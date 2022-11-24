Today is Thanksgiving. Most people will be feasting with family and friends during this time. In the last few days, I have been thinking a great deal about friends and how important they are in our lives. In the New Testament, James the half brother of Jesus wrote about friends. He said that Abraham was “ a friend of God” (James 2:23). Abraham knew that he couldn’t go through life without friends, so he chose the best friend anyone could have — God. James also wrote, “Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God” (James 4:4). I want to recommend being a friend with God, but especially having God as your friend. Not only do we need God as our friend. We also need people who know God as our friends. Those are the people who make up that important group we know as “the church.”
As we consider Thanksgiving and giving God our gratitude and appreciation for His blessings and for His friendship, we ought to consider the importance of human friendships. John Donne, a 17th century English preacher-poet, wisely stated that “no man is an island.” He was saying that we need significant people in our lives — family, neighbors, relatives. However, we need people other than mothers, fathers, husbands and wives, brothers and sister. We need friends, true friends.
There are a lot of lonely people in the world. They are in the hospital waiting for someone to visit and pray with them; in homes on your street waiting for someone to call or drop by to visit; in cars racing up and down our streets. There are people all around us waiting for a friendly smile, a welcoming handshake, a kind word of greeting. We all need friends.
It certainly depends on how you define “friend.” Some would define a friend broadly — acquaintances, a next door neighbor or someone with whom you carpool. Others would narrow that definition. For them an acquaintance would not qualify. The difference is the depth of relationship. So, what is a friend?
A friend is a person with whom you dare to be yourself. Your soul can be open with him. He wants you to be what you really are. When you re with him/her, you don’t have to be on your guard. You can say what you think, so long as it’s genuinely you. He understands those contradictions in your nature that cause others to misjudge you. With him you breathe freely. He understands! You may weep with him, laugh with him, pray with him, and through and underneath it all, he sees, knows and loves you. A friend is one with whom you dare to be yourself. A friend, to sum it up, is one who sees your warts as well as your beauty marks, accepting you anyway. He accepts you just as you are.
The book of Proverbs has a lot to say about friends. This book displays a number of character traits of friends. Consider three qualities characteristic of true friends.
A real friend is constant, dependable in adversity and difficulty. There are “fair-weather” friends who desert the ship when dark clouds appear on life’s horizon. They are not constant, they are not dependable. Their chief characteristic is they tend to evaporate under the heat of adversity. Things begin to go wrong and one looks around, “Where are they?” “Where have they all gone?” Jesus experienced this. What happened to His friends? He was laying down His life for them, but where were they? What happened to them? They disappeared! We soon learn that adversity is the acid test of friendship. Solomon argued that a man of many companions may come to ruin, but “there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24). Also, the book of Proverbs says, “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity” (Proverbs 17:17).
Secondly, a true friend is candid and concerned about his friend. Our “fickle friends” tend only to flatter and show little concern. Instead of being honest with us, they often tell us what they think we want to hear or they become like the friends of Job in the Bible, trying to tell us what to do and what they think we ought to do, speaking out of their inexperience and ignorance. They glibly say, “You can count on me!” Then they proceed to be totally unconcerned and undependable. Proverbs tells us that a real friend is candid. He is honest and trustworthy. He “tells it like it is” and can be trusted for his candor even though it may hurt our pride. Proverbs 27:6 says, “The kisses (flattery) of an enemy may be profuse, but faithful are the wounds (corrections) of a friend.” The wise man goes on to say, “He who rebukes a man will in the end gain more favor than he who has a flattering tongue” (Proverbs 28:23). Friends do not condone sin in our lives, they confront it.
We should be thankful for true friends who are constant and dependable, candid and concerned, but finally, they are also considerate and kind. Such friends do not take advantage of the friendship relationship.
True friends do not take advantage of our hospitality. Solomon wrote, “Seldom set foot in your neighbor’s house — too much of you, and he will hate you” (Proverbs 25:17). We should keep in mind the important words of Samuel Johnson, “Fish and friends smell after three days.”
As we come to express thanksgiving for friends, we should remember four suggestions associated with being a friend: First, to develop friends you must be friendly. Proverbs 18:24 says, “A man that has friends must show himself friendly.” Second, we must communicate acceptance to others. Third, in developing close friends we will risk vulnerability. In this regard we are in good company. “(Jesus) came to His own and His own did not receive Him” (John 1:11). Finally, if we are to develop friends we must demonstrate availability. As we are available in time and presence we can build strong and lasting friendships.
If you have ideas or insights regarding friendship and friends, I would like to hear from you and will appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me.