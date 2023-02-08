Usually when one raises the question of evolution, it is religious fundamentalism’s opposition that immediately comes to mind. Christian Fundamentalists questioned Darwin’s idea of natural selection and random, purposeless mutations resulting in the creation of higher organisms. This blind, material process was supposed to create higher beings such as apes and man. One assumption associated with this theory is the supposed “missing links,” which are still absent and unverified. Harvard paleontologist George Gaylord Simpson famously declared, “Man is the result of a purposeless and natural process that did not have him in mind.”
Even Darwin could not go this far in presenting the theory in his famous book when he suggested at the end of his 1859 volume, “There is grandeur in this view of life, with its several powers, having been originally breathed by the Creator into a few forms or into one; and that, whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being evolved.”
This quote makes it appear that Darwin was an early advocate of “intelligent design.” Several eminent thinkers, philosophers and scientists have come to question Darwinism and even evolution as a viable theory regarding the origins of living creatures. The basic elements of humanity (morals, ethics, thinking, religion) cannot find reasonable explanation in the totally materialistic theory of Darwin with its insistence on random, chance, material processes.
The criticism of Darwin, evolution and their attendant scientism is fully and comprehensively examined by scholar John G. West in his Fall 2010 essay in the Intercollegiate Review: A Journal of Scholarship and Opinion, which is published by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute. In his essay, “Darwin, Scientism, and the Misguided Quest for Darwinian Conservatism,” West argues convincingly, “It should be made clear from the outset that the term ‘Darwinism’ does not refer merely to ‘change over time’ or even to the idea that all living things share a common ancestor. Instead, in its modern formulation, Darwinism refers primarily to the claim that the mechanism of evolution is an undirected material process of natural selection acting on random mutations, and furthermore to the reductionist corollary of this view that seeks to understand mind, morality, and religion as fully explicable by such a blind material process.”
Religious fundamentalists do not have a monopoly on fundamentalism. There is an unbending, hostile, even at times hateful, condescending rejection of any questioning of the theory of evolution even though there is almost, some would argue reasonably, no proof of the major contentions of the evolutionary theory. West points out the rejection, firing and intolerance of any question or concern about the process of evolution as seen in the treatment of prominent scientists and thinkers such as protein scientist Douglass Axe, geneticist Lynn Margulis, National Academy of Science member Philip Skell, biology professor Caroline Crocker, evolutionary biologist Richard Sternberg and astronomer Guillermo Gonzalez.
West expressed grave concern regarding such fundamentalist reactions to questions about Darwinism and evolutionary theory. He rightly asked, “Such intolerance should raise concerns for people from across the political spectrum. True liberals — those who favor free and open debate — should be appalled by the growing campaign of intimidation against academic critics of Darwinism just as much as conservatives. Whatever one’s personal view of Darwinism, the current atmosphere is unhealthy for science, and it is unhealthy for a free society.”
Such intolerant, fundamentalist rejection of “intelligent design” should raise some concern among Christians who should have an interest in how we came to be what we are — human beings made in the image of God. This question of the viability of evolutionary theory (and the emphasis here is on “theory”) is important and it should be discussed and debated. After all, there are assumptions and ideas which are “by faith” in any such theory dealing with unobserved “facts” or suggestions. Exactly where is the evidence and real support for this theory?
West concluded his discussion of the controversy surrounding evolutionary theory, “It is not going away because few men do not like to be told that there are some questions they are not allowed to ask, and there are some answers they are not allowed to question. Finally, it is not going away because Darwinism and the scientism it spawns fundamentally challenge the traditional Western understanding of human nature and the universe.”
I would add to this criticism of a radical science fundamentalism, that this certainly raises questions as to how human beings came to be what we are and how we actually relate to what some have proposed as our ancestors, the monkeys and apes in the jungles of our world. Then there is the “missing link” that still hasn’t been established after many years of searching. It also raises question as to how living things emerged from such a mindless, chance-based, material process. These are not nonsense questions, but honorable and reasonable inquires about the beginning and nature of human life and experience. We are, I hope, in agreement that human beings are different than the animals in our world in that we think, reason, feel and rationally communicate and relate to one another.
We “live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28) in the One who made us. As thinking and reasoning creatures we should be thoughtful about these questions. Let me hear from you in our “community conversation” about such matters, evolution, science and our future. What do you think?