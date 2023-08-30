For some time now I’ve been thinking of what our day needs most. I believe our world needs Christ more than anything else. He is the supreme need, the solution to what most troubles all of us. While He is our supreme need, I want to consider another priority need. Next to the Gospel of Christ, our world and each of us individually, need to get involved in trusting God and doing what is right.
We have cultivated a spirit of freedom in our nation, but tragically we have fostered the idea that means freedom from getting involved. The classic illustration of this is the murder of a woman in a northern city as several people watched but did nothing to stop the murderer. The reason — they did not want to get involved! Other reasons could be involved in such situations — personal selfishness; fear for personal safety; personal callousness; even agreeing with the killer.
A Russian Baptist, Georgi Vins, who suffered imprisonment in Siberia for his faith, once wrote (and that in a prison camp), “Freedom is not for idleness, we are called to bear good news. Service for men has become our aim, Service for God — our happiness and honor.” We are not free from involvement, no matter what we face. God has commanded us to get involved. When God commands involvement, we have no option. Getting involved doesn’t mean just talking. People often complain, criticize or condemn because things don’t go like they think they ought to go. They are negative. Such people do little, if anything, personally to rectify the conditions about which they are concerned.
John Redhead wrote of involvement in his book Guidance from Men of God. “Pessimists are always the men and women who sit on the sidelines in their comfortable arm chairs and write books or speak about how fast their world is going to pieces. Let persons leave the sidelines,” Redhead recommended, “and get in the game.”
In wartime psychologists have noted morale problems occur when tensions are relaxed. Soldiers, for example, in World War I lost morale when moved from the front lines to rest areas. They became inactive and then became despondent, irritable and “blue.” When they returned to battle, getting into the thick of things, their spirits revived and a morale problem ceased.
Rest is necessary! But, as necessary, is that every person do his part; fill his seat; sing his song; listen his part; pray his prayer; study his material; teach his lesson; speak his word; share his witness.
The Bible gives an occasion when Elijah withdrew in despondency and despair to a cave bemoaning his fate at Jezebel’s hand, thinking he was the only one. God told him he wasn’t the only one! In Elijah’s blues God said to him, “Get up and get busy!” Once Elijah got back doing what God commanded, you don’t hear any more blues from him.
Many years ago a great Baptist leader in Texas said, “If you get blue because you think your world is going to pieces, then take hold of some part of it and see that it doesn’t happen.” So often people complain and criticize what is or isn’t being done. All they do is talk. Most critics offer little involvement or inspiration. I’ve found these important words from a great Jewish leader in the days of the early church. Gamaliel’s words should be wisely embraced. When there was great concern among Jewish leaders about Jesus’ movement and message, he said, “Refrain from these men, and let them alone: for if this counsel or this work be of men, it will come to nought: But if it be of God, ye cannot overthrow it; lest haply ye be found even to fight against God” (Acts 5:38-39). This warning should arouse us to become involved, just as Peter, John and other Jesus’ followers were involved and prompted Gamaliel’s statement. Three suggestions I would offer about getting involved.
First, we are to get involved by going. Christianity is a mobile religion; we take it with us wherever we go. Jesus said, “Go ye therefore, and teach all people, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world” (Matthew 28:19-20). Everywhere we go we ought to tell Jesus’ story and encourage others to trust Him. This isn’t just “going to church” either, although that is elementary. One basic problem with many people today is they have not done the first works, the least works, the minimum. Going to church is the least we can do. For many years I have been involved in teaching others history, the Bible and Jesus’ Gospel. I’ve found many interested in and planning to go to Africa or Asia, but they aren’t going out to reach others here, right now. How can we be involved in going abroad if we aren’t involved right now where we are?
Second, we are to get involved by growing. Someone has said, “It takes a disciple to make a disciple.” Jesus said, “Go... and make... disciples.” Jesus’ command is to be growing Christians; growing in love; growing in knowledge; growing in forgiveness; growing in activity. Going Christians will soon lose enthusiasm, motivation and interest if they are not growing. We should be studying, learning and thereby growing in knowledge, love and fellowship.
Third, we should get involved by giving. All of us cannot, indeed are not, called to go abroad, or to become pastors, ministers or evangelists. We are to give time and treasure in getting involved in what God is doing. This is why Paul wrote, “Everyone who calls out to the Lord for help will be saved.” “But how can they call to Him for help if they have not believed? And how can they believe if they have not heard the message? And how can the message be proclaimed if they messengers are not sent out?” (Romand 10:13-15)
For the called to go, we must give. For the Church to exist; for the ministries to go on; for the message to be proclaimed, we must have faithful people who faithfully and regularly give.
So, to say it simply, Get involved!” A Chinese proverb sums it up adequately, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” So, get involved! Light some candles. Jesus also said, “You are the light of the world!” Get involved — going, growing and giving; lighting candles in a dark world.
While passing thro’ this world of sin,
And others your life shall view,
Be clean and pure without, within,
Let others see Jesus in you.
Keep telling the story, Be faithful and true,
Let others see Jesus in you.
I would like to hear from you and will appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me. Getting involved is important.