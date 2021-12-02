There are many efforts today to re-write, re-form, rebuke what has been history, accepted and argued as accurate for centuries. We are a people infatuated by history, inspired by its truthfulness and factualness. Yet we do not consider the nature of historical process — how we come to understand what actually happened, when and where it took place; why it transpired; and even who was involved as actors, villains or victims.
So it is vital we gain a sense of history’s importance; how it changes and challenges our lives, particularly in relation to God and His revelation in Jesus Christ and His written Word, the Bible.
The Bible has a lot to say about history. It is itself a historical document, a collection of historical documents preserved by the work of God’s people through past time and by God’s direct work. There are volumes written on this “canonical” process resulting in the textual preservation of both Testaments. These documents have much to say about history’s importance. One very insightful book can enrich and encourage our study of history and God’s Word is the book of Jude. Reading Jude can enable a person to learn, understand and value history. There is much more in Jude to learn, but this fact of history’s importance in our own consideration of who we are and what is happening in our time is very important.
Jude wants to encourage the people to whom he writes to “earnestly contend (explain, defend, express) the faith once delivered” (v. 3); warning his people from the past that “certain men crept in unawares... ungodly men, turning the grace of God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ” (v. 4). Jude uses very strong terms as he deals with these troubled, flawed people seeking to rewrite the nature of history and faith — those who “speak evil of things they know not” (v. 10), focusing on the nature of physical things as brute beasts they corrupt and condemn themselves. In verse 16 he gets even more specific — they are “murmurers, complainers, walking in their own lusts; speaking great swelling words, having in mind, impressing people so as to gain thereby an advantage.” Then he says in verse 10 they “separate themselves” (cause divisions), “sensual (worldly, sinful), having not God’s Spirit.”
Jude presents this devastating revelation of people who claim to be Christians in the church in his day, who have “crept in unawares (unnoticed).” He wants us to recognize these people for who they really are and what they want to do so as not to be deceived, misled and consequently ruined by false teachings and immoral behavior. Sometimes people use good things to cover their evil deeds. They point out the “sins” so that they can convince others to join them in their sins or support them.
One of Jude’s strategies is to compare these people he is exposing and contending with to other people and events in history. He uses the Old Testament event of “Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh” (v. 7). Jude compares these people to Sodom and Gomorrah, making a point of example as to what happens when people live like these people. Knowing the history of Sodom and Gomorrah is really important and can be helpful detecting the flawed thinking and acting of spiritual enemies. This is a valuable historical comparison Jude uses to warn his readers.
In verse 11 Jude gives three other historical events to give insights into what was happening in his time. He says, “Woe to them! for they have gone in the way of Cain, and run greedily after the error of Balaam for reward, and perished in the gainsaying of Korah.” These three historical events happened thousands of years ago and were recorded in Scripture — Sodom/Gomorrah in Genesis 19, Cain in Genesis 3, Balaam in Numbers 22-24, and Korah in Numbers 16. What is the significance of this point?
Three things should be emphasized in this: First, it is amazing that Jude believes his readers know these stories. Remember this was the first century — no internet, no Google, no search engines, no printed books, no Bibles. There was only oral transmission of stories and facts. Do you know these biblical stories? What is “the way of Cain,” “the error of Balaam,” “Sodom/Gomorrah... going after strange flesh,” and “the rebellion of Korah”? Jude expected his readers to know these stories.
We need to learn the great stories and truths in history and God’s Word so as to apply them to our lives. We need to recognize the facts and faces involved in history so as to guard our relationships and associations in the present. Learning the past can help us manage and protect who and what we are now.
This points to a second facet of history — it can illuminate the present we are living through. History is valuable for Christian living. We can learn that Cain’s jealousy and hatred of his brother Abel (who was faithful and communed with God) leading to his wicked killing of his brother. Balaam made the Word of God into a means of financial gain. Korah rejected and despised Moses’ authority and leadership. Knowing what drove these wicked people can help us identify such people in our time and enable us to correctly deal with them.
The story of Korah and his struggle against Moses is an important drama for us today. We must recognize the legitimacy of leadership, in church and out of church. We have a responsibility to honor the leadership God places in our lives, even when that leadership is not perfect or exactly what we would agree with. Korah despised Moses’ leadership and rebelled against it. God dealt with him and we have that tragic story for our instruction and benefit.
Finally, from this little book and all the rest of God’s written Word we must learn how God ordains events, individuals and movements and then records them in history for us to learn and remember them so as to be wise and insightful for our time.
We must not demean history. We must learn how God works by studying His Word, which reveals His providence through time. We must learn how sins are tragically repeated and judgments are deadly. Hear the wise Psalmist: “Teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts to wisdom” (Psalm 90:12).
Consider how important history is as part of our community conversation.