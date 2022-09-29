Jesus faced great hostility and hate. His story in the gospels of the New Testament give us the details of His life. He went about doing good, healing the sick, delivering the depressed, freeing the demon-possessed, defeating spiritual enemies. The leaders of the community, the Pharisees and Sadducees, opposed Him, rejected Him, accused Him of being Satan’s helper — Beelzebub’s worker (Matthew 12:24). Their hate finally led them to crucify Him, hoping to remove Him from life and influence. A glimpse into the drama and dictates of these interactions can be considered in the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 12:34-37. Read it and think about it.
Jesus and these incidents associated with Him demonstrate one of life’s great principles — life’s overflow comes from what is in us. Whatever we open our lives to and fill our minds and hearts with will come out of us. Only two things can come out — actions and words.
Jesus uses another simile (metaphor) in verse 33 in this chapter in Matthew, saying, “either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrukpt, and his fruit corrupt; for the tree is know by his fruit.” Mark that — “the tree is known by his fruit.” What life produces comes out of what he or she is. If you are an apple tree, you will produce apples. That is whatever you are will be manifest in what you do and say, the fruit of your life.
It is at this point that Jesus confronts the Pharisees and gives this principle of life’s overflow that we need to consider. Jesus said, “O generation of vipers, how can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. A good man out of the good treasure of the heart brings forth good thing: and an evil man out of the evil treasures brings forth evil things. But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by your words you shall be justified, and by your words you shall be condemned” (Matthew 12:34-37).
First, what is in a person must come out. What you are will come out. We say, “He made me mad!” No, the “mad” was in you. He may have brought it out by whatever he said or did, but it was in you. You are what comes out of you, as much as a glass with water yields water when it spills.
Second, another point to observe of this principle involves not only what we are, but what we put into our lives. What we contain inwardly comes out of us dependent upon what we put into our lives through reading, seeing or hearing.
Verse 35 speaks of “good” and “evil” treasure and the life yielding whatever has been stored up in it. “A good man out of the good treasure of the heart brings forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things.”
You are what you store in your heart and mind. What we are embraces what we experience, read, watch, hear and study, producing what comes out in word and deed.
When someone bumps into you, whatever comes out is what is in you. What you are and what you have consumed intellectually and spiritually will overflow out of your life.
There is much more that needs to be shared about this principle of life’s overflow. On another occasion, Jesus encountered a woman of Samaria at a well. He asked her to give Him a drink of water. This Samaritan woman responded to Jesus, saying, “How is it that you, being a Jew, ask drink of me, a woman of Samaria? For the Jews have no dealings with the Samaritans” (John 4:9).
This triggered a wonderful witness conversation that gives us insight into this principle we are considering. Jesus asked this woman, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that says to you, Give me to drink; you would have asked of Him, and He would have given you living water” (John 4:10).
Naturally, this woman responded, asking, “Sir, you have nothing to draw with, and the well is deep: from where then have you that living water? Are you greater than our father Jacob, who gave us the well, and drank thereof himself, and his children and his cattle?”
Jesus continued the conversation, pointing to the well, “Whosoever drinks of this water shall thirst again: but whosoever drinks of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life” (John 4:13-14).
The final part of this conversation in John’s Gospel is about the woman desiring this thirst quenching living water, and Jesus reveals that He knows all things about her life. This should teach us that Jesus knows everything about us as well. The woman tries to change the conversation by raising the issue of where we should worship God. Jesus then tells her that the most important thing is to “worship the Father in spirit and in truth” (John 4:23). This is because “God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24).
The woman makes the correct assumption at this point in the conversation that the Messiah is involved, resulting in Jesus says, “I that speak unto thee am He” (John 4:25-26).
While this concluding part of the conversation is vitally important, I want to stress what Jesus says about “living water.” Water is something we take into our body and use on our body. Jesus said that He was the living water. We should fill our lives with Jesus. Jesus here says that He gives all who come to Him living water. This living water when taken will be eternally satisfying. It will become “a well, a fountain, of living water springing up into everlasting life” (John 4:14).
What does water do? It is a cleanser. It quenches thirst. It refreshes. These illustrate how Jesus through the work and witness of the Holy Spirit influences. Taking this “living water” and sharing it with others is the least we can do for others (Matthew 10:42; Mark 9:41).
When we come to Jesus and drink of His Spirit, then our lives are filled with His Spirit. We become fountains of living water, cleansing, quenching thirst, refreshing all who come into our lives.
On another day Jesus cried out, “If any man thirst, let him come unto Me, and drink. He that believes on Me, as the scripture has said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. (But this spake He of the Spirit, which they that believe on Him should receive: for the Holy Spirit was not yet given; because that Jesus was not yet glorified)” (John 7:37-39).
What is the overflow of your life? What comes out of your mouth? What are you producing in your actions? We need to consider these questions.