There is evil in the world. To deny that reality is to embrace tragedy and unnaturalness. There is that which is evil aside from what anyone of us might think. Evil is more than what we think or do. We can be evil, that is we can think and do evil things. Evil is a complex thing that touches all of us in some way. We make judgments about what or who we think is evil. We use terms to describe what is evil.
The complexity of evil must be considered in the terms that we use to explain and express its reality. This is true of most religions of whatever kind we might consider. Most people do not think of themselves as evil, indeed they often consider that what they are doing maybe right and good, certainly not evil. For example, this has certainly been true of those who have done the most horrendous and awful things. This certainly was the case with leaders such as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, among a large list of other leaders in the past that we might could list. This is certainly true of Vladimir Putin, a vicious killer and thug, murdering and slaughtering innocent people in both Russia and Ukraine.
History has judged these individuals and their heritage as wrong, vicious, immoral, murderous, demonic, devilish, satanic, malicious, wicked or sinful. There maybe other terms that we might use in explaining what or who is evil. These give some indication as to the complexity and content of that which we label evil.
There are those in the world today who see the United States as the “Great Satan,” demonic and evil. This was true of those who flew the planes into the Pentagon, the towers of the World Trade Center and the Pennsylvania ground. They thought they were doing good in attacking the United States, the Great Satan. Of course, these same folks see Israel as a “Little Satan” and intend to destroy that small nation. The interesting thing about some of these folks’ thinking is their denial of the Holocaust as real history. That effort continues as many try to rewrite history and thereby justify horrible things and foster hatred and murder.
This destructive mentality was what drove the hordes during the era of the Islamic Jihad and the “Christian” Crusades. It isn’t just radical Islam that has fostered tragic and grievous things. We must remember the Crusades, the Inquisition and the intolerance and cruelty of other eras, even that in colonial America when witches were executed. History is the record of man’s cooperation with and tolerance of evil; a definition and distinction categorizing what is good and/or evil. As we consider the importance of this definitive and distinctive work, we must certainly understand what Jesus said and what He meant. “Why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not do the things which I say?
“Whoever comes to Me, and hears My sayings and does them, I will show you whom he is like: He is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock. And when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently against that house, and could not shake it, for it was founded on the rock.”
Jesus continued with an application of His story, “But he who heard and did nothing is like a man who built a house on the earth without a foundation, against which the stream beat vehemently; and immediately it fell. And the ruin of that house was great” (Luke 6:46-49).
Our building is not just physical and material. It is intellectual and spiritual. We must dig deep and plant a secure foundation that will stand the rain and wind, the storm and flood that descends in torrential violence. Behind whatever we do, we must see the presence and power of God, who has promised that He would be with us. This is the God who survived the hatred, hostility, rejection and death of the cross. This is Jesus Christ, the revelation of God who comes in resurrection power to express the reality of a Heavenly Father, not one who commands us to kill ourselves to destroy others, but One who comes in us to say to those full of such destructive hatred — God is love and the reality of that fact is seen in Jesus and in the lives of His people.
We are to love those who hate us and would blow us up to please a god who does not love or care for individuals. God who reveals Himself in Jesus is greater than and stronger than any single idol or other god, and He can and will protect and provide for His people.
As unpleasant as it maybe, we must accept the reality that evil must be restrained and resisted. We must believe that Jesus Christ, God revealed in human flesh, is greater than all the evil in our world combined. He is mighty, indeed almighty, and able to still the storm, stop the rain, calm the sea, heal the sick, stay the hand of evil, rebuke Satan, even as He is God who reigns supreme in and through all things. All who resist Him will be defeated. He is death to all lies and liars; Truth to all who seek that which is true, good and right.
This was what Alexander Solzhenitsyn experienced and then wrote about in his Gulag Archipelago, Volume 2, saying, “It was on rotting prison straw that I felt the first stirrings of good in myself. Gradually, it became clear to me that the line separating good from evil runs not between states, not between classes, and not between parties — it runs through the heart of each and every one of us, and through all human hearts. This line is not stationary. It shifts and moves with the passing of the years. Even in hearts enveloped in evil, it maintains a small bridgehead of good. And even the most virtuous heart harbours an un-uprooted corner of evil.” Only God’s Spirit can save such individuals.
We must realize the power of both good and evil and the fact that God protects and empowers good. May we realize the importance of two things — trusting God and doing good. We can never go wrong doing these two things. For Solzhenitsyn, this was a return to simple sanity and reasonable thinking, a thinking characterized by the reality of God and God’s personal and individual demands upon each and every human being. This line between good and evil is real and it divides all humanity into two different groups and confessions — converts and unconverted. When a society remembers and recognizes God, then it can become more humane and civilized in its relationships and responsibilities. This certifies and clearly marks the influence of Jesus Christ and the Christian faith. Hell and sin are real here and now; heaven and good are likewise real in Jesus here and now.