In the title of this column, I do not mean myself personally, but I mean for all of us to read Psalm 90 and apply what we learn there to ourselves individually and corporately as a people. The denial of God and the destruction of humanity are inseparably linked across our world and recent history. Consider the millions who have and who are condemned to death and without remorse by foolish, elitist, wealthy leaders. They need to consider, as each one of us, God and learn from this great Psalm about Him.
This is one of Moses’ prayers. It can serve as an example for how we ought to pray and think, individually and corporately as God’s people in the churches. Prayer is far more than a “give me” proposition for the person who really knows and seeks to please God. Each one of us needs to develop and deepen a personal relationship with God.
It is for this reason that I’ve titled this message “God and Me” so that the emphasis will be on the personal and relational. Prayer is living conscious of God. We are to constantly think about God as we live and move through each day (Ephesians 6:18).
A second thing before we consider the heart of this Psalm. This business of a personal relationship with God is not just mine. It is a relationship that touches the whole community of faith and society. The significance of the whole of an individual nation, of Israel and the church are involved in this idea of “God and me.”
We are not in this alone. All of us have a relationship to God and it is in this light that we must see this Psalm. This is not just in the present, but it extends to the past — “all generations” and into the future — “Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.”
There are several things relating to this fact and that result from this relationship.
(1) God is in charge. God is making decisions and directing things. We need to believe and live in this reality.
(2) God is creating. He has created all things, but He is still working, creating, changing things.
(3) God is keeping us. He is our dwelling place. This is a great comfort.
(4) God is providing. Where God guides, He provides. The focus of this great Psalm is God. Keep this in mind as you read and think about Psalm 90.
We should realize who God is. Moses, the writer of this Psalm, gives us a glimpse of how he approached God. Psalm 90:1 gives us this fact and points directly to the conclusion in verse 17.
“Lord, You have been our dwelling place in all generations.” Moses then gives some specifics in verses 2-11. He makes a historical connection with God. In the next verse Moses also does this, saying, “Even from everlasting to everlasting, You are God.” God is present today!
As Francis Schaeffer said in his great book — God is “The God Who is There.” He is (1) the Eternal God (having no beginning and no end); (2) the Sovereign God (“You turn man to destruction.”
He permits us to go where we ought not go and do what we ought not do. Then we want Him to reverse the consequences of what we set in motion that will certainly lead to destruction.
When you are God, time means nothing. To us time is very important (vv. 4-6). “A thousand years in Your sight are like yesterday when it is past, and like a watch in the night.” (4) God is all-powerful. Moses frames a question in this, “Who knows the power of Your anger? For as the fear of You, so is Your wrath” (90:11).
When we realize who God is and what that means, we immediately begin to recognize who and what we are.
(1) We are creatures dependent upon God. We are not in control. Our realization of who God is gives us insight into our frailty and finiteness. God is eternal, we are not as far as our physical lives. Spiritually we are eternal, but not in the same sense as God.
(2) We are sinners. “You have set our iniquities before You, our secret sins in the light of Your countenance” (v. 8). God sees all things. We cannot hide anything from Him. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23).
(3) We have a limit to our lives. We are not going to live here forever. “For all our days have passed away in Your wrath; we finish our years like a sign. The days of our lives are seventy years, and if by reason of strength they are eighty years, yet their boast is only labor and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away” (vv. 9-10).
(4) We must work. Labor is part of our lives. “Yet their boast is only labor…” (v. 10). Paul said, “If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat” (2 Thess. 3:10). Recognizing this and that our lives are limited should lead us to give attention to what is most important. So Moses prayed, “So teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (v. 12).
When we recognize Who God is and who we are, then we come to understand and recognize what God gives us individually and corporately in verses 13-17. God gives us Himself. He comes to dwell in His children and with his people. Then God gives a revelation of Himself, of reality (as things are and as we are); of His mercy and truth (“Let Your work appear to Your servants, and Your glory to their children.).
Finally, we need to realize this fact — if our work is to be anything, lasting, significant, successful, God has to power it, preserve it and bless it. We can do a lot of things, but if God is not in them they will not last.
I would like to recommend Moses’ prayer in Psalm 90 to you. It will be a good read for your own enjoyment and an exceptionally good insight for you and those with who you live.
If you read Psalm 90 and have comments or evaluations regarding it, I would like to hear from you and will appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me.
— You can send your thoughts to drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com, or by snail mail to Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired professor.