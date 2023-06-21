Francis Schaeffer presented this fact in one of the important books he authored, titled The Church Before a Watching World. I care about the church as an important social institution and religious organization in the world. Many churches today are anything but a good witness, a good example before an observing world. They are too proud of themselves! They are “social clubs” and not spiritual witnesses. The church is God’s work, and He has chosen to give to each one in the church His Holy Spirit. All this comes from Jesus’s cross and His dynamic brokenness.
We need a “broken” church that is a good example. By broken I don’t mean a church that doesn’t work, or that is flawed in some way. By broken I mean humbled and submissive to truth, good and God.
Proud people cannot bear the crucified and risen Christ’s message and example to the world. Those who will not suffer, who refuse to forgive, who lift the head in arrogance and pride cannot well-represent the church or anything associated with Jesus Christ. Perhaps our society is a reflection of what many churches have become — bigger and better (in ways they calculate), but not always truly better, more accepting and kinder.
There is too much pride, too much fleshly spirit, too much selfishness, too much pettiness in us today. Folks get mad over the slightest things; tragically they let very serious things go without concern. Their neighbors may be suffering, starving, even dying, and they are more concerned about the color of the curtains in the church building. We need to be concerned about a hurting, faltering, suffering world. As we are broken, humbled, before the world and before God, we will be more useful and beneficial in His work in the world.
The great Augustine aptly stated, “It was pride that changed angels into devils; it is humility that makes men as angels.” Note he didn’t say it made men into angels, but “as angels.” Humans do not become angels, but they can when humble become true servants of God and enemies of that great prideful Liar known as Satan. It was also Augustine in considering what was most important in true religion who said that “the first, second, and third thing therein is humility.”
So many people historically have stressed the fundamental character trait of humility, but none better than Nicolas Boileau-Despréaux, “There is but one road to lead us to God — humility; all other ways would only lead astray, even were they fenced in with all virtues.”
James, Jesus’s half-brother, said, “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6). Jesus Himself warned, “Whosoever exalts himself shall be abased; and he that humbles himself shall be exalted” (Matthew 32:12; Luke 14:11). Solomon in Proverbs spoke much about humility, “Before honor is humility. Better is it to be of an humble spirit with the lowly than to divide the spoil with the proud. By humility, and the fear of the Lord are riches, and honor, and life” (Proverbs 15:33; 16:19; 22:4). The church needs people who demonstrate simple humility and brokenness in their lives, not talking about it but demonstrating it in real living and truthfulness. Jesus lived humility and calls us to do the same. This is the kind of brokenness that the world needs to witness.
The world fears such brokenness — such emptiness of self and greed. In Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago is an example of this kind of brokenness, humility and what happens as a consequence.
In Russia under the brutality of Communism, many suffered interrogations and imprisonment so inhumane and brutal as to be almost unbelievable — forced to go without sleep for days; beaten with rubber tubing; put in solitary confinement for months; starved, cursed and in numerous other ways abused and humiliated. Solzhenitsyn lived under such vile conditions. This is the kind of atmosphere that we are close to getting under our government in America. Many of our young people voted for Bernie Sanders who praised the Soviet Union and would like to see that kind of big government imposed on and operating in our nation. Under our previous leadership, the government has moved toward that kind of police state and control of individuals and groups. We do not need a big government to provide for us, protect us, enslave us, take our wealth or provide healthcare for us. We should have government that protects our liberty and freedom to live as we want.
Solzhenitsyn said that the Gulag interrogators feared nothing, save this kind of person who humbly believes the truth and lives without fear. He wrote of this person, saying, “My life is over, a little early to be sure but there’s nothing to be done about it. I shall never return to freedom. I am condemned to die — now or a little later. But later on, in truth, it will be even harder, and so the sooner the better. I no longer have any property whatsoever. For me those I love have died, and for them I have died. From today on, my body is useless and alien to me. Only my spirit and my conscience remain precious and important to me.” (Gulag Archipelago, Volume I, page 130)
Such a prisoner makes emotional hijackers, egotistical bulldozers, and spiritual terrorists tremble in fear. Only the man who has renounced everything can win the victory. Jesus Christ said, “He who loves father or mother… son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me” (Matthew 10:37-38). We need to pick up our crosses and obediently follow Jesus. There is great power and persuasion in such brokenness and humility
Indeed, we need just such brokenness, such humility, in order for us to be useful and a blessing in society, in church or out of church. May this kind of unselfish, sharing characterize our lives now and always. We should remember that Jesus had no servants; bossed no one around Him. He was God in human flesh, but he never took a tyrannical attitude toward people. He entered Jerusalem on a donkey that Palm Sunday to the praises of the multitudes but He did not embrace their applause. He knew the nature of crowds that can praise you today but the next day cry cruelly, “Crucify Him, crucify him!” Humility embraces God’s truth and way!