Obviously, the New Deal did not get us out of the economic depression. This brings the popular explanation that many have made as it became clear that FDR’s New Deal was not working, indeed has never worked, and the economy began to hum and prosper as World War II heated up and expanded. A very popular and commonly accepted idea is that World War II was the event that ultimately salvaged our economy and the fate of the world. War was the solution! This is the argument that Paul Krugman advanced in his September 28, 2010 New York Times blogpost (www.tinyurl.com/363m2a3), in which he stated that “economics is not a morality play.” What Krugman and his non-moralist leader at the time, President Barack Obama, were attempting to do is use the morally reprehensible tool of war to justify increased taxation and spending to “revive the economy,” as was done by FDR and the New Dealers in the 1930s and 40s.
Steven Horowitz challenged this flawed reasoning in a 2011 article in The Freeman titled “War Would End the Recession?” stating that such can never be the case. It is seriously flawed, indeed, it is economic madness to even suggest that war can solve economic depression. War generates massive and malicious sadness. This is exactly what Adolf Hitler did, as well as other 20th century leaders like him did in bringing prosperity to faltering economies. Germany flourished and prospered. Even as the nation seemed to grow, there were those who lost, not only their financial and property rights, but their very lives, even while others were honored, benefited, prospered and lauded. Hitler and his colleagues forcefully argued they were justified in “the final solution” (the Holocaust) because the Jews and others cooperating with them were impediments to a successful society. That was and is mad, and certainly sad; it was and is morally bad. Even American businesses were involved in this mad, sad and bad venture, benefiting from it — International Business Machines (IBM) and other international corporations, even American Henry Ford and the Ford Corporation openly and strongly promoted anti-semitism.
There maybe times when war is necessary and unavoidable, but it should never be a tool used to get us out of a depression. That cannot be defended or justified. Horowitz raised the serious, moral questions about such reasoning in his article rejecting Krugman’s idea. The justification of government spending tax funds to better the economy is not morally right. Not only that, Horowitz makes another important point. He says, “Employing people to dig holes and fill them up again, or to build bombs that will blow up Iraqis, will certainly reduce unemployment and increase GDP, but it won’t increase wealth. …It is wealth-enhancing to dig a canal using earth-movers with a few drivers rather than millions of people using spoons, even though the latter would generate more jobs.”
Horowitz goes on to argue forcefully and convincingly, “Sending soldiers off to war is a waste of human and material resources, and is almost by definition wealth-destroying, no matter what it does to GDP or unemployment rates.” The author addresses Economist Krugman, stating, “It does matter how we try to get ourselves out of depressions. The world is not upside down and vices aren’t virtues. War isn’t peace and destruction isn’t creation. The real solution to digging out of a recession is to remove the barriers to the free exchange and production that actually comprise wealth creation. Borrowing trillions more from our grandchildren to spend on building the equivalent of pyramids or on blowing up innocents abroad only digs the hole deeper. And when one is reduced, as Krugman is, to saying we ‘need Hitler and Hirohito’ to get us out of the hole in the 1930s, one has abandoned morality to worship at the altar of economic aggregates.”
We are presently witnessing a slim glimpse of what can be possible by moving government out of the private sector and freeing industry and commerce from burdensome taxation, rules and regulations. If Republicans would abandon their defense of the failed Democrat policies and progressive limitations that have never worked we would be doing much better. Freedom and liberty create, build and bless. War destroys, not just buildings, commerce and culture, but lives, families and societies. War isn’t always with guns and bombs. We have witnessed the last many years of war against American values and workers as we have allowed millions into our country, paying them with Social Security, welfare, public education, unemployment and food stamps. People are rushing to get here, not to make a living by their labor, but to get all they can from our welfare and flawed generosity. Both Democrat and Republican progressives have colluded to bring higher taxes, greater debt and an oppressive bureaucratic nightmare to enslave hardworking citizens and erode our liberties.
Speaking of war also raises in my thinking the recent COVID-19 event, which was another means of war, not just on America but on the whole free world, particularly the West. So China is not only attacking us economically but also they have launched another means of warfare in COVID. It was no accident that the attack came as the United States was prospering and gaining once again new economic, social and political strength even while many wealthy interests and political opponents were concerned about America’s success and growing sense of “greatness.”
If you have ideas on progressive socialism, anti-Americanism, American greatness and government controls please share your ideas with me.