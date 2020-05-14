Malachi is the final book in the Old Testament scriptures. Some 400 “silent years” separate Malachi from Matthew, the first book of the New Testament. This is a very long time without a voice for God; no prophet spoke to Israel during these years. The heavens seemed as brass, silent without any message. Malachi spoke and his words became the last and final words of the Old Testament prophets.
The last three books of the Old Testament—Haggai, Zechariah and Malachi—were written after the return of the Israelites, God’s people, from the Babylonian Captivity. These Minor Prophets were what is often termed “the post-exilic prophets. The people returning from captivity did not return as one great big happy group. They returned from Babylon in two or three major migrations, returning to Judah, the first of these groups being about 538 B.C. This was the group responding to Cyrus’ decree given in the scriptural record in Ezra 1:2-4. Approximately 50,000 Jews fulfilled the prophecy of Jeremiah that the captivity would last for 70 years. Those who returned came to a desolate, stricken and defenseless Jerusalem. There was no wall of protection.
The people who returned were very different from those who had left as captives many years before. Before captivity the people had been sheep keepers. In Babylon the people learned to be shopkeepers, merchants, traders. So Ezra led these immigrants back to Jerusalem where they struggled to adjust to a new land and a new way of life that required much hard physical labor. This struggle is clearly depicted in the historical book of Ezra.
Upon returning to Jerusalem the people began to lay the foundations for the Temple, but in the course of this labor they “ran out of steam.” They became distracted. Instead of focusing on establishing the Temple of God, they focused their attention and treasures on their own agendas. Eighteen years passed and God purposed to challenge the misplaced priorities of His people.
God raised up the prophet Haggai around 520 B.C. to stir His people to continue, to work on rebuilding the Temple. The people started the rebuilding under Haggai’s ministry of prophecy and would finish under Zechariah’s ministry around 515 B.C. (Ezra 6:19)
The last group of God’s people returned under Nehemiah in about 445 B.C. to begin laying the walls of the city of Jerusalem. The fascinating and practical book of Nehemiah presents the drama and exciting experience of restoring the walls of the city once again. This great history depicts the drama of the Jew’s building a defense for their city and the Temple.
Shortly after Nehemiah completed the task God gave him, Malachi appeared. An interesting experience is to compare the book of Nehemiah with the book of Malachi. Nehemiah is the conclusion of the historical section of the Old Testament that begins with Genesis. Malachi is the conclusion of the prophetical section of the Old Testament covering the same time period as that of Nehemiah.
Malachi presented us some exceedingly important prophetic questions. We need to consider the penetrating questions in this closing book of the Old Testament. The questions of the prophet are still relevant and real in our day. Let’s consider these questions in this final Old Testament book.
To each of us the Prophet Malachi asks—
How is your heart? Is it tender, open, receptive to God and to His Word and His work?
Or, is your heart hard, callous, cold and hostile?
Do you worship out of duty or delight?
Do you give your tithes and offerings out of habit or as an expression of love and thanksgiving?
When you sing and give praise to God, do you do so with excitement, with enthusiasm, or is it in a “ho hum” complacency?
In another way of asking these questions, would someone observing you and describing you, would it be as a spectator of worship or as an active participant, contributing with excitement?
The ultimate question is this—Are you loving God with “all your heart” or only part, if any at all?
Malachi confronts people whose hearts had become hard as stone. He accuses them of forgetting their first love. By the way, Jesus lodges this same accusation against the church in Ephesus in Revelation chapter 2. That church you’ll remember, did all things right. It was orthodox. It was solid, strong, doing right things. However, their hearts were hard, callous, cold. Jesus said to the Ephesians, “I know your works, your toil, and your patient endurance, and how you cannot bear with those who are evil, but have tested those who call themselves apostles and are not, and found them to be false. I know that you are enduring patiently and bearing up for my name’s sake, and you have not grown weary. But I have this against you, that you have abandoned the love you had at first” (Rev. 2:2-4).
Did you hear that—“You have abandoned the love you had at first.”
In many ways, the Lord’s letter to the church at Ephesus and his word to His people through Malachi are the same. Malachi quotes the Lord in Malachi 1:2, saying essentially the same thing — “I have loved you,” says the LORD. But the people respond coldly and callously with dripping sarcasm, “How have you loved us?” Jesus in God’s answer!
We should acknowledge reality—sin is a terrible truth and we need a redeemer; death is the penalty for our sin and we need to be freed from its chains. We must accept the record in both Old and New Testament, that Jesus Christ is God in human flesh and He paid the price to redeem us from our sin. Then last, Jesus conquered death through the resurrection and we have full salvation through Him. What a glorious day.
How do we honor Him?
The trial of the virus from China has brought us to a new way of worship and witness. It is possible to once again deal with evil and sin through such trying times. There is hope for those who love God and seek to honor Him. Here is the good news that we need to couple with the witness of John’s Revelation and Malachi’s questions. We must remember that God is the key. There are some things that we need to accomplish God’s best. We must rely on Jesus.