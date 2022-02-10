As life progresses, most of us come to think about who we are, where we are going, who is with us and what is happening to us. We think about the journey which began when we came to life outside the womb to begin our way. We did not at that time realize our odyssey was beginning, that in time it would change, and ultimately there would be an end, a conclusion of some kind for each one of us.
There are some who do not think about these things because they are pre-occupied with their successes, or perhaps their failures, and their pleasure or pain seems over-powering and unavoidable. Some think that it is a waste of time to think about these questions and philosophical reflections. Yet these questions come, even to these folks, to create some puzzling, wondering thoughts in the continuing journey of life. Changes come to all of us without our deciding, certainly sometimes with our cooperation and choice, but always persisting is the possibility of alterations in our way.
There are those times when we decide to make a change in our journey for some reason. We stop what we are doing, make a change in companionship, consider our physical location and alter our geographical place, or we might stubbornly, painfully keep going forward to some goal that we have chosen and are determined to attain it. Whatever we may think, things do not remain the same. Things change, sometimes for the good and other times for the bad, but they seldom stay the same for most of us.
This image of life as a journey has been with us from very ancient times. That most ancient of books, the Bible, presents from Genesis to Revelation this portrait of life — a journey from beginning to end, birth to death, start to finish. Much of our great literature has taken this same view and built great stories and poetry that we should consult. From man’s experience in the Garden of Eden in Genesis and the failures of that ancient pair to the very drama of Revelation’s end either in the celestial city or the undesirable lake of fire, there is the persistence of the journey. This imagery certainly brings to mind the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien in his stories involving Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings books. Of course, there is the popular novels of C. S. Lewis in the Narnian tales involving the land beyond the door in the wardrobe leading to the world and relationship with Aslan the Great Lion.
This image came to mind once more recently when I read again an issue of the journal Weavings, whose subtitle explains, “A Journal of the Christian Spiritual Life” and is published by The Upper Room in Nashville, Tennessee. It was an exceptional essay by Deborah Smith Douglas titled “Though the Straight Way Be Lost” that caused me to once again begin thinking about my life as a journey. She reminded me that others have taken this analogy, the image of life as a journey, to consider who we are, what we are doing, who journeys with us and where we are headed. This certainly has raised another deep question that bedevils many, the questions that come under the word “why?”
Douglas reminded me that Dante Alighieri, John Bunyan, T. S. Eliot, C. S. Lewis, Frederick Nietzsche, St. Catherine of Siena, Dorothy Day and Eugene Peterson dealt with this inquiry regarding “the way.” Assumed and certainly realized in my thinking is the truth in this image of life — from beginning to end, birth to death and start to finish. It is established all through the Bible in every life described and explained through that ancient book — Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Abraham and his family, Joseph and his brothers, Moses and the Israelites in the wilderness, Joshua and the Promised Land and certainly that most ancient book in the Bible, Job and his sufferings. We dare not forget the Psalmists and the other wisdom writers in, not just the Bible, but all great literature that portray life as a journey. It was the Psalmist who cried out, “Show me your ways, O Lord and teach me your paths” (Psalm 25:4). All of these writers have given us some insight or inspiration in considering our journey. We ought to read them and find encouragement in their thoughts.
I found such encouragement in Douglas’ uplifting reminder of life’s journey. Her observation is most encouraging, “There is no reason for us to despair, no matter how many times we find ourselves lost and afraid and still far from home” (Weavings, Volume xxv, p. 20). We need to consider who we are, what we are doing and where we are headed. We ought to pay attention to those around us, certainly treating them kindly, graciously and respectfully, even as we would like to be treated. Everyone has some fear or frustration with which we struggle and we ought to strive to assist overcoming those struggling in their lives that we might have aid in our own trial. This reminded me that there are those who build gallows on which to hang those they disagree with, only to find in their own journey they have built their own instrument of execution.
It is good to share my thoughts with you on life’s adventure. I look forward to hearing from those who benefit from these words. May every blessing be yours and every happiness. Let me hear from you on what you think about the adventure, the journey on which we find ourselves.