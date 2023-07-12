“We walk by faith, and not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7). Too many of us walk by sight! Things are not the way they seem to be. Appearances can be deceptive.
In the book of Matthew, there is the story of Jesus and Peter walking on the water (Matthew 14:22-33). Peter and the other disciples were surrounded by a storm. Wind lashed their boat. Rain fell. The waves were high. In like manner, our world is engulfed in a storm. Many lives are in turmoil and trauma. What is around us now (as the storm was around Peter) is not what shall always be. We need to recognize Jesus in the midst of our storms.
The great prophet Isaiah discloses that “in the latter days” God is going to establish His house “on the top of the mountains” and He will be exalted with all nations coming to “the house of God.” God will bring judgment; war swords will become plowshares and spears pruning hooks. War will be no more (Isaiah 2:2-4).
Dare we look around us! We do not see the peace in Isaiah’s words. War is everywhere. Fear reigns across the earth. False prophets bid for our attention. Many take their eyes off truth and look away from Jesus. They are sinking in the swirling pool of error, the darkness of untruth. There are false Christs and those who would have you follow them. There are stormy waters, the thunder of human idolatry, the cult of personality and Christ rejection.
In faith, with his eyes on Jesus, Peter stepped from the boat at Jesus’ command. The storm didn’t matter; Jesus did. When Peter took his eyes off Jesus, he got into serious trouble. He began to sink. He could not cope with the storm. Only Jesus could keep him on top of the water and safe from the storm. Peter’s lesson to us is simple — keep your eyes on Jesus.
Why should we keep our eyes on Jesus?
First, we need to keep our eyes on Jesus because vision dominates. Jesus told us if our eyes are clean there will be sunlight in our soul. But if our eyes are clouded with evil thoughts and desires, we are in deep spiritual darkness (Matthew 6:22-23).
There are other gateways to the mind (taste, touch, smell, hearing), but what we see is what concern us. Realize the power of television, the computer, the iphones, the printed page, social media and personal experience.
A story in 2 Kings chapter 6 shows how vision dominates. A servant and his master Elisha are surrounded by a vast enemy army. The servant says, “Alas, my master, what shall we do now” (2 Kings 6:15)?
Elisha said, “Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them” (2 Kings 6:16).
Consider this descriptive narration, “And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man: and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha” (2 Kings 6:17).
Vision dominated this young man’s life, but when he saw the right scene all was different. We need to get the right picture in our vision. We all have vision, but not all the light of faith. Faith is the light by which we see Christ, and that Heavenly world, that Heavenly hosts, gathered about the people of God.
Faith comes from God. It is His gift to His people. Every man may see by that divine light of faith from God. “For by grace are you saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Why do you doubt? It is a matter of vision. As it was in Peter’s case, you doubt and begin to sink when you look at the wrong things and in the wrong direction. Lot’s wife looked in the wrong direction and “turned into a pillar of salt!” On hearing this one little boy said, “That ain’t nothing! My mother looked in the wrong direction and turned into a telephone pole!”
Look only at Jesus. Vision dominates. Keep your eyes on Jesus!
Second, remember vision is distorted by sin. Read what Paul said about vision in 1 Corinthians 13:12. There will come a time when we will see better. The natural man, the unconverted man, cannot see the things of God. He has eyes on other things. He will not look on Jesus. Sin is spiritual darkness. Jesus is spiritual light. Doubt is darkness, faith is light. Sin is death; Jesus is life.
How is it then that our world loves sin; hates Jesus; promotes doubt? Its vision is distorted. It is blind. This is the world’s judgment, “Jesus made all things; nothing was made that He did not make. In Jesus was life, and the life was the light of men. That light shines in darkness and the darkness cannot put it out” (John 1:3-5).
Jesus is the light of the world. “Jesus is the true light, who lights every man that comes into the world” (John 1:9). The truly sad plight of our world is in Jesus’ words about light coming into the world and men loving darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil. They hate the light because it exposes their evil deeds (John 3:19-21)!
We cannot see things right because of sin.
Finally, vision’s direction is important. Looking at difficulties depresses. Peter took his eyes off Jesus; saw the storm; he began to sink. When you look at your difficulties, you begin to sink. Keep our eyes on Jesus! Don’t look at problems and circumstances. Don’t consider what might have been because what might have been will never be. When you take your eyes off Jesus, you begin to sink. Cry out to Jesus. He will save you. Jesus saved the sinker before He scolded the doubter. We see God only by looking to Jesus. Jesus said, “He who has seen Me has seen the Father” (John 14:9). We should keep our eyes on Jesus. He said, “The world sees Me no more, but you see Me” (John 14:19)!
Keep your eyes on Jesus. Stephen did. They stoned him. As he suffered and was dying the story in Acts shows he kept his eyes on Jesus. Stephen “looked up steadfastly into heaven, and saw the glory of God, and JESUS standing on the right hand of God” (Acts 7:55). Keep your eyes on Jesus. There is a “great crowd of witnesses” all around. We need to “lay aside every weight” and ensnaring sin, running with endurances, “looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2). We need to see things in the light of faith. We need to see Jesus walking on the troubled waters and know that He will keep us from sinking. Keep your eyes on Him. Believe Him! Confess Him!
How’s your vision? What are you seeing? I welcome your conversation, questions and responses.