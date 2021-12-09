This is another Christmas season. Read the Bible account of Jesus’ birth in Luke chapter 2, focusing on verse 7. The human heart today is very much like the Inn at Bethlehem — there is no room for Christ Jesus. The Messiah had been promised, His coming eagerly anticipated. Prophets, priests and people had for thousands of years looked forward to His coming. They listened for the heralding of his advent, the sound of his footfall.
Just one beautiful prophetic glimpse of his coming is Isaiah’s passage, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulders: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counseller, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David” (Isaiah 9:6-7). This same prophet gave the dramatic word of Jesus’ first coming into the world in Isaiah 53, declaring that Jesus has “borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem Him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions,” “bruised for our iniquities,” and “with His stripes we are healed.” The prophet concludes about this, “He hath poured out His soul unto death; and He bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.”
This Jesus, the true Messiah, came. But He was not received. As John recorded, “He came unto His own, and His own received Him not” (John 1:11). The very first thing we hear upon Jesus’ arrival on this earth — “there was no room in the inn.” He was not received.
Jesus’ coming was not insignificant, even though it was in obscurity. It was eternal in consequences even though it was in time’s realm. Mark carefully what He came to do. He came to bless, not curse; to lift up, not cast down; to seek and to save the lost; to given sight to the blind; to open prison doors and free captives; to reveal the Father’s love; to given rest to the weary; to redeem His people. What a mission! Yet we find there was no room for Him, not just in the inn but in most people’s hearts and lives.
Thus we find, first, that the world then did not want Jesus. They were not willing to receive Him. In all His 33 earthly years we do not find a single place where he was royally received, or even one place where officials came to greet Him or even to meet Him. He was buffeted, jeered, mocked and insulted, derided, rejected and ultimately crucified. Nazareth, his own hometown, was considered one of the meanest towns in all of Galilee, and even they could find no room for Him. John wrote a sad, sad account (chapters 7, 8), saying, “Every man went unto his own house. Jesus went unto the Mt. of Olives.” He had uttered sweet, consoling truths. Some had turned away, refusing to follow Him anymore. Every man went to his own house, but Jesus had no house. What Jesus said to one young man who wanted to follow Him was true — “Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath no where to lay His head” (Luke 9:58). There was no room for Him!
Isn’t it strange that Christ Jesus had nothing of His own down here? He made everything, yet had nothing. Everything was borrowed. The manger that served as His cradle was borrowed. The beast that He rode on to Jerusalem was not His. The room for the Last Supper was borrowed. The cross was another man’s cross. He was buried in a borrowed tomb. (Someone has said, “Because it was only temporary anyway!”) Christ was a borrower from the cradle to the grave, but He certainly repays graciously and generously, as well as, returning what He borrows.
Second, this world today does not want Jesus. This is supposed to be an age of culture, education, tolerance, intellectual achievement and acceptance, but is Jesus Christ welcomed and received? If Jesus Christ returned to earth, do you know any nation or people that would tolerate Him? Is there a city in the world today that would cast a vote for Him? Not one!
Nations have no room for Jesus or His way. If He were accepted, politics would be different. There is no room for Him in the store, the shop or the courthouse. There is not a single profession that I can think of that would welcome Jesus. Politicians certainly don’t want Him. The Democrats don’t want Him, nor do the Republicans. If a man were to rise in Congress and say, “The Lord says...” he would be laughed out on a political rail. They would ignore him at once — “A religious fanatic, you know the kind!” There are many churches that do not want Him. These churches, as the ancient religious system of His earthly day, would kill Jesus at once if He were physical here again. They are like the inn at Bethlehem. They have no room for Him.
The last thing we need to consider is that in that long ago day, there were some who made room for Jesus. This is a bright light — some receive Jesus. After those terribly dark words in John’s gospel—“He came unto His own, and His own received Him not,” there are these wonderful words: “But as many as received Him, to them gave He power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name” (John 1:11-12).
Mary, Martha and Lazarus made room for Jesus. In addition to these three, many others welcomed Him and received Him. Jesus touched their lives and changed them. This Christmas make room for Jesus right now in your heart. We need Jesus in our lives. There are only two kinds of people in our day, as there were in Jesus’ earthly day — those who reject Him and those who receive Him. Jesus is now preparing a place for those who believe Him and receive Him. As He said, “I’m preparing a place for you. I’m going to come again to receive you, that where I am you may also be.”