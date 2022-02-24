What are the issues that we dare not ignore, that we must not forget as we go to the voting booth? In a sense these are the issues that lurk in the shadows of our lives, haunting our consciences, disturbing our peace. To be clear, we need to name these issues and discuss what should be done without addressing personalities, or even political parties at this point. Of course, we need to be able to, as they say, “connect the dots” that identify who may be culprits and guilty in regards to our present troubling crisis. What among a host of problems do we need to consider?
After considerable thought, I have to say that the most urgent and critical issue facing us today is simply life. We have a culture determined to exalt death and destruction at all levels. We do not, and have not, for over 49 years (since Roe v. Wade) sought to defend, help or preserve life. Oh, that doesn’t mean that doctors and nurses, hospitals and clinics, individuals and families have not enjoyed life and sought to sustain it at some level. It means that there are some of the “least of these” in our society who have been tossed aside, buried in unmarked graves, and their memories and hopes lost forever to us, but not to the God who made them as unique, gifted and creative individuals.
As I write this I am moved to cry out in grief and express my dismay that so many good people, even great, gifted people, have ignored, even justified this modern holocaust of such dimensions that the original Holocaust is dwarfed to the point of insignificance.
What is even more tragic is that many who decry that terrible torment and tragic killing of millions have done nothing to deal with this great injustice, not even former president Jimmy Carter, whose conscience seems to be moved by selected tragedies abroad.
We can only estimate the number that have been slain, somewhere about 1.3 million unborn babies each year for more than 40 years. That totals to about 63 million babies lost to us. It is a sordid story of blood, sex, power and law that few of our politicians, physicians, jurists or common citizens have faced realistically. Many think abortion doesn’t matter. It is not important to them. They find it unpleasant to think about or discuss.
Such thinking was the state of consciences in this country during the ‘30s and ‘40s of the last century until the horrors of the gas chambers, incinerators and mass graves wielded their gruesome images that should haunt modern consciences. We easily blamed Hitler and the Nazis, but what about all the accomplices who refused to confront these agents of death and destruction — not to speak of the prominent leaders and businessmen like those associated with IBM, Ford Motor Company and other international financial interests and agencies? I must confess that I have asked God to give those who defend this gruesome practice nightmares, horrible dreams that they might not rest until they find their humanity and hopefully forgiveness for such death and destruction in the name of human rights!
The crisis of the gender dysphoria controversy involves these same dynamics. There is the simple fact that God created us male and female. Yet people have come to deny this simple fact and insist that a male can be a female, or a female can be a male, and setout to make that a reality in the physical sense. Yet that gruesome procedure involving surgeries and hormonal medication is approved but does not, and in no way, can produce a being that can reproduce naturally another human being. Abigail Shrier has given us a book that reveals the horrors and the tragedies of this crazed movement. The book is titled appropriately IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. Shrier explains the truth about the trans craze and what it is doing to young girls and boys. The casualties from this tragic movement are real and what is being done to these young people can only be described as “child abuse,” and even more so as “self abuse.”
Those who advocate this movement and insist on promoting it are denying science and even physical reality. In earlier times these “professionals” would have concluded that such thinking involved sickness — psychological, sociological and intellectual sickness. Now these highly trained individuals are insisting, despite physical and scientific reality, that those who want to be something other than what they naturally are, are sane and normal, resulting in irreversible damages/changes in these children. The people such as Shrier who have attempted to challenge such insanity and abuse are attacked and maligned for their efforts. These “professionals” are often defrocked, demeaned and have had their careers destroyed by these stubborn reality and science deniers. This is the same kind of thing that is happening regarding the holocaust deniers and those rewriting history involving such events. We must understand that a combination of politics, wealth and technology has brought us to where we are today. Legislation, government, propaganda, media and sociological grouping has brought a tidal wave of change that is hard to resist. We must realize this was what drove those in the holocaust to embrace “the final solution” as right and good, resulting in the slaughter of millions.
We need to face another terrible reality. There are those who have embraced the Marxian solution regarding economics and politics without understanding where communism and socialism have robbed, ruined and slaughtered millions. The facts and the fatalities are massive and real, yet people ignore them, deny them and continue to embrace what Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and the others following them want to bring to pass. There is no longer civil discussions or any communal conversation where such simple facts and realities can be considered. Our leaders at all levels have betrayed us, as many did in the 20th century dealing with the tragedies and losses of similar movements. We are ignoring the warnings of such great men as George Orwell as we are hurled down the road to a 1984 world no one will enjoy.
We need representatives and senators in Washington, and for that matter in Austin, who will stand-up for those who cannot speak for themselves or defend themselves. We need to hold our elected folks to account in these matters, insisting that they protect those who cannot save themselves. Could it be that all of us are victims? Let me hear from you on what you think about abortion, the holocaust, gender dysphoria, socialism and how to deal with these issues. What do you think?