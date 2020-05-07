I looked through my old Bibles, worn and marked with much use from studying, teaching and preaching. I pulled three or four from the shelf and looked through them. I couldn’t find my first Bible, given to me in 1959 by my mother and father who were not even Christians, for Sunday School as a thirteen year old and out of which I preached my first sermon the third Sunday in July of 1960 at Sand Springs Baptist Church. I couldn’t find the Bible that was given to me at my 1960 licensing, enscribed and signed by Pastor Lee Hopkins which I literally wore out with years of use. It is in storage. I did find and look through my Bible given to me at my ordination, January 19, 1964, enscribed by Pastor J. William Hall. These are part of my heritage, my ministry history, my intellectual history.
I treasure my Bibles above all books. They are the Word of God, they represent to me years of study, service, preaching, teaching and the people, several thousand as friends and fellow-laborers in God’s kingdom. They are part of my history and heritage in God’s work. It was good to look back, but I know there are dangers in driving into the future looking in the rear-view mirror.
History is remembering the past. Remembering the past would be a delightful experience if it were not for sin. Too many times the bad is remembered or told when we ought to focus on the good. The memory of the good things in the past should be accented. We should exercise that wonderful capacity with which the Lord God has blessed us – forgetfulness. In this sense forgetfulness is a blessing and not a curse. There are many occasions when we ought to remember where we have been and what we have gained in the journey. There are others we need to forget.
My life has really been an adventure—a wonderful experience, rich in blessed friendships, studded with joyous relationships, only darkened at times with disappointment or discouragement. Christ has been and is working in my life. I know that He is in all our lives. That is what I would like for us to think about during this trying time. We need to consider what the past can teach us.
It is helpful for us to look back. We can see what was done right and do it again, or perhaps even better. We can look back and note what was wrong, and hopefully not repeat the same mistakes again. However, we must recognize that the past is dead. It can only live as we relive it and remember it. If we resurrect it too often, it could become our master and enslave us.
Our Lord considered the importance of history and the lessons that we can gain from that looking back experience. He calls us to judgment and reflection. There are many stories that we could draw from to explain Jesus’ consideration of history. There is a story that Jesus told that illustrates this point.
Jesus’ story about a man leaving on a long journey. He gave to one servant five talents; to another two and to one only one talent. He gave to each one as He judged “his several abilities” (Matt. 25:15). When he returned the man with five talents doubled his; the man with two doubled his. But the man with only one had hidden his talent and not used it. When confronted with his failure to multiply and use his talent the man with one said, “Sire, I know you are a hard man; you reap harvests where you did not plant, and you gather crops where you did not scatter seed. I was afraid, so I went off and hid your money in the ground. Look! Here is what belongs to you” (Matt. 25:24-25).
The Master called him a “bad and lazy servant” (Matt. 25:26).
You may outshine others in what you do, or don’t do, but that is not the measure. The measure by which God measures you is not against what others do, but against what you were capable of doing and did not do. We may outshine what others have done, yet not win Jesus’ “Well done” because we did not live up to His “well done.” We did not live up to our potential. We did not take God’s gift to us and increase its value and virtue.
I want to share a positive word—take heart, there is good news! I believe it is a sin to discourage people. It is best to encourage people, to speak kindly of and to them.
I am so grateful for those who have believed in me and encourage me. We do not need discouragers, negative, carping people. Men and women are fighting big battles, they do not need the added weight put on them by discouragers. People need wings of praise and affirmation that they may rise, fly, soar, as they grapple with their daily tasks.
Gospel singer Lois Jane Wallace’s song “May You Know Love” has blessed me continually.
Life is filled with joy and sorrow
The winds of change blow everyday
Though we don’t know what will be tomorrow
Just know for you this prayer I’ll pray
May the road rise up to meet you
May the sun shine on your face
May you begin your day with praises
And at the end may you give thanks
May you run and not grow weary
May you walk and not faint
May you soar like the eagle
And all your days may you know love
When the storms of life are raging
Your heart is wounded your body’s worn
In your weakness may you find courage
In these words from Isaiah’s day
May you treasure the love of family
Enjoy some good times with faithful friends
But most of all know the love of Jesus
The only love that has no end
May you run and not grow weary
May you walk and not faint
May you soar like the eagle
And all your days may you know love
Throughout your days may you know love
Now we must realize there is hope. It is possible to even succeed in our own eyes and fail. There is hope for the successful, too. Here is the good news that we need to couple with our past. If we are to continue, to go from here to victory, we must remember, as we look back that God is the key.
There are some things that we need to accomplish God’s best for each of our lives. Rely on Jesus.