There are many simple, quiet people who pass through our lives. Often they touch us, and then death comes and they pass from our lives and we don’t consider them again. We need to remember them and share what we think with others. One such individual who came into my life a few years ago was Dr. Gilbert Philmore Worley (born July 28, 1939 and died Nov. 30, 2022).
When I think of Phil Worley, I remember many things... his quiet, gentle ways; his gracious, loving life; his friendship — his friendship with God; his friendship with us; the blessing he was to all he met; the good times we hold in memory spent with him; his faithfulness to God, his love for Jesus and His church. The Apostle Paul wrote, “God saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:1-2). That was Phil’s evangelistic message to all.
Jesus died, but He still lives. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life” (John 11:25). He sits on heaven’s throne. He lives to save those who trust in Him. Jesus, who came back from death, has promised us and provides a new heaven, a new earth and a new body. Jesus said, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:1-3, 6). We have access by Jesus’ authority. He lives in us!
Jesus is our Redeemer. He is victorious. We are His and He has raised us to sit with Him in heavenly places, Paul says in Ephesians. We should focus on heavenly things. Dr. Worley labored with a physical problem for many years, but that is now past. We need to listen to the Apostle Paul in Philippians 3:20-21 — “For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body, according to the working whereby He is able even to subdue all things unto Himself.”
Paul said, “Death is swallowed up in victory” (1 Corinthians 15:54). “Thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57). “Neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, not depth, not any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39).
Physical weakness, disease and suffering are real. Death is a reality we all must face. In many services I’ve shared with Phil Worley, some where he preached God’s Word that touched my life, administering God’s grace and spiritual correction. There is one message that Lucyann and I have carried in our vehicles to listen to over and over, finding encouragement, inspiration and wise advise for living and obeying God. He titled that message “Receiving Victory From The Lord,” “Gaining Victory,” using Luke 6:22-23, “Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the son of man’s sake. Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy: for behold, your reward is great in heaven: for in the like manner did their fathers unto the prophets” (Luke 6:22-23). Rejoice, leap for joy. Phil taught us to celebrate the reality of Jesus living in us, speaking to us, speaking through us and demonstrating our faith by “leaping for joy.” Such behavior entreats God’s intervention in difficult and discouraging situations. He could “leap for joy” because he knew Jesus and that Jesus overcame death. Indeed, Jesus has assured those who trust Him, accept Him, live for Him that He would give us great joy. We will have new bodies.
Dr. Worley could leap for joy because he knew Jesus, the conqueror of death. He was not afraid to die. I believe he anticipated the adventure of death because he knew the Lord Jesus Christ and obeyed His calling and commission. When you know Jesus, death is no longer an enemy, but a friend. Jesus awaits us on the other side. Death becomes our doorway to a new life and walk with Jesus Christ. We will miss Phil Worley, his good friendliness and warm spirit.
We honor Phil, remembering his faithful witness, earnest testimony and truthful proclamation of Jesus’ glorious gospel. Remember him with this statement:
A pilgrim traveling the world’s stage,
At last has ended his labored pilgrimage;
He has come to pleasant valleys sitting down;
And as a faithful witness has received a crown.
The storms are forever past, pains vanished all,
Which he faced in God’s grace without gall.
He grieves and sufferings no more, his race fully run,
Successfully, faithfully as it was begun.
We think of him as now dead,
But, O no, he is now being fed
Where there are no more tears
And there are no longer fears.
If anything of love is known or meant,
Think of him and of your sins repent.
Beyond the grave there is life eternal
For all who trust God’s Son supernal.
Our friend has joined that great crowd aright
That gathers round God’s mighty throne upright,
Leaping for joy!
He has finished his race without dross
And has achieved his goal without loss,
In that he has clung to Jesus’ cross.
He preached truth always first and then
In His faithfulness has preached it o’er again
By faithful earnest witness joined Jesus, saying,
“Before His mighty throne I come kneeling,
My race is fully run and my home is surely won.
This is not my end, but my continuing with God’s Son.
We need to remember the joyous life of Phil Worley, who celebrated his “new born King” and honored Him in “leaping for joy.” Let me hear from you on what you think about those who pass through our lives, expressing joy; defining our fellowship and expressing God’s truth. What do you think?