In the title of this column, I do not mean myself personally, but I mean for all of us to read Psalm 90 and apply what we learn there to ourselves individually and corporately as a people. The denial of God and the destruction of humanity are inseparably linked across our world and recent history. Consider the millions who have and who are condemned to death and without remorse by foolish, elitist, wealthy leaders. They need to consider, as each one of us, God and learn from this great Psalm about Him.

This is one of Moses’ prayers. It can serve as an example for how we ought to pray and think, individually and corporately as God’s people in the churches. Prayer is far more than a “give me” proposition for the person who really knows and seeks to please God. Each one of us needs to develop and deepen a personal relationship with God.

— You can send your thoughts to drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com, or by snail mail to Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired professor.

