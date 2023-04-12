There are some things that we need to remember in these critical times, things that are linked to our history and to our constitutional rights. It is easy to avoid things that are hard to confront.
One of the most difficult things to deal with is taxes. They have become one of the most difficult and destructive things in many lives. When we have to work half a year to pay our taxes something is wrong with our system that only “we the people” can address.
It is certain that our “public servants” are not going to represent us. Why would they when they are “pigs at the trough” feasting on what they decide to collect from the already victimized public? We are told that we “owe the government” that provides for us services and other things—roads, bridges, utilities, police, fire prevention, protection, etc.
Not only do we have a tax problem. We are losing many of our “rights” because we have permitted the folks for big government and socialism to dominate most levels of our government, imposing an inordinate number of restrictive and limiting rules, some of which make no sense at all.
The government bureaucracy is an enormous drain on our federal, state and county tax dollar. Certainly those who gain their income from the tax dollar are not going to limit that because those folks want “a raise” while most of the rest of us don’t get very much of a raise, if any at all, because our tax bill is significantly increasing.
Think of the taxes and the implications of our system in this critical economic downturn. It doesn’t appear that there will be much change in our tax bills even during this legislative season in Texas politics.
Texas has been an attractive place to live. I well remember the first time I moved from Kentucky where there are not only property taxes but income taxes, sales taxes and numerous other taxes that burden an over-taxed citizenry in that state. I was relieved to learn that Texas did not have an income tax.
I have since learned that Texas has a number of other taxes and indirect taxes (hidden taxes) that the citizen winds up paying. Back when “Robin Hood” system funding some of Texas public education was declared unconstitutional and the state had to redo the tax system things began to change somewhat in Texas.
It was hoped that the changes would be good.
In all such situations there are possibilities for good or ill. Obviously taxes are beginning to change in Texas. We are seeing higher property taxes and additional “indirect” taxes, or modifications of what can be termed as “hidden taxes.” In some taxing districts people on limited incomes are struggling to pay their property taxes with some losing their homes.
What we should realize is that those who make their income from government entities are not going to limit taxation because that would cut their income.
Our country was founded because people were upset about taxes and the imposition of those taxes without representation. From the national government down to the local governments we have an emerging system that does not represent the people individually or corporately.
Those who set the taxes have the advantage and the people are disadvantaged and have almost no say because they don’t know very much about what is going on and the system is so complicated and so intimidating, even at times threatening, that people accept what is imposed on them.
This is an even more ominous situation when the Internal Revenue Service has been funded to employ thousands of more agents and armed with weapons and ammunition to deal with “unhappy taxpayers.” Sometimes even when people protest or argue about what they have forced upon them, they are punished for voicing their opposition and disagreement.
I have heard of those who have actually unashamedly been threatened and intimidated if they voice their protest or opposition to what is going on. For any public taxing entity to run rough shod over a taxpayer and viciously deal with people is unacceptable in America. We are living in a day when “we the people” need to rise up and speak our mind, not only speak our mind, but vote out the “public servants” who should be representing us and wisely spending our tax dollars to provide “public services”.
The government does not need to own any part of industry or corporate America, especially those that are “too big to fail”. That is “socialism” by the back-door and we will certainly have to pay dearly for this kind of “business.” China is an example of such a system and they are expanding across the world their controls. The Chinese Communist Party business interests are buying businesses and agricultural land across the nation which should alarm all of us.
We need to take control of our local, county, state and national governments as “the people” and make sure that those we elect serve as our founding fathers – unselfishly, graciously, carefully and thoughtfully. We need to begin limiting government, limiting taxation (at all levels).
We need to rein in both government and taxation. The only way to do this is to organize. Individuals are unable to accomplish anything because they can easily be ignored as a single person. As neighborhoods, organized groups, political action committees and special interest groups such as the “tea parties” then there will be attention given.
There are public figures who need to be removed from office. They need to be replaced with individuals who represent the interests of the people who are paying taxes and funding government. That is why we should be concerned about those at all levels of government who are on the government payroll and benefiting from the citizen’s tax dollars, making decisions that benefit themselves and that can injure those who they think their enemy or opposition. The only way to fire these folks is to vote them out of office.
If you have ideas or insights into the rights and privileges of “we the people,” I would like to hear from you and will appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me. You may contact me by email at drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com . I can also be reached by “snail mail” at Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671.