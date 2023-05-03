We are living in a strange, sometimes I think, dangerous age. It isn’t an age given to much discernment when it comes to serious truth about life and liberty. Even since learning to read as a child in grade school in Brodhead, Kentucky, I have sought to read, to learn, to understand and to think about what is and how it relates to me and to those around me. I have sought to distinguish fact from fiction and to learn what is real from what is not. In this struggle I’ve recognized some very important people and ideas.
At first it was teachers that challenged me and encouraged me to continue my search, not just for the entertaining and exciting, but for what was really true and right. Albert Albright was my history teacher who insisted on the value of the past and that we should know something about who our ancestors were and where they came from. He challenged me to read, to research and to write about what I learned.
It was Mildred Randolph that believed in me and encouraged me to think about the most important questions and ideas, especially to read the really good, great books. Along with these teachers in that rural, small-town school there was a third teacher, Catherine Graves, who insisted on clarity and conciseness in writing, as well as good grammar. These three invested in me and enriched my life, the intellectual life I now enjoy. I value their multiplied and continuing investment in me as a student. I have sought to invest in others intellectually and spiritually. This is one of the many reasons that brings me joy in writing these columns, sharing my thoughts with those who read and think.
This brings me to the primary reason I am writing about the value of intellectual exchange, civil engagement and thoughtful sharing of ideas. It is far more than a search for truth, the defense of a principle or ethics, it is the value of community, a community of learning and liberty. There have been others in my intellectual pilgrimage who have benefited me and guided me in reading, study and writing. A very important individual was Professor Kerney Adams, who was for some years chair of the history department at Eastern Kentucky University. Professor Adams befriended me as a sophomore enrolling at Eastern in the fall of 1965, admitting me to his senior level history reading course dealing with the intellectual foundations of Western Civilization. The course was primarily a discussion of major philosophical and historical writings that had fashioned our Western cultures. This was a major contribution to my reading and writing adventure. I learned to listen, to read, think and express myself orally and in writing. I also learned how to respect others’ thoughts and ideas without insulting or demeaning them. It was in this manner that I began teaching and working in higher education and community conversations.
I respect each person who has read what I’ve written, some have called me, written me, emailed me to agree with or to thank me for what I’ve written. Then some of you have communicated disagreement and concern about something I’ve written about or argued in a column, but never in an antagonistic or angry spirit. Such exchanges are the best example of the long tradition of the best in newspapers as people have engaged one another in an ongoing learning community that ultimately betters all involved and the whole community.
It is in this manner that our country has become the best place to live on the earth. It is what originally brought many of our forefathers to America — a community of liberty, learning and opportunity. It was for some a desire for money, but the freedom to be one’s self, to improve one’s self by learning, to do what one wanted and could do as a free person. In time, even those who came here as slaves found a better life, freer and fuller than anywhere else on earth. That is not to diminish the seriousness of slavery, but it is to demonstrate what is the best in human nature and God’s great work, even in the worst and wickedest of times. We must defend our liberties, particularly the freedom of speech, the free press and the liberty of religious expression and belief (indeed, even the freedom not to believe if one so choices).
The defense of liberty is not easy and it will not be successful without an understanding of history. Sometimes history is hard to accept and easy to ignore. It was this kind of situation that led many to ignore the unpleasant and unflattering observation of Alexander Solzhenitsyn when in a commencement address in 1978 at Harvard he outlined the many ways the West (Europe, England and the U.S.) had allowed itself to grow dangerously weak and spiritually senseless. Then in 1983 when honored with a Templeton Prize he once again stressed that the tragedies in the Soviet Union leading to the death of millions was due to men forgetting God. In both situations Solzhenitsyn was not applauded and praised. He was criticized and in the Harvard case booed by that “academic” community because the great Russian was not “politically correct.” These responses were clear evidence of the moral, spiritual and intellectual poverty, betrayal and dishonesty of many in the West, particularly the majority of those in higher education.
At this time in our experience many are joining in protests and violence, fostered by ideological promoters who are wealthy and determined to have their way. Men such as George Soros and his Open Society Foundations who have invested millions in radical protests promoting civil unrest, violence, anti-police rhetoric and disrespect. He has promoted Black Lives Matters as a fact that diminishes the truth that all lives matter. This man came up under the ruthless Communists and Nazis opposing the freedoms of the America way. He has fostered the instability, violence and disorder in many countries around the world with his billions funding those efforts through his Open Society Foundations. He has now turned to center on the United States, who he sees as the guilty abuser and robber of less fortunate people in the world. His influence is in the background of our former presidents, Barack Obama, Obama’s former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and our present President Joe Biden. He is also behind efforts to destabilize the American political system, undermine the economy, our civil society and our voting systems through funding protest and political movements.
We must never forget that our freedoms in the United States can be used against us to foster their defeat and demise. Solzhenitsyn reminds us of Dostoyevsky’s observation regarding the French Revolution when he stated that “revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.” We must never forget that America was founded and fostered on the reality that there is a God and that God has given us our lives and liberties.