The uniqueness of the Christian faith is important to consider. It is the only faith that sings. We have music in us! Our hymns and music mean we are a rejoicing people. Other people have chants, dirges, laments and wailing, but we have singing. We rejoice. “Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee; How great Thou art!” sounds forth our celebration. Grace and truth produce the music and the lyrics of rejoicing.
The Christian faith is the only faith that satisfies. All other faiths have question marks. They are not solutions; they are searching for truth. The faith of Christ is the truth. All truth is bound up in Jesus. It was not arrogance that prompted Jesus to say, “I am . . . the Truth” (John 14: 6). He was simply stating a fact. So, the Christian faith satisfies because it is truth, but also it is grace. The truth of sin is terrifying, but grace brings deliverance from that terrifying reality. All other religions are incomplete. They do not bridge the gap between man and God; between spirit and non-spirit; between the visible and the invisible. They either deny the material as some philosophies and faiths or they affirm the material and deny the spiritual, as materialists do.
The truth is we are both physical and spiritual. Actually, we are trinitarian. We are body, mind and spirit; as Scripture says, “body, soul and spirit” (1 Thessalonians 5:23). So only a wholistic faith like Christianity can satisfy the deep longing in the human heart—the longing for both grace and truth.
Christianity is the only faith that frees. There is no song in error. Sin cannot produce harmony. Its very nature is disharmony, destruction and death. Only truth can produce a song. Only truth, as it is combined with grace can sing.
I believe there is significance in the order of words in Scripture. Grace in John chapter 1, verse 14, comes become truth and you find that again in verse 17. So, grace precedes truth and that frames our consideration of whatever is true. Grace is God’s power working in us enabling us to be what we ought to be, to speak what we ought to speak, to act as we ought to act. Truth then is God’s word communicating reality to us. It is God’s creation communicating reality to us. Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).
We need to take seriously both the physical and the spiritual. “God is a spirit” and Jesus came to introduce us to Him. We can rejoice that God in Jesus takes our humanity, our physical reality, seriously. In this Christianity is unique. We must consider the truth about this fact of the incarnation.
One cultic religious group says, “As we are God once was, as God is we shall be.” That is a perversion of the incarnation. God is not a man who evolved into god. He was God who became a man that He might bring back to Himself the highest creature He made. “The Word was made flesh . . .” (John 1:14). Focus on that word “flesh.”
Not, the word was wrath with flesh. No! That would not have drawn anyone to God. Not, the word pitied flesh. That would have been commendable, but totally inadequate. It was “the Word was made flesh.”
The word was carefully selected. If we were told that “the word became a man,” then woman would have been left out. But we are told that “the word became flesh”—no one race, sex or age group is omitted. Jesus encompasses all. Paul wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male or female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).
This marvelous fact, that Jesus is evidence that God takes our humanity seriously certainly distinguishes Christianity from all other religions. Some say, “Deny your humanity.” Other, “Destroy your humanity.” Others, “Become as gods.” That was the original argument in the Garden, encouraging Adam and Eve to be what they were not, will never be and could not be, “as gods.” We are flesh, but God takes us very seriously.
Let’s celebrate our humanity. Rejoice in God’s creative genius and grace. Not only did God in the incarnation take our humanity seriously, He took our sin seriously.
In find in this the greatest encouragement. Jesus no only became flesh to reveal to us God. He “became sin for us, who knew no sin, that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Corinthians 5:21).
One other phrase we should consider that is important. “He . . . dwelt among us” (John 1:14). The word became flesh. God clothed Himself in flesh, not as a demonstration, but to “dwell among us.” The word is “tabernacled.” The tabernacle in the wilderness was a picture of the incarnation. God came amongst us, to show Himself, to share Himself and to save us from ourselves.
In C. S. Lewis’ book, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, he portrays Jesus as the great lion Aslan. This draws out what Scripture gives in saying that the Lord is “a lion” (Job 10:16; Hosea 13:7). In Revelation the Messiah is described as “the Lion of the Tribe of Judah” (5:5; 22:16). Aslan gives his life for the traitor Edmund, saving him, portraying the crucifixion. Then Aslan returns from death. Susan and Lucy are first to see him. Lucy responded saying, “Aren’t you dead then, dear Aslan?” Aslan responds, “Not now.” Then the children begin rejoicing and celebrating, joined by Aslan in “a romp as no one has ever had.” When it ends, Aslan says, “And now to business. I’m going to roar. Put your fingers in your ears.” Because of this great truth fact we have an “and now” in our lives. Because of Jesus’ death and resurrection there can be the “and now” in our lives. Our humanity is not mourning but singing. It is not defeated, but victorious. We can celebrate. Let us rejoice in the “and now,” the reality and uniqueness of Jesus’s faith. All of life brims with harmony, resounds with music, thunders with praise.
There are many things that we need as humans, but none more important than what we are considering.