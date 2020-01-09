We have witnessed many changes in our world over the last few years. Most of the changes that have brought us to the brink of economic, political and social disaster have a history that we should seriously consider. They have come from philosophers and theorists who have biographies and whose ideas have been tried and tested over time.
We dare not ignore the lessons of history. If we ignore in this New Year history lessons, we will witness an even greater decline in our individual and corporate lives and liberties. One of the most persistent thoughts driving much educational and personal thinking today is the idea that truth is relative.
There is a serious problem with relativism in education today. The “fallout” from this insistent philosophy that there is no such thing as absolute truth or a standard by which we can judge what is real, substantial and knowable is the denial of all truth, including God Himself.
It is this matter of relativism that drives those who insist that God has no place in the public debate, the legislative chamber, the courtroom, the civic conversation. So the separation of church and state has come to mean that there is no basis for determining what is right or wrong, moral or immoral, good or bad, ugly or beautiful, male or female; only the basis of personal preference, social mores or community standards.
So relativism is used to justify the most absurd ideas and contradictory beliefs. Under this basis there is the acceptance of strange combination—gender types (male, female, homosexual, lesbian, transgender, eunuch), species types (all animals are related, interchangeable, and exchangeable), legal types (laws are relative, not absolute).
Words are redefined and no longer mean what they once meant; the Communist/Socialist can speak of justice, liberty and equality while enslaving multitudes of people in political and economic bondage to fund a dictatorial government and justify murdering anyone they deem unacceptable.
If you have not read John Piper’s important book titled ‘Think’ you should find a copy and read it. It is one of the great books dealing with the topic about which it is titled. I would like to encourage you to thoughtfully read it. Thinking is essential and exceptional for most of us.
There are two basic kinds of people in regards to this question—those who do not like to think or to think about thinking and those who think and like to think. Often those who like to think do nothing else, but Piper’s stress is on the fact that thinkers should become doers, acting on what they think and doing what they envision.
We should be thankful for thinkers. Without people who were thoughtful and ambitious in the realm of ideas we would not have all of the things that we enjoy and that make life better for us—automobiles, airplanes, water systems, restrooms, clothing, food, telephones, cell phones, computers, word processors, and many other intriguing things that benefit and bless us.
All of these come from people who have given themselves and their talents to thinking and learning about what exists, or what they envision and desire to create.
Things manufactured, products grown, vehicles used, and all manner of useful things come from someone’s thinking. Someone invented the wheel which has been a revolutionary technology for all people across the centuries. Think about how important this simple technology is to what we do today.
Life is a matter of learning to appreciate what we are, what we have, what we are capable of doing, and what we can be as a people. Life involves thinking, learning, and applying what we learn in real life with real people. This obviously refers to community, sometimes in the plural.
All of us have a community in which we live and work, sometimes more than one. We need to be respectful and thoughtful of those with whom we associate in our communities. One of the ways that we are like God, made in His image, is our ability to think, then to act on what we think and also to communicate what we are thinking. As an intelligent Being God created all that exists and sustains it. God desires to relate to us and give us directions.
Everyone has a calling which God has given to them uniquely and specially. We have our personal purpose and calling in which we must serve God. There is a God who designed and created all that exists who is working to bring about a better and more just world. He desires that we think and do the right things as individuals and as groups of people and nations. What we should learn for 2020 is that God is going to judge what we think, what we do, what we say, certainly how we treat one another.
The Bible clearly communicates how we are to relate to one another—“Respect those who labor among you…esteem them very highly in love because of their work” (1 Thessalonians 5:12-13). Of course, this was commanded in relation to those who work as ministers among us, but it is also important for us to respect other workers and to honor them for their work, whether it is that of a custodian, a plumber, an electrician, a machinist, a teacher, a professor, a politician, or other craftsman.
My father only finished the eighth grade in school, but he was an exceptional craftsman working with his hands and tools.
He worked for many years for a major corporation where he contributed significantly in developing the molds that produced the seals for the first spacecrafts of our country and many other important rubber products used in industry and research.
Multitudes of such modestly trained men and women have contributed significantly to our lives.
As we begin a New Year let us remember these important thinkers and contributors who have blessed us and bettered us.
We should make this a year when we remember to thank such people for their blessings and contributions as we go about our lives.
We have a better community because of such thoughtful and creative people.