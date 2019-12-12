The dominate theme of this season is what is known as “Christmas” and it focuses on the birth of a baby over two thousand years ago in a small town in Israel called Bethlehem. Christmas trees, decorations, bells, singing, feasting and gift-giving are highlights during these weeks around December 25th each year. There is no greater period of music and singing than this period other than perhaps Easter each year.
At that long-ago time when the first Christmas occurred there was war. Taxes were increasing. Rome ruled. Men were enslaved. The world was dark and getting darker. The Pax Romana was real, but it was not real peace. There was confusion. Unrest was rumbling under the veneer of Roman peace. There was sin at all levels, lying, cheating, killing and all the rest associated with humanity.
There was fear. Men feared for their lives. Indeed, life was cheap and easily extinguished.
Superstition, paganism, idolatry and ritual reigned in the spiritual realm. It was a dark hour, but it was to get darker still.
As darkness deepened, fear multiplied and war raged — Jesus came! In this simple statement is the profound meaning of Christmas—Jesus came! Hymns have told His story—He came upon a midnight clear.
He came from heaven’s throne room to earth’s lowly stable room. He came from “the ivory palaces into a world of woe.”
He came into a world that did not welcome Him or want Him. He came from the Highest to the lowest, from perfection to persecution. He came as Immanuel—God with us!
We cannot understand Christmas gratitude or giving without understanding who Jesus is and why He came. Jesus came! Those are wonderful words. And in that coming
He gave Himself to us and for us that we might know God and be freed from our sins and slavery.
What meaning in just these two words and how they reveal who God is and what He did in the coming of Jesus. Jesus Came! In his coming He brought light into the world that we might see more than we otherwise could see. So we need to celebrate the light. This is one of the really wonderful times for this whole region when we celebrate the lights. It is a great time of celebration and refreshment. The Wonderland of Lights should emphasize in all our seeing and observing the reality of what Jesus did.
For Marshall this is a marvelous time with the Wonderland of Lights, the Christmas concerts, the carol-singing, the church music and the special time for personal and family celebrations and feasts.
Why not read the Christmas story in Matthew and Luke, focusing on Jesus Christ to bring salvation and solutions to a war-torn world, fractured relationships and hate-filled individuals and families.
There is a better life, a more-blessed life, for those who are willing to embrace what Jesus came to do for us and to provide for us.
Remember as we conclude this year and look forward to a new year to do two things that you can never be wrong doing – trust in the Lord and do good (Psalm 37:3).
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Marshall News Messenger, all the subscribers and all others who read these words, for your time and interest.
Many of you have responded in some way to my epistles from time-to-time, giving your insights and comments for my consideration.
I thank you for your readership and for your thoughtful responses. It is always good to hear from those who love to read the newspaper.
Over the past there have been people from a multiple number of states respond to these words showing that the paper has an audience from all over the country—Florida to California, Pennsylvania to Colorado, not to speak of our surrounding states.
Make your response part of this season of giving and gratitude.
Christmas is an important season for us to act in behalf of others, especially those who need to embrace the truth and do good for themselves and for others.
I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas, joyous, full of celebration and uplifting.
Then my earnest desire is that you have a joyous, happy New Year welcoming all of the greatness and goodness that 2020 holds for all of us next year. Let’s join together once again in the marvelous initiative we should highlight, that initiative once known known as “Random Acts of Kindness”.
We will all do better and feel better with such positive and encouraging initiatives. Have a good Christmas and a great New Year!
As the year comes to a conclusion, let us emphasize gratitude and giving that we might truly understand the needs of the world and the work of the One who made all that is.
We have much for which to be thankful and should express our gratitude and appreciation for so many great and good things, great and good people. Let us give words and expressions for those who are hard-working, joy-filled and many-talented artists in music and Christmas and New Year celebration and giving.
Let me hear from you on what you think about the season.
Share your thoughts with me at drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com. You may also reach me by “snail” mail at Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671