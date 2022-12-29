Everyone needs some basic principles, clear statements, on which to base one’s life. Only as we have such fundamental rules can we make any significant progress in achieving what we ought to as individuals in our personal lives or social experiences. Through history, different individuals have taken the time to set down in writing their basic goals and intentions for living. I have sought to do so. I think we need to write down what we believe as essential and resolve to keep those principles. As I have worked on writing my own list of principles, or life goals, I have sought to learn from others who have done this in the past. As I write about this, I would like to encourage all who read this to engage in this important exercise, and then to devote special effort to keeping what one lists as essential and vital.
One of our founding fathers was Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790), a leading thinker, politician, publisher, statesman, diplomat, scientist, inventor and author, made such a list to guide him. When he was a young man, Franklin listed 13 moral virtues that he specifically sought to keep in his daily pursuits and relationships with people. Franklin believed in writing out resolutions and evaluating one’s self as to following those resolutions. Franklin’s fourth resolution is important to consider in which he wrote, “Resolution. Resolve to perform what you ought; perform without fail what you resolve.” Benjamin Franklin was a good man, representative of the Age of Reason more than the Age of Christianity, but his brief list of virtues are important and certainly valuable for all to consider in fashioning their own resolutions and determining to keep them.
Another important figure from early in our American experience was George Washington (1732-1799), our first president of the United States and the great general who led the American revolutionaries to victory. Washington carefully copied 110 “Rules of Civility” into a school notebook hoping to use them to live a disciplined life. George Washington, much like others, used these to evaluate himself and his life accomplishments. He kept a diary or journal in which he expressed himself in regards to his life’s achievements. He left for posterity his journals, letters, list of rules and his reflections on his life giving us a glimpse into the inner working of this great man’s thoughts and actions. In this same manner, we ought to not only list our principles and moral views, but we ought to leave some record of what we think about as we consider how we live and what we do.
One of the best lists that I have read is that of Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758). Edwards composed his 70 resolutions in 1722 and 1723 while serving as an interim in a Presbyterian church in New York. The last of his resolutions was composed just two months before his 20th birthday. Edwards was one of America’s greatest philosophers, ministers, theologians and thinkers. He set out in his 70 resolutions to determine a disciplined and devoted life, a life that was beneficial and blessed that he might honor God. Edwards was in the Puritan tradition of spirituality and intellectual study. George Marsden, in his magnificent and insightful biography of Edwards, says of his list, “Many of the resolutions are directed toward trying never to lose focus on spiritual things.” As a minister, Edwards wanted to bring every area of his life under discipline and devotion to the God he sought to serve. Edwards specifically stated that he read his resolutions weekly and sought to measure his life by them, as to how effectively he was keeping them. He saw these resolutions as guidelines by which to measure himself and to keep himself disciplined. This kind of weekly exercise was a kind of audit, a spiritual evaluation, as well as an intellectual assessment of his life.
One of the most important categories of Edwards’ list of resolutions has to do with a proper use of time. Edwards was very conscious of life’s brevity and passing nature. One student of Edwards’ resolutions, Scholar George S. Claghorn, writes of this section of Edwards’ resolutions, “His aim was to rise early, work late, and fill every moment with constructive activity.” Edwards stated in Resolution No. 5 “never to lose one moment of time” and in Resolution No. 61 he purposed to “not give way to…listlessness…[which] relaxes my mind from being fully and fixedly set on religion.” Edwards certainly sought to use his time wisely and well. The vastness of his published works issued by Yale University Press, as of this time some 26 massive volumes with more to come, give testimony to the thoroughness with which Edwards kept his resolutions and fulfilled his life goals until his untimely death in 1758.
We have a record of what many of our leaders and politicians have said and done in the newspapers, magazines and official governmental records. They may not want us to remember what they have enacted, said and done, but we ought to remember and hold them accountable. Our leadership, both Republican and Democrat, should consciously list the rules and resolutions that shape their thinking and acting. Then we would know what drives them and what we can expect from them. This would enable us to determine whether or not we want to elect them and support them politically. It is certain that many of our politicians have lied to us, mislead and rudely rejected frugality and freedom for the citizens while insisting on living for themselves and refusing to apply the rules they pass for us to themselves and their friends. This is a good practice that can benefit all of us.
I hope these examples and this explanation will encourage you to write out your resolutions and principles and then live your life in keeping with them. All of us need to regularly keep an inventory and evaluation of how we are living and what we are accomplishing. We need to encourage others, especially our political leadership, to engage in this discipline that we might be able to know them better.
I would like to hear from those who read this about your resolutions and principles. This exchange will extend and expand our “community conversation” about what really matters in our lives and society. I would appreciate you sharing your thoughts on rules and resolutions with me. Share your New Years resolutions with me.