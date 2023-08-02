What does history have to do with me? That is a question that often arises, especially when considering the required courses in high school and college. Many people ask it, mostly students who do not like such mandated courses of study. That was then, this is now!? There is no real important connection between the past and the present — then and now! Why study history?
Of course, I believe they are wrong. History is the study of the past and how the world we know came to be the way it is right now. You might say, “Well, yes! But I didn’t have anything to do with China or Russia, Afghanistan or Iraq, Israel or Iran and what takes place over there.” But you have and are saying and doing things that will have something to do with where you are and what is happening right now, right here. History has something to do with everyone who has ever lived and with everyone who is living right now. We are all part of that drama. We need to work on being factual and right in what we believe and communicate. I can be wrong in historical facts and dates, which is why I ask you to help me correct my mistakes. Opinion and interpretation can be debated, but facts and dates are not always debatable or deniable. We need to understand the importance of our personal and family history.
History touches all of us in a very personal and real way.
My father was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, in 1918 during the First World War. A lot happened during his lifetime (my father died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007). He was a small boy during the “Roaring Twenties” and remembered a great deal about those difficult times in rural Kentucky. Living on a farm wasn’t easy in those years. He was working in the field at the age of 5 years old, helping plant and harvest the crops. His father used mules and horse-drawn equipment. In my father’s lifetime, he witnessed the improvements of the automobile, tractor, airplane, electric power, radio and television. He was born during World War I and was in the army during World War II. He lived through the Great Depression, and that marked him. It influenced all of his decisions regarding money and providing for his family. He worked hard to provide the best for us and he was determined that his children — my sister Judy and me — should get the best education possible. His generation was an observer of the atomic bomb. My father didn’t make these things happen, but he lived through them. Everything that happened changed his life in some way. In fact, these things have changed all our lives in many ways.
My father obtained only an eighth-grade education. After the military, he went to vocational school training to be a machinist. He worked initially with his brother in a small machine shop near our home in rural Kentucky, a community still known as Maretburg. There are other small communities around — Freedom, Spiro, Brodhead and the county seat of Mount Vernon. Then he went to work with Parker-Hannifin Corporation as a machinist working on molds in a plant in Berea, Kentucky. This is where he touched history in a significant way. He was the machinist that built the mold that molded the rings to seal the first space capsules. This was his contribution to our history and to the United States’ early space program. Many people like my father have contributed in small ways to our country’s history and heritage.
History happens, not just in books, but to people close to us. There is the reality of Pearl Harbor, the atomic bomb and the other historical events that shaped the history of the country during the '40s, '50s, '60s and remaining years of the 20th Century. All of these have in some way influenced who and what we are today.
So history is close to us. History is part of what and who we are. It is the news stories that we read and listen to. It is the buildings, monuments and equipment that we see in the towns and fields around us. It is in the books, magazines and newspapers we read, the songs we sing and the programs we watch. It is in furniture and photographs, letters and journals, advertisements and scrapbooks. We touch it in our families and in the people we know and meet. And likewise, through them history touches us and becomes a living reality.
How has history touched you? How has it touched members of your family? People you know?
A timeline of your life, or of a family member’s life, can help you see how much history has been made in your life and theirs. Timelines of older people reach far into the past, and through their descendants far into the future too.
What are some stories in the lives of these family members? How did events change their lives? How have they affected your life? How have those events shaped the family? What are some of the historical markers, records or memories that document these events, changes and content? What we need to do is begin to record these memories before they are lost. In this we find the personal importance of our history. These thoughts have become very personal and importance in these days since my mother’s death in the fall of 2017 in Kentucky. When I last visited her in the concluding days of her earthly journey, I was dismayed when she did not recognize me and could not understandably converse. No longer could we share thoughts or answer questions. This was a difficult experience and historical occurrence since we had grown up together. My mother was only about 15 years old when I was born in 1945.
Our individual histories are intimately linked and intertwined with those close to us. Such histories make learning exciting and interesting. The study of history includes both content and technique as we learn and communicate this important and influence subject. Educational institutions (both public and private) should provide opportunities for both teachers and students to study and learn history, including local, state, national, family and person history. What do you think? What about your history?