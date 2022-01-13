There are contrasts in life that we need to understand. One of these great contrasts is found in the Bible chapter I’ve asked you to read awhile back — Isaiah 58. This contrast involves what pleases God and what and who does not please Him. God told Isaiah, “Tell My people their transgressions, and the house of Jacob their sins” (58:1). Obviously, transgressions and sins do not please God. If there are these in our lives, we cannot please God or honor Him. In this chapter God tells us that even our good deeds, our religious practices, are not acceptable to Him if they shield and shroud our sins and transgressions. God refuses to hear our prayers. He refuses to acknowledge or respond to our worship and good works.
This is the reason God gives a forceful and powerful statement in verses 2 through 4. God says the people seek Him daily, delight to know His ways and as a people do good righteous acts, not forsaking God’s ordinance. They desire justice and delight to approach God. Then God reveals they ask Him, “Why have we fasted and You have not seen? What have we afflicted our souls, and You take no notice?” Then God gives this important statement to His people (and to us), “In fact, in the day of your fast you find pleasure, and exploit all your laborerers. Indeed you fast for strife and debate, and to strike with the fist of wickedness. You will not fast as you do this day, to make your voice heard on high.”
What does God honor in the lives of His people? Who does He chose? What pleases Him? What does He promise to do for the one who choses what pleases Him? The fast that these sinful saints chose and in which they pleasure was exploitative, abusive, hurtful, strife-ridden, argumentative and violent, even striking others cruelly and viciously.
God then contrasts this evil situation imposed on others with the situation that pleases, blesses and honors the Lord. Listen to this and then let us determine that it is this that we will join God in doing. He says, “Is it a fast that I have chosen, a day for a man to afflict his soul?” Not to afflict, strike, attack and abuse others, but to bring one’s self under discipline and to humility. He afflicts himself. He humbles himself; he brings himself low. This God says is acceptable to the Lord.
God then reveals some very specific and practical things for us to consider that we should be committed to as His people. He says that we are to fast:
To loose the bonds of wickedness. Evil binds, chains people to shame, weakness, wrong, defeat. This is why Paul wrote to the Galatians, “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not become conceited, provoking one another, envying one another” (5:25-26).
To undo the heavy burdens. An alternative rendering of this says “to undo the bonds of the yoke.” Evil puts a yoke on a person, lays a load of guilt and conviction on a person. Jesus says, “My yoke is easy, my burden is light” (Matthew 11:30). Paul said, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2).
To let the oppressed go free. Some people try to keep people in a prison of oppression; they try to bind a person, to chain a person to defeat and failure. We are commanded to free them, to let them go. We are not to burden people unnecessarily.
And that you break every yoke. The Lord frees people. Those who enslave and bind and blind people are those who cooperate with Satan and his demons. Such people are not serving God, they are serving Satan and evil. We should liberate people and give them encouragement in doing good and being servant of God.
To share your bread with the hungry. God calls us to help those who need help. Anyone who refuses to help others and to share with them when they are in need is not serving God. Our worship should cause us to want to help the needy and those who are hungry and less fortunate than we are.
You bring to your house the poor who are cast out. So often folks are not welcome in our homes or wanted in our churches. We are to make room for them, to give them the honored place when they come to church to visit.
When you see the naked, that you cover him. We are to help the less fortunate in this very specific and direct way, even sharing our clothing with them.
And not hide yourself from your own flesh. If the needy, the hungry, the naked or the less fortunate are those in your own family you are to help them, give to them, honor them.
When you take these actions, doing these things in humble and sincere ways, then God says He will do something. This is an amazing and miraculous thing God shares with us here. When God’s people share their food, provide shelter for the homeless, clothe the naked, help even those of their own flesh who are needy, God Himself acts on our behalf. The lifestyle God is looking for in His chosen fast, in His chosen worship, is unselfish and honors Him. This is the key issue. God says, “If you take away the yoke from your midst, the pointing of the finger, and speaking wickedness.”
The people here were failing because they were, in fact, spending themselves on themselves. All their time and energy went into making a living for themselves, promoting themselves, advancing themselves and entertaining themselves, enjoying themselves. The government should take care of those folks, not us. No! We are responsible for those who come our way, not anyone else.
We can state the plight of American churches in very simple terms. Our churches are comprised mostly of people who live their lives selfishly, enjoying God’s blessings. Church is an addition designed to make life more enjoyable. It is a place to get a little help with some personal need and to hopefully find a few friends. God is not against that. These things though will not launch us into the purposes and power of Almighty God. God’s supernatural power is reserved for those who will “spend” themselves in a more unselfish way, fasting, seeking God and finding Him. May God stir us to seek Him with all out heart.