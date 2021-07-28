History can be linked to any profession. It is certainly linked to the study of the Christian faith. All our lives in many ways can be linked to the study of history. We all have a biography. Our families have histories. In some way our lives, our families and our Christian faith is identified with national history, personal/biographical studies, historical eras or other more local histories.
Teaching history I intentionally strive to share how it relates to individuals, to regions, to families, as well as to our religious faith. Specific individuals have been important in regards to nations, cultures, movements and events, particularly in relation to the Christian faith.
One has but to name great men or women to identify these connections with history and specific nations—Ivan the Great, Peter the Great, Henry VIII, St. Augustine, Martin Luther, John Calvin, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Leo Tolstoy, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedung, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and many others. History is important in all our lives, not just these famous leaders.
I have offered this introductory statement because there are many who continue to denigrate and downplay the importance of history and its role in our individual lives, even in the life of our nation.
Many students, even everyday citizens, do not think history is needed or important in their personal life or professional life. This is the same attitude that often accompanies the experience of religion—relevance, practicality, reality. Such subjects are assumed to be impractical, unnecessary, and irrelevant to the real issues facing us.
This spirit of rejection and hostility is hard to address and even harder to overcome. A step in dealing with it is to acknowledge that it exists. Then one needs to address the reality—learning history is about self-identity, self-expression and professional skills.
In some sense, all professions, all religious faiths, every family and each individual must deal with historical issues and each professional can benefit from learning what history is, how to be a good student of history and what is involved in the practice of this subject. All life is historical. History is about records, facts, perspective, ideas, experiences and expressions, sources both oral and written. History is life, individual and corporate.
An important facet of history deals with worldview. How we see life and what we believe relates to history. History is a record of who we are, what we have done, where we have been and where we are going. How we see life, what we believe about ourselves and our world has everything to do with a worldview.
This thing of worldview involves the integration of faith and learning, not just in the classroom, but also in our individual and in our corporate life (the church, in other words). An understanding and explanation of what is involved in the integration of faith and learning is vital to achieving a good understanding of history. Indeed, at the heart of this effort is defining and recognizing a Christian worldview. We must consider in the light of this what is happening in our schools, both public and private.
It is a crucial issue, particularly in the private Christian college or university. The tendency is often to surrender to humanism and naturalism in the sciences and social sciences, including history. This is what Francis Schaeffer identified in his crucial studies in the 1960s The God Who Is There, Escape From Reason, and He Is There And He Is Not Silent.
The study of a well-defined and distinctive Christian worldview should challenge the radical humanism and naturalism that can dominate our thinking and studies. In order to understand and the respond to both of these we need to read and study. Several good scholarly and philosophical works can aid in this exercise, in addition to the three that I’ve mentioned from the work of Schaeffer. J. P. Moreland’s Love Your God With All Your Mind: The Role of Reason in the Life of the Soul (1997) explains the significance of Christian thinking in education and everyday life. W. Gary Phillips and William E. Brown address their book as Making Sense of Your World: A Biblical Worldview (1991).
They discuss a variety of worldviews, including theism, naturalism, atheism, humanism and many more. Two of the best books to read on this are theologian John Piper’s Think: The Life of the Mind and the Love of God (2010) and John Piper and David Mathis, Thinking, Loving, Doing: A Call to Glorify God with Heart and Mind (2011). Piper and Mathis’ book includes articles by Rick Warren, Francis Chan, R. C. Sproul, R. Albert Mohler, Jr., Thabiti Anyabwile, as well as Piper and Mathis. Piper writes in concluding this last book, “The main positive aim is that you will embrace serious thinking as a way of loving God and people—that through the awakening and sharpening of your thinking, you will love God and love people more deeply and more fully and more unshakably.” That should be our aim and claim as we embrace and understand our history and relationships with both God and people.
I would like to know what you think about history, faith and where we are headed as a nation. I would like to encourage you to join in this “community conversation,” sharing what you think and learn historically; speaking your thoughts and ideas for others, acting jointly to make significant changes in the future of our community, our county, our state and our nation. As I have said before, our study together, thinking and conversing together can bring right and good to our lives individually and corporately. We must act individually and together if we are going to make a different in a seriously flawed world. We can do it. We can make a difference and must if our nation and our rights as a free people are to be preserved.