreme Court and the resounding approval of our president and the silence of multitudes, including many church and supposed Christian leaders. We are going to face the judgment of Almighty God and the certain just consequences of such twisted immoral attitudes and actions. We need to recognize and confess such foolish sinfulness and fallacies from such behaviors. What a tragic situation!
What should we do? We must stand with God! We must face our sinfulness. We must realize what God is doing and find in Him our forgiveness and freedom. The Ahabs, the Jezebels and all the other fools through history are going to face God’s judgment. This is a fair warning and long needed declaration. We need to unashamedly raise these questions and examples. We need to come together as God’s people to stand against such immoralities, such fools and such fallacies. We need to get right! We need to engage in a community conversation that will result in repentance and restoration that our society might be saved and right. I look forward to hearing from you on these matters.