All of us face choices, decisions — some great and life-changing, others small and minimal in impact and change. We can learn much from characters in the Bible and the decisions they faced. One of the great passages that considers the life-changing decisions made by different individually is Hebrews chapter 11. Consider one of the greatest biblical leaders, Moses, and his choices. That passage is found in Hebrews 11:23-29.
The great leaders in the Bible are all known for something important. David is known for the Psalms and his music, his worship, kingship and leadership. Ezekiel and Daniel are known for their apocalyptic writings and visions of the future and God’s work through His people. Daniel was faithful in a foreign land. Paul is known for his epistles and missionary leadership. He wrote by God’s inspiration most of the New Testament — preserved by God for our benefit and blessing. Moses is one of the greatest of the biblical leaders. He was great in all respects. “When he was come to years” (“when he became of age” 11:24) is an expression which leads us to consider that he came to a point in his spiritual, physical and intellectual growth that he made a decision. It was his decision. Hebrews says that his decision was “by faith,” the faith of his family, particularly his mother’s faith, prompted his choice, but it was his personal choice.
Pharoah had to know much about Moses. I’m sure he wondered about this adopted child. Is he for us? Against us? Will he be king? We’ve trained him, educated him. He is the son of Jacobed, blood of Levi flows in his veins. Should the crown be turned over to him? He is a Hebrew, a Jew. So Moses had to declare himself. He reached a crisis point in his life.
It was a momentous hour for this young Hebrew man. This was the hour of destiny for Moses. Will he be the man God wants or will he be the man that Pharoah wants?
Moses looks at the wealth of Egypt — the mighty pyramids, the palaces, the royal throne. He sees all of this — fame, fortune, fun. He looks at the Nile River, flowing like a ribbon across the land. He witnesses the grandeur and wealth surrounding him. He is at the point of destiny.
As Moses faced this moment in his life, so do all of us. We face such moments, and as Moses did, we must make a choice. Everyday we face decisions. Moses considered his situation. He looked ahead. He looked at what he was declining.
First, Moses “refused to be called the son of Pharoah’s daughter” (11:24). He was of the people of God. It came out in him. If you are a Christian, it will come out. Christians have character. It is evident. We must be willing to resign certain things. Moses turned from his Egyptian home and princess-mother and chose his spiritual heritage.
Second, Moses declined the wealth. Most men would not do this. They lie, cheat, steal and murder to get money. They become slaves to wealth. There’s something worth more than gold — character. He looked into the future — “esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt” (11:26).
Third, he turned down worldly honor. He was raised and educated in Pharoah’s household. He was considered the son of Pharoah’s daughter. He had character and convictions. Moses was not afraid to be different. He was a son who put principles before fame and fortune. “By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king” (11:27).
Fourth, Moses refused to be separated from his people. Moses saw this clearly. His horizons broadened as he learned about the world and his place in it. He looked toward the future and eternity. His heart was with his physical mother and her God. Moses put his faith in God, and nothing else mattered to him. He was willing to suffer affliction with God’s people from whom he came. We face the same kind of choice. What about us? Is our Christian faith vital or is it a fizzle in our lives? Moses made his decision and kept it. Moses’s choice cost him Egypt’s throne, great wealth, Pharoah’s good pleasure, his princess-mother and his adopted family.
Why did he do it? Was was his motivation? This passage tells us. “He saw Him who is invisible” (11:27) — God. Moses says in his prayer in Psalm 90, “Thou art God” (Psa. 90:2). “Thou God seest me” (Genesis 16:13). Moses was God’s creation. He saw God’s plan. God’s eye and His hand were upon Moses.
God knows us, even as He knew Moses. He knows our motives. He sees into our hearts. Moses knew God. He saw God as sovereign over the future, capable of taking care of the past and supreme in the present. Moses committed his life to God. He involved God in all that he did. He made a choice. The power of God shaped his life.
Second, Moses looked ahead. He knew God was in charge, not Pharoah. He also knew that God would reward His people. That phrase “recompense unto the reward” in the Old King James version, in verse 26 in the New King James Version says, “for he looked to the reward.” He looked to the future. He knew that God pays, rewards. We must remember the same. If we are faithful to God, if He is our guide, out yonder He will reward us.
Third, Moses knew God could destroy. He had witnessed God destroy the first born in the struggle with Pharoah. He witnessed God’s work in these dramatic ways. Likewise, we need to reverence God.
Last, Moses knew that God’s people can go where others cannot go. They can do things that others cannot do. If they try with God, they will fail. Verse 29 clearly reveals this fact. Moses knew this by faith. He saw its reality far in the future. He anticipated the Lord Jesus Christ. God opens the way for His people. That same way is closed to God’s enemies. It was this kind of faith that would open the way for Moses to lead God’s people out of Egypt’s bondage and, for him, to go upon the mountain to receive the Ten Commandments.
Moses’ choice was extremely personal. He made the decision. It wasn’t just his mother and his family. It was his choice. Likewise, we must make our own choices, in our own time and in our own way.