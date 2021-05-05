The Bible says that “Christ loved the Church and gave Himself for it” (Ephesians 5:25). Paul writes that “we are not our own, we are bought with a price” (1 Corinthians 6:20) —the death of Jesus on the cross was that price.
What is the church to be doing? Are we to be entertaining folks? Are we to be a social club? Are we a benevolence society?
I think we get some glimpse of our mission in the words of Jesus—“I came to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10). Then the Great Commission says, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20).
This establishes that our task is two-fold: (1) witness to the lost; (2) teach the saved what it means to be a Christian. This is the mission of the church in the world.
A question needs to be asked about the church in the light of Christ’s emphasis on “teaching all nations.” Is the church on a mission, or in a mess? That is the question. Now we need to consider some possible answers to this vital question.
First, the church is on a mission if it has a vision. It is in a mess if it gives place to vicious trivia. People without a vision lapse into concern over trivial things. To have vision is to be able to see. Without vision people can’t see. In the spiritual realm the issue is more significant. “Where there is no vision, the people perish” (Proverbs 29:18). When God’s people have no vision people die without Christ, go to everlasting torment, and perish in their sins.
Jesus spoke about vision. He said, “Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” (John 4:35). We are to see people. People are all around us. Think of the people, several thousand people around us. We must realize as God’s people that we are to reach as far as we can; to reach as many as we can; to reach all we can with the good news of Jesus’ redeeming love. Some of us can’t see beyond ourselves. The church that can’t see beyond itself will die. It will die while people all around die and perish forever. Look! Look! Jesus said that is what we need to do.
Jesus also said, “Watch therefore; for you don’t know when I will return” (Matthew 24:42). Jesus is coming back. Is that coming in your vision?
The people who do not have a vision of perishing people and the coming Christ will be occupied with trivial things. A church without a vision is in a mess, not on a mission for God.
Second, the Church is on a mission if it loves; it is a mess if it is loveless. Jesus said something against the church at Ephesus recorded in the book of Revelation. He said, “I have somewhat against you, because you have left your first love” (Revelation 2:4). The church that does not love Jesus is a mess. The church that does not love Jesus’ people is a mess. Jesus said, “By this shall all men know that you are mine, if you love one another” (John 13:35). The church that does not love one another is in a mess.
The church that does not love people who need salvation and then seek to reach them with the good news of Jesus’ redeeming love is a mess. Lovelessness is a tragedy. It is a triumph for the Devil.
Third, the church is on a mission if it gives; it is a mess if it is greedy. Jesus said, “It is more blessed to give, than to receive” (Acts 20:35). He said, “Give, and it shall be given unto you” (Luke 6:38).
God is a giving God! Christianity is a giving religion! Our basic mission is to give, not to get. God can’t bless some people because of their greed. God can’t give to some people because they are always trying to get and keep. Only those with a vision and love will give.
Fourth, the church is on a mission when it is selfless; it is a mess if it is selfish. Man’s biggest problem is self. To serve God we must lose ourselves; we must become selfless. Paul spoke about this to the Galatian Christians, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).
What do you want for your church?
A vision or vicious trivial?
Love or lovelessness?
Giving or greediness?
Selflessness or selfishness?
Do you want your church to be a mission or a mess?
Many churches suffer from farsightedness. They see the need abroad, and that is good, but they do not see the need nearby. We must not lose sight of missions right here where we live. Whatever we are to be is up to you and me. Every member has a part in making the church. It is no stronger than you and me. Whether or not your church is on a mission or in a mess will be determined by your life. Are we a mission, or a mess?
The ministry of Jesus was motivated by an impelling sense of urgency. In John 9:4, Jesus told His disciples, “I must work the works of Him that sent Me, while it is day: the night comes, when no man can work.”
The setting sun marks the end of opportunity. The night comes in many ways. There is the night of lost opportunity. There is the grim night of death which crushes unfulfilled dreams. Even the night of the end of time has chilling portent. It is the eternal end for many people.
The church on a mission must be aware of the day and its end, the coming of the night. The church community needs to think about what it is.