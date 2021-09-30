Lies and deceptions are dangerous because they oppose truth and good. Errors of any kind cannot be tolerated without great loss and suffering. This is what happened to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden when the enticing serpent led them astray, suggesting that God was lying and misleading them when in fact what he said and what they did were the real lies. This same great enemy still works and speaks. Lies are still his trade currency. The Bible and reality today witness to this truth.
From the New Testament time through history, there is a clear narrative of errors and heresies creeping into the human experience to deceive and destroy. An interest in this fact is not just theoretical and philosophical. It is practical, defensive and decisive. Paul said to the confused Corinthians, “Evil communications corrupt good manners” (1 Corinthians 15:33), meaning that if a person goes astray in doctrine, eventually he will fail and go astray in life. Indeed, the Bible clearly teaches that there is nothing good in man today, but he is totally bent to do evil. What a person believes cannot be separated from what he is and does.
The problem we are facing today in society, as in the church, is what can be termed Pelagianism — that is man has free-will and has for the most part good in him and able to do right. There is no such thing as lies, only what we think is right is good. This is the very lie that the vile serpent in the garden used to deceive Adam and Eve. It is to ignore God’s solemn and serious warning that what they decided would bring death.
The Devil said, “Ye shall not surely die!” (Genesis 3:4) Such Pelagian thinking is the Devil’s lie. To fully understand this mighty human struggle, one must think. One of the most important studies of this problem is written by Dr. Ronald Cooke in his book Pelagianism, Barthianism, Self-Esteem and Romans 5:12-18. It is hard to read, but vitally important to gain a clear understanding of why we are facing trouble today especially in the churches.
There are those who say, “Doctrine is not important. I believe in Jesus and God. I’m saved and a Christian, nothing else matters!” That is not true reasoning. The New Testament warns against foolish statements, saying we are to guard ourselves and not be “tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine,” (Ephesians 4:14) because that will result in your life going astray leading to doom. It certainly behooves us to study doctrine and truth so as not to be led astray. If we do not learn in this way, we will certainly live by lies and deny the truth leading to our own terrible disaster. Evil is real and deadly. You cannot embrace lies and find truth or life. This is the very reason we need to learn about Pelagianism and the tragedy of being deceived, dominated and destroyed by lies.
At the present time, lies are being fostered and blatantly played out in morals, politics, economics, religions and governments. Words are being used, but their meanings gravely and wrongly defined, words such as democracy, sex, marriage, love, right, wrong, true and false. Even God is wrongly defined by those who should know better. This became very obvious when former presidents said that Jehovah God and Allah are the same. That sounds so good, but one has only to read and observe what these deities say and do to clearly understand the contrast. This is clearly exposed in what men such as Karl Barth, Rob Bell and others suggest as are “the elect”; that there is really no hell or eternal judgment.
As I advance these thoughts I want it clearly understood, in contrast to petty political correctness and “wokeness,” I do not want to shut up anyone who opposes what I say or write. We should be free to believe and to express ourselves openly and truthfully. I do not embrace censorship. I do believe in living, speaking and writing the truth, thereby exposing lies. Paul said, “You can do nothing against the truth but for the truth” (2 Corinthians 13:8). Truth overcomes lies.
Most of you have not read about the evils and lies of the former Soviet Union, the present North Korea, the new Vietnam, the ravaged Cambodia, the Communist China, the broken Cuba, the devastated Venezula and other failing socialist/communist regimes ruling and ruining their people. We would do well to learn from Alexander Solzhenitsyn when he addressed those who insisted that such evils, victims and destruction could not happen in the West. We need to wake up to lies. Solzhenitsyn wrote, “There always is this fallacious belief: ‘It would not be the same here; here such things are impossible.’ Alas, all the evil of the 20th century is possible everywhere on earth.” When he was expelled from the Soviet Union, Solzhenitsyn issued a simple essay declaring to his Russian people — “Live not by lies!” In time, those who refused to live by lies were freed.
Yet we have embraced the lies of Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitt Romney and other Deep Statists. These and other elitists embrace and encourage lies about Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and the resulting four years of remarkable economic growth, financial betterment, civil progress, racial improvement, Middle Eastern politics and better religious liberty. Now Joe Biden is our president and what should we do? One of the best suggestions is in a new book by Rod Dreher titled from Solzhenitsyn’s essay “Live Not By Lies.” Dreher embraces Solzhenitsyn’s argument that “the foundation of totalitarianism is an ideology made of lies. The system depends for its existence on a people’s fear of challenging the lies.” Alexander Solzhenitsyn in his essay forcefully said, “Our way must be: Never knowingly support lies!” Dreher’s book is a “handbook” on how to face lies and overcome them by living truth and not lying fantasies.
There is so much more that can be said and shared about “living lies.” I would be interested to know what you think about truth and lies. What are we saying to the world in what we believe and what we say?