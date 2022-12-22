In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, there is much about “history’s end,” particularly in chapter 65 he presents some conclusion about history’s end.
God permitted the Prophet Isaiah to see into the future. What Isaiah foresaw was the most wonderful news a person could imagine. God actually permitted the prophet to see the glorious consummation of human history. This consummation of human history began when Jesus Christ came to earth as a baby in Bethlehem. He launched a new age of human history. Isaiah saw into the future a coming age of salvation, the creation of a new heaven and earth, a new age, and promise by God yet to come. This is “human history’s last days.” It began when Jesus was born those many years ago.
In the last days of human history, God would bring about a new era of salvation. God is speaking through the prophet, sharing what is coming, a wonderful hope. This new era would not be launched by man, but God Himself would bring it. God would reveal Himself to man in the person of His Son, Jesus Christ. There are some specific things presented here that we need to recognize.
FIRST, God’s salvation is to be offered to the Gentiles, as well as to the Jews (v. 1, see also v. 10, 15; Rom. 10:19-20). The Apostle Paul tells us this verse applies to the Gentiles, to God’s offer of salvation to them (Rom. 10:19-20). The Jews had failed to be God’s witness to the Gentiles, thus God Himself came to share the good news of salvation with the whole world. Where Israel had failed, Jesus would be successful. Through Christ, the Gentiles would turn to the Lord. Jesus is alive now!
SECOND, God’s new era of salvation includes His strong indictment of the Jews (vv. 2-5). God chose Israel for four primary purposes:
- to be His holy, righteous people, a people only worshiping the true and living God.
- to be the people through whom He would send the Messiah to the world.
- to be the people through whom He gave His Word, the Scriptures to the world.
- to be His witnesses to the world, that He alone is God who can offer true salvation.
God bestowed upon the Jews the most wonderful privilege to select them to be His special, chosen people. That first Christmas, God, through His chosen people, sent the Savior and His Living Word to the world. These two purposes were irrevocable. God personally guaranteed that He would preserve the Jewish race down through the centuries for these purposes — to present His Son and to present the Scriptures.
The responsibility for living righteous, holy lives and for being God’s witnesses to the world, was that of the people. It was their duty to obey and to be what God wanted them to be. They failed miserably. They failed because of five major sins.
First, they rejected God and His invitation of salvation (v. 2). God had stretched forth His hand in love, tenderly pleading for His people to trust Him and follow Him. He opened His heart for them to come to Him, to believe Him and to demonstrate their faith. For them to carry the message of God’s salvation, they had to accept Him, to believe Him, to be saved. This is still the case for all who serve God. God can only use us to bear His good news if we are saved. If we reject Him and do not follow Him, then we are not saved.
Second, the Israelites turned to idols and false worship (v. 3). They sought to establish relations with their neighbors, joining them in the worship of false gods, bowing in worship to idols. They worshiped what was not living and godly. There are those who think more of their friends and family than they do of God’s church and His people.
Third, the Israelites turned to the occult, seeking the spirits of the dead and eating forbidden food (v. 4). Sitting in cemeteries suggests that they were consulting with the dead, trying to communicate with them, wanting to speak with them. Spending time in secret places suggests that they were consulting with the occult, the forbidden. They were eating wrong and forbidden things.
Fourth, the people were prideful, self-righteous and hypocritical (v. 5).
Fifth, these people excluded and shut other people out from God (v. 5b).
THIRD, God issued a strong warning to those who reject Him (vv. 6-7). God keeps a record of our sins, a written record of our evil deeds. We may think we can hide what we do, but God knows. God knows. God will deal justly with everyone. He will not ignore those who ruin and attack others, particularly innocent and honest individuals. He will execute perfect justice. He will punish the sins of all generations.
Then, FOURTH, God gave a wonderful promise to the Jews regarding the new era of salvation — some Jews will be saved. A remnant would be redeemed (v. 8). This promise was spoken by God Himself. This is God’s promise. There will be Jews saved and they will become mighty witnesses for Him. There are those who will believe and they will not be destroyed, they will be saved. They will be God’s servants and they will possess the Promised Land (v. 9). We must keep in mind that the ultimate promised land is heaven, the perfect world, but this is also about the Promised Land here and now on the earth (v. 10).
The Lord then, FIFTH, emphasizes that while the righteous, believing remnant are saved in the new era of salvation, God’s judgment would fall on those who turn away to worship false gods of Fortune (good luck) and Destiny (vv. 11-12). A person who places his fate in the hands of false gods, whether people or things or ideas, is destined for judgment (v. 12).
This was Isaiah’s prophetic declaration of God’s work to redeem His chosen people and to make a way for those they were to bring to Him the Gentiles. God has said there are two destinies for those living in this new era of salvation. This is our day, our opportunity. There is the destiny for those who reject Him and there is the destiny for those who accept Him; it is the end for those who refuse Him and the end for those who receive Him. Read what Jesus said in John 3:12-21.
We need to remember the birth of Jesus marks the coming end of human history. Our response to Him determines our future here and our end in the conclusion of our personal end and human history’s final. Let me hear from you on what you think about Christmas, Christ and our end.