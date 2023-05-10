For some time I’ve been reading, studying and thinking about King David in the Old Testament. He was chosen by God and set apart, ordained and blessed by God, to take the throne of Israel after the death of King Saul. He was, as God said, “a man after my own heart” (1 Samuel 13:14; Acts 13:22).
From David would come a special one, the Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ who was also one after God’s own heart, but He was perfect, without sin. David was not a perfect man, as his history and story in God’s Word reveals. He did serve and worship God. He correctly dealt with his sin as Psalms 32 and 51 reveal to us, along with other references. Another Psalm gives us great insight into David’s life values; that of Psalm 27. This Psalm deals with important values in life.
What is most important to you? In your life what do you value most? What we spend our time, thought, effort and energy doing is an indication of what we most value. A value is what one holds to be of supreme importance. It is what a person centers his life on.
For example, many people consider material things to be of greatest importance, and they give themselves to getting, keeping and maintaining physical things. Some people spend more time on their yard or in their garden than they spend with God or)on the things of God. That is a life value for them.
Other people hold their family — husband, wife, father, mother, son or daughter to be the most important thing in life. These things can become life values — what we center our lives on. They are idols before which we bow in worship.
Jesus has a word to those who value material things: “Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat; neither for the body, what ye shall put on. The life is more than meat, and the body is more than raiment” (Luke 12:22-23). He also speaks about family, “He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter ore than me is not worthy of me” (Matthew 10:37). Jesus also said, “You cannot serve God and mammon” (Matthew 6:24).
True values cannot be measured materially or in terms of earthly friendships and relationships. Many a person has sold his soul to the devil for another person. This is what happens when you get your values mixed up and wrong.
However, there is another position; that is having a knowledge of true spiritual values and yet wanting to maintain the old worldly, evil, sinful values. James calls this state “wavering.” “He was wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord” (James 1:6-7).
Such people wonder why they don’t have peace. They want peace and even ask God for it, but they don’t receive it. Right here is the reason why — God says NO! He does not comfort us or give us peace of mind and heart while we are living in sin and rebellion, breaking his law. You cannot share in God’s wonderful blessings while you continue to flaunt His laws and will.
As long as you are wrong, you will feel wrong. It is only when we recognize sin for what it is and let God deal with it in our lives that we will find peace. We must come to recognize that true spiritual values are important. They can make a great difference in our lives.
David centered his life on one thing and diligently pursued that one thing — God was his life value; his life goal.
Divided allegiances tend to distract, weaken and disappoint us. The man who aims is more likely to achieve his goal than the man who has no objective or the man who has too many goals. The only worthy goal or aim is the heavenly one.
It is also worth noting that goals are not attained at once. It takes time. Goals are “desired” and “worked” toward. The man who never desires will never dream, and the man who never dreams will never work toward his dream’s reality. Desire is the hinge upon which life turns and produces. Desire must not just be aimed in any direction. David said, “One thing have I desired of the Lord” (Psalm 27:4). That is the right direction in which to aim your desires and dreams. Here is the door at which God bids us knock that he may answer. Desire is the knock that God answers.
It is as bad to desire the right things in the wrong places and wrong ways, as it is to desire the wrong things. Some people are knocking on the floor, when God says they ought to be knocking on the door. Jesus is the door. Some of you are seeking husbands or wives, friends or companions, but that is your first concern. You will not find what is best until you put God first. God has made it so. As parents we often desire wrong things for our children.
The Psalmist goes on to say, “One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after” (Psalm 27:4). A desire is born in the heart; a dream is grown in the mind; action is given by the body and then there rises the product. What we most value we will work toward achieving.
David sets us an example in this Psalm, pointing us toward life’s real value — God and his will. We need to recognize who David desired more than anything or anyone else in khis life. Simple stated “the Lord” was David’s life value. No one else; nothing else could occupy that central place in life. This involves three actions. David said, “That I may dwell (live), behold (marvel) and inquire (focus) on God in his temple.
There was a reason David thought this important. It was the fact of trouble. When trouble comes it is only God who can see us through. “In the time of trouble God shall hide me and set my feet on a rock” (Psalm 27:5).
We must remember that God is the only life value. “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord” (Psalm 27:14).