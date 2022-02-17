There are many things which we can appreciate about philosophy and philosophers. Philosophers such as Plato challenge us to think, to come to terms with what is and then to determine our place and purpose in life. In this sense we are all philosophers, seeking to see what is real and to respond in appropriate and correct ways. This has been the objective of all who seek truth and, with it, freedom. This is the reason we should give thought to what Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). It is only in truth that one finds freedom and fulfillment. Anything less than truth binds, causing one to stumble and struggle.
We can appreciate Plato’s emphasis on reality. There is a real world that exists. It is an existential world, a world that is capable of being experienced and expressed. There is this level of reality — the world that is, things actually exist. It is this world that gives birth to that secondary world, which we also experience and express, a world in which we live and move and have our being.
There is a real world, the world that is given birth in the light of Plato’s Forms. This is the world that is and originates in the reality of the Absolute, the realm in which God exists. God is the Ultimate, the Supreme Absolute. God is the source of all that is. Plato contributed this important observation for philosophy. Plato’s story of the cave is the classical expression of this reality.
We cannot separate these two from one another. Without that world of Absolutes and Ultimates containing the Forms, there can be no real world to see and experience.
There is the observer, the one who stands between the Absolute and the secondary, the physical world of reality. This is the one who gives expression to the world of the forms and the world of physical reality. This is you and me and all others who exist. We are the observers and the expositors that communicate what is. In this realm there is thought and language. This is the reality of the logos, the word. Symbols and intellectual expressions exist in this realm. This is another important contribution of Plato — the verbal expression of the essences, the forms of that Absolute world in which God is.
This makes what John wrote in his Gospel so important — “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it” (John 1:1-5). Of course, John’s Word was Jesus. Plato’s contribution to thought life is the reality of words; that is how they come to be and what they mean in being. There was that Word in the beginning that gave expression to the reality of God that is beyond human vision and human understanding. That is what Plato was expressing in his story of the cave. He was showing us that there is in the world of the Forms reality that gives birth, creation and expression.
Language, the words of understanding, brings to objective consideration the essence of reality. What is can be experienced and expressed. That is the real meaning of words in regards to language. In considering this we must not forget the importance of metaphor, using what we can see and experience to express what is real. In this we are saying that language objectifies the essence of reality. That is language, the words we use, gives expression to what is real in our thinking and in our physical world. Before they are written, words are thoughts without physical presence. When they are written, they take on physical form. That form is secondary to what is real. This is an important point that Plato contributed to philosophy’s discussion of life’s isness.
There is the real world which we experience. It is a real physical world that gives birth to our conversation; a world in which we exist, experience and see things. We come to know other things, other people and live to speak and show and create. We are different from this world, but we are part of it. We live in it, yet we are more than it. Plato shows us that we are observers, seekers, existentialists, but we are more than that which we see, seek and experience. We are greater than and more than physical reality.
We should recognize, understand and accept this spiritual reality. This spiritual realm is part of the Ultimate, the Absolute, the world in which God is real and knowable. This world is as real as the world in which we live; indeed we and our world are already answerable to that other reality. It is beyond us, yet we are part of it, as much as we are part of the physical world. Both are real and both are important to human experience.
This makes John’s words and revelation so important. It is to be seen in the light of Platonic expression — the world of Forms and the world of real physical things are given birth out of that world of the Absolute and Ultimate. John’s very expression and the revelation of Jesus as the Logos certainly bring to us a deeper and more profound understanding of Who Jesus was and is, as well as who we are and what we know and have. It is important for us to express our gratitude for those who have gone before us and enriched our lives intellectually. I am pleased to be able to express my appreciation for Plato and the others who have influenced and inspired me in the life of thought and spiritual discipline regarding life’s isness. These written thoughts enable us to remember and affirm who we are and how we got to be the person we are, acting in the way we do. Such thoughts enable us to continue our “community conversations” and can aid in understanding and association in a civil society.
I would appreciate your comments and responses to the reality of “isness.”