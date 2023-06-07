A lot of talk these days is dealing with “civil rights.” Black rights, white rights, gender rights, civil rights, legal rights, constitutional rights, social rights, natural rights, sexual rights, economic rights and any number of other rights. There are those who insist they have “lying rights.” We have a media that creates narratives that later are determined to be totally wrong, actually lies. These culprits do not even apologize for devastating and destroying those about whom they lie. They use our legal system, the government police system, to impose their desires on the whole.
George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and any number of other advocates of “lying rights” need to be exposed for who they are. I’ve put this list together intentionally because they actually present and historically represent what I’m arguing. They exercise their wealth, position and power to run the show and impose their wills on people while utilizing what they refuse others to have — wealth, luxury, mobility, protection, property and resources. For example, George Soros advances what he calls “open society,” but funds radical groups like Black Lives Matters and Antifa that blatantly push the determination that white lives and other lives do NOT matter. That is a “closed society,” a social and political lie funded by his billions of dollars in wealth and political power. He surrounds himself with people he pays to do his work, promote his ideas, implement his agendas, create his chaos and establish what he wants based on his ideas that exclude and extinguish those he says are wrong and evil. Then-President Obama arguing for the passage and support of Obamacare said, “You can keep your insurance; you can keep your doctor; your medical expenses will go down by over $2,500,” when in fact those were all lies for which he never apologized or corrected. I believe these are examples of the “right to lie.”
In the past, Michael Bloomberg has utilized his wealth and power to take away guns from other citizens and groups, but all the while he arms his personal security detail to protect him and his family behind walls and defenses that he and many others refuse to others. Then there is Al Gore claiming to have created the Internet and promoting the radical questionable “global warming” idea that was hurriedly changed into “climate change” so as to accommodate the arrival of ice and snow across the globe. What about all the lies associated with Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Democrat strategies in the 2016 presidential election?
Most of these individuals who promote “lying rights” also oppose prayers or any reference to God in public forums or political exercises. They want to exclude God from any mention in government or political forums. Such actions support this statement — “Out of sight, out of mind.” This is the very reason many people want to remove God, the Bible and prayer from public life. They do not want Him because He makes them uncomfortable and feeling condemned because they are wrong. These people have the “right to sin,” “the right to lie” and God, the Ten Commandments and the Bible contradict their rights — the right to sin, the right to lie.
Yet we are facing a massive effort by many who defend this “right to lie” philosophy and political strategy. This Lying Right is clearly exposed by Dinesh D’Souza in two very good, historically-accurate books. D’Souza has written a number of influential books confronting the inaccuracies and distortions of the American Left and the Democrat Party — The Roots of Obama’s Rage and Obama’s America: Unmaking the American Dream are only two. The two other books on “lying rights” are The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left and Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party.
The progressive left and the Democrat Party have, and continue through their media colleagues, to label conservatives, Republicans and, of course, President Donald Trump as fascists, Nazis even, and accuse them of using the tactics and rhetoric of these radical movements. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow accused Trump of being “what it was like when Hitler first became chancellor.” This is a blatant, audacious lie that is the reverse of the truth. The progressives, the Democrat Party, are virtually identical with fascists like Hitler and Mussolini, with harsh tactics of verbal and physical intimidation and political terror from such as the Antifa movement much like the Nazi Brownshirts. The Big Lie is that the Democrats accuse the Republicans and Trump of being fascists and Nazis when, in fact, since the Civil War the Democrat Party has advanced social slavery, plantation servitude for African Americans, genocide (abortion?), racism and fascism.
D’Souza in Death of a Nation exposes the Democrat Party’s opposition to Civil Rights through Reconstruction and most of the 20th Century with Republicans arguing for, supporting and finally passing the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, as well as the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965. Of course, in the conclusion Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson supported the amendments.
We have rights because God created us and He has given us rights. Rights are not the creation of human entities, even those groups who advocate this idea of “the social contract.” Even our Declaration of Independence acknowledges this important fact. In the preamble, the drafter Thomas Jefferson explains that they are establishing why they are dissolving “the political bands” holding them together and exercising “the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
The opening of the declaration of rights is one of the most famous statements historically. It is important to note where God fits here. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” But there is no right to lie, to sin, to do any wrong of any kind.
Let me hear from you on what you think about these matters of “lying rights,” our Christian faith and political freedom.