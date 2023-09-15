Have you ever wondered why some businesses fail, some barely survive, and others really thrive and become successful? What is a key to the success of some businesses?
There are many things that could be claimed as to the success or failure of such businesses. There are many opinions and some sound financial reasons for successful business ventures. In conversations I have had with people, some business professionals, there is one thing that a business of any size must do well in the global market-place and that is to give positively outrageously superior service.
What is “positively, outrageously superior service”? how can such a thing be described? It is something extra that you did not expect that makes the customer say, “Wow!” It is someone doing something extraordinary or offering something out of proportion to the circumstances. It is something that gets the customer highly involved and personally committed to the transaction. This is what creates positive word of mouth advertising for the business — incredible “gossip” for the seller or service that emphasizes creatively and positively the advantages of the business.
There are identifiable trends that demonstrate the importance of this proposal to “go the extra mile” in marketing and service. For example, we are part of an aging population, but there is also a large and growing younger population that has special needs. This trend manifests a strategy to meet the needs and recognize the changes in relating to both an ageing and a youthful generation. Sometimes it is in how something is said or presented. Under such circumstances, the introduction and the explanation become all important and critically essential.
Many business leaders or institutional leaders tend to discount the elderly in favor of stressing the youthful. This is a tragic and long-term mistake that will cost both the business and the youthful patrons. We need to value both the older folks and the younger folks. Indeed, we need to once again emphasize the great value and virtue of drawing on the wisdom and experience of the older people. Young people need to learn the value of what older people have to offer them in learning and skills. If we do not maintain a respect for the aging population, we will rob ourselves of much experience and knowledge.
There is a passage in the The Message version of the Bible that speaks to this point of respecting those experienced and older people and what they can contribute to a business or organization. The wise man Solomon in Ecclesiastes said, “Here’s a piece of bad business I’ve seen on this earth, an error that can be blamed on whoever is in charge. Immaturity is given a place of prominence, while maturity is made to take a back seat. I’ve seen unproven upstarts riding in style, while experienced veterans are put out to pasture. Caution: The trap you set might catch you. Warning: Your accomplice in crime might double-cross you” (Ecclesiastes 10:5-8). Discounting experienced and knowledgeable individuals is not a good example to colleagues or to young people who one day will be older.
Another point that needs to be considered is declining leisure time. Despite the development of new technology, there is less time available for the average people to engage in personal indulgences. This means that marketing must make the experience worthwhile and fun. Especially in such a high-tech environment, people are increasingly desirous of personal attention from real live people, not a careless, impersonal machine. The business that emphasizes the idea of “reach out and touch” is right on to the growing trends of today. The growing desire is for the personal involvement, the personal commitment and value in an honest relationship. Frequent discounts, reduced prices and apparent “give-away” gimmicks that ultimately do not work or cannot be “cashed in” cannot replace the fundamental of “love the customer.” Such “sales activities” do not place the customer first or at an advantage. They deceive and destroy ultimate confidence in a business.
“Love” is the word that needs to be used. We need a restoration of personal caring, basic concern for people that will manifest itself in those people returning again and again to make other purchases. It is defining the experience for the customer in such away that the individual will thereafter be telling others what a great experience he or she had. It is businesses paying attention to the simple fact that it is the person paying the money that needs to benefit from the purchase and once positively benefited that person will want to return. This is exactly what a famous person once said, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18; Matthew 19:19). It is such simple “extras” that will trace the future of such a business that will cause it to thrive and prosper.
Let us all strive to give “positively outrageously superior service” in whatever we do, sell, share or produce for the public. Such service will give people, real people, more attention, more concern and genuine benefit. It is this kind of love that will make people feel better and understand they are valued, appreciated and personally important. It is paying attention to the person and not just his money for a product or service. Such attitudes and actions certainly are essential for businesses or organizations to be successful in a global marketplace.
There is another word that can be added to this in conclusion — “Give and it will be given unto you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you” (Luke 6:38). We get a good measure of what we give to those around us. Such giving will result in success for a business, a school or for an individual. Not only that, we will feel better about ourselves in providing such service.
As we think about service and success, let us not forget to understand the context of our thinking and work as individuals and groups. Let us determine to follow the example of the great leader, Jesus Christ, who has called us to “go the extra mile” and to provide “positively, outrageously superior service,” “to do unto others as we would have them do to us.” We are challenged to be good servants. What do you think? I look forward to hearing from you and to addressing any of your comments in the future.