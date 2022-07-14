I have visited Israel many times looking at the places traditionally associated with Jesus. Visiting those places, I’ve picked up some important things in regards to Christianity but generally associated with religion.
In some of those visits I stayed in a retreat center in Migdal on the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus spent much of his life and ministry before he travelled to Jerusalem to face the judgment and death from the hands of both the religious and governmental leaders of His day. On some of those visits I shared with our travel group at Ecco Homo a very important insight appropriate for all of us to consider as we think about the role of religion and Christianity in our personal lives.
As human beings, we often load our faith with much that is human and baggage that impedes our spiritual adventure and keeps us from fully experiencing God. We have good intentions, but those intentions become impediments to fully experiencing and expressing the reality of God in our personal lives. I saw thousands gathered around buildings, sites associated with Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection. They were doing all kinds of things to reach out to God and to Jesus and to Mary. Of course, Jesus should be at the heart of whatever we learn, experience and express, but in these circumstances there was so much more imposed — candles, incense, kneeling, head coverings and many other things. All of these human actions and human responses to seek out and to experience God in some real way. Of course, all of these people from many different parts of the world are sincere and really seeking to know God. One of the associated statements identified with these sites was what I identify as a NO expressed in various ways — dress, ceremony, testimony. What I saw in those places were well-intentioned, but they were impediments to seeing God and showing Him. God is not primarily in things or human exercises. He is a spirit and those who come to Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.
In Jesus, there is great simplicity. He came to show us God and to pay for our sins and give us full salvation. Surrounding Jesus has been imposed buildings, monuments, ceremonies and practices that emphasize human things, but do not fully express His life, testimony or witness. Jesus cannot be contained or expressed in stone, in human exercises or in material substance. He is real as a living person. There are all kinds of material artifacts and human practices that seek to make Him real, but in fact hide Him from us. Millions are kept from Him by these places and practices.
In addition, to these physical things that cloak the real Jesus, there are others that are added that detract and keep us from knowing Him because those individuals are added to His life. The most prominent and obvious is the exaltation and deification of “Mother Mary.” Jesus’ mother has been elevated from her very human position to a divine and exalted role in relation to Jesus. She is more than honored. She has been made into a feminine deity by some and they pray to her, and through her, to seek to influence Jesus and God the Father to do for them. This is another impediment imposed by human beings into Christianity that prevents us from fully experiencing Jesus in all His wonder and majesty. Mary was not the “mother of God,” because God has never been born as God. He has always existed. He took upon Himself human flesh, but that did not make Mary divine or more godly than any other human being. To exalt her in this way is to make her into an idol.
When you visit Israel, you also learn an important lesson regarding violence and terrorism. Not only is God tragically hidden by human architecture, actions and attitudes, He is hidden by human actions of violence and viciousness. This has always been the case. The crucifixion of Jesus, the killing of Jesus, was the terrible expression of human sinfulness and tragic behavior. It is the harshest expression of the great human “no” to anything associated with God. It was the Devil’s attempt to prevent human beings from receiving real life and real knowledge of the living God. God has dealt with human violence in the past, and He will once again. Read Genesis chapter 6 and the story of Noah’s flood.
God brought great judgment to the world in Noah’s day when he saw that there was “violence” (Genesis 6:11) in the land and that man was selfish and vicious, saturated with hate. God saw that the only solution was to destroy the whole. That is what He did. God destroyed all of them except Noah and seven others who believed his message and participated in the solution. Human beings have so polluted religion, even what is termed Christianity, that you dare not raise a point lest you suffer violence and hatefulness. Jesus is not seen in such behavior.
Paul faced this same kind of violence and meanness in his day. Christianity thrived in the years after Jesus’ victorious death and resurrection because it was powered by God and His Word of truth. This is what we need to emphasize.
Not what human beings have imposed on Christianity, but what Jesus has expressed and extended. Here is what Paul said to the Corinthians. The Moffatt translation best expresses this great fact in my thinking — “The divine ‘yes’ has at last sounded in Jesus, for in Him is the ‘yes’ that affirms all the promises of God” (2 Corinthians 1:19-20).
Here is a great, marvelous truth. So many think that Christianity and Jesus are a great NO to life and to good. Here we find that is a great lie. In Jesus there is a great YES. Jesus sounded a great YES for all who come to Him. He is alive and He is filling and expressing in the lives of His people His great reality and salvation.
So many religions live by NO — “you cannot do this!” “You cannot be that!” Such religions are a denial of life’s fundamental will to live, aiming a person to surrender and die. Jesus is the opposite. He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6). We must persist and see beyond human buildings, monuments, rituals, practices, places and realize that Jesus is alive and acting in our behalf. Trust Him. Believe Him. In Jesus there is the Great Yes!