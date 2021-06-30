One often hears this expression, especially in a classroom, “Now pay attention!” That is a way of saying, “Listen! Give your attention to what is being said or done.”
Jesus Christ had to deal with listening and attention as people pressed Him to listen or act. The Gospels give the drama of his dealing with these conversations or associations. I like the Today’s English Version translation of Mark 5:36 that says, “Jesus paid no attention to what they said.”
The idea is that Jesus “overheard” what was said, but He didn’t let that influence what He did or said. He acted in faith and worked to do what needed to be done. He worked miracles. He spoke great truths. That is what we need to believe about Him. What is doesn’t always have to be when we trust in Jesus Christ.
To whom should we listen? Who should we follow? There were those who clamored for attention in Jesus’ day, wanted to be heard and wanted to lead. They were constantly giving Him advice on what to do. The Pharisees, His disciples and others wanted to shape and mold Jesus’ life. He heard what they said and then did God’s will.
There are those who think they know what ought to be done and what God’s will is. They want to play the Holy Spirit in people’s lives. We are not the Holy Spirit. We often must be like Jesus and practice “the art of not paying attention.”
For instance, there are those who say the way to win is to be a “go-getter.” Jesus paid no attention to what these people said, declaring that the meek would inherit the earth. They wanted a Messiah who was not a suffering servant. They wanted One who was a King, sitting on a throne. They couldn’t accept that Jesus was going to a cross, dying for sins and suffering.
There were those who declared that the sword was the pathway to power and they wanted Jesus against the cross. Peter, one of Jesus’ disciples, even drew his sword and sought to defend his Lord. He cut off the high priest’s servant’s ear.
Jesus said to Peter, “Put your sword in its place, all who take the sword will perish by the sword.” He informed those listening that His Father, if Jesus asked Him, could provide twelve legions of angels to deliver and defend Him. He turned to the crowd listening, saying to them that they came after Him as a robber with swords and clubs to take Him. He then confronted them saying that He had taught them daily in the temple and they had not taken Him (Matthew 26:55-56).
Yet Jesus paid no attention to them, to their swords and struggles for power. He accepted the cross as His Father’s plan for His life. He knew that by it He would draw all men unto Himself.
The story in Mark 5 is about Jairus’ daughter who was sick and dying. Jesus took the time to help a nameless woman on His way to help Jairus. In that time, Jairus’ daughter died. The prophets of doom told Jesus there was nothing left for Him to do. The little girl was dead.
But Jesus paid no attention to them. They didn’t know what they were saying. Then it is possible that they were saying more then just the words. The prophets of doom are always saying, “It can’t be done! You can’t do it!” Sometimes they are saying, “I’m not going to let you do it. If it depends on me, I’m going to see that it won’t be done. You can’t do it!”
There are always the prophets of doom telling us that we will fail. How many people like Columbus or Edison or Einstein were told they would not succeed? What about Martin Luther, John Wycliffe or John Huss who not only faced prophets of doom but also the reality of death.
What should we do when someone becomes a prophet of doom?
First, we can do just what Jesus did and pay no attention. This is practicing the fine “art of not paying attention.” We are what we think. Or are we what others think we are? Or want us to do? This is what the Scriptures clearly teach. “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he” Proverbs 23:7). We would be better to refuse to hear the prophets of doom. God wants us to listen to Him, not pay attention to those who merchandise doubt and discouragement, hate and hostility.
Second, we can depend upon the Holy Spirit to guide our attempts to tune out the worthless and tune in the worthwhile. In Genesis it says, “God said,” and “the serpent said.” God is still speaking and so is the serpent. It is our high privilege to tune in on what God is saying and thereby silence the lower and lesser voices in our lives. It is our choice. These voices are in all our lives.
Third, we must recognize that Jesus is stronger than any difficulty, problem or trouble we face. He is bigger, as the song says, than anything we face. This is clear in this story in Mark chapter 5. The little girl died. Jesus is the Lord of life and death. He simply raised her from the dead. Jesus is stronger than any problem we face. God will bless us when we trust Jesus and keep our eyes on Him.
James wrote, “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded” (James 4:7-8). James was saying, “Listen to God, not Satan. Obey God, not Satan. Do the right thing. Do what God’s Word says. Keep on doing good for God.”
If we refrain from doing bad things, but do not do anything good we are wrong by not doing what is good. We should pray. Keep your ears open to God. Read and study God’s Word. This is God’s message to us. We should look up, not down. The prophets of doom look down. Jesus wants us to keep looking up. We need to practice the fine art of not paying attention to clamoring voices and constant pressures. Trust God and do good.
This is part of our community conversation. I look forward to hearing something from you .