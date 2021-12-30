Another Christmas is past; another year is almost gone. This has been 2021 and now we are looking at 2022 — a new year with new days, new weeks, new months; with new opportunities, new friends, new adventures. No one has ever seen 2022 before. Only God knows all, sees the future. He knows. But it is all new and will be all new as we live the ventures ahead.
I wish to focus on God’s greatest promise and His fulfillment of that promise in Jesus at the beginning of this new year. We need to once again determine to follow Jesus in all that we do. He is the Messiah and He has set before us a way that we need to walk.
People are hungry for a guru — a teacher, a wise man or woman to lead them. They want a Messiah. People follow all kinds of kooks and weirdos. I’m not going to deceive you by introducing myself or someone else as a guru. I want to introduce you to the real guide in all spiritual matters.
We become like those we study and follow. Who do you want to be like? Who do you want to resemble? Do you want to be an oppressor, an accuser, an evil talker, a gossip, a greedy person, a pleasure-seeker? What do you want to be? The great Prophet Isaiah recorded some amazing words that we can greatly benefit from. I would suggest that you read frequently Isaiah chapter 58 and consider what it says to us, especially verse 11—“The Lord shall guide you continually, and satisfy your soul in drought, and make fat your bones: and you shall be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters shall fail not.”
There are many wonderful images, pictures or ideas that portray who God is. He is said to be “light” (Psalm 4:6); described as being like a “rock” (Deuteronomy 32:4); in some Psalms God is said to be like a “fortress” (Psalm 18:2). The great Reformer Martin Luther stressed this portrait of God in his great song, saying, “A mighty fortress is our God, A bulwark never failing.” God is thought of as a “shelter” (Psalm 61:3); a “hiding place” (Psalm 32:7); a “covert” (Job 40:21). We could go on and on with images, words and descriptions. Of course, all these are inadequate. God is greater than any idea, word, picture or book that we would employ to describe Him.
There is a wonderful word in our text, an action word really, that describes God in a way that we need this new year. It is the word GUIDE. The Prophet used this word in Isaiah 58:11 — “The Lord shall guide thee continually.” I like that.
Others in Scripture have emphasized God as our Guide. The Psalmist wrote, “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters” (Psalm 23:2). In another passage Isaiah, quoting God, said, “I will bring the blind by a way that they knew not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them” (Isaiah 42:16).
There are primarily two reasons we need a guide. The first reason we need a guide is because we are ignorant of the way. The second reason is we are so easily led astray from the right path. So, we need God to guide us.
God is the best Guide because He knows the way. The Psalmist wrote to God, “You (God) shall guide me with your counsel ...” (Psalm 73:24). God knows our trials, perils and hardships. God understands us and He will not lead us astray. “We have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15). God is our Father, and as such He will be kind and considerate, loving and faithful to hear us and show us the way. Jesus taught us to pray, “Our Father ... lead us not into temptation, deliver us ...” (Matthew 6:9).
There are four reasons why we should follow God now, in the present. On the occasion of Jesus’ transfiguration, God the Father said, “This is My beloved Son, hear Him.” God, first, commands us to listen to and to follow Jesus. Jesus Himself said, “Follow Me” (Matthew 4:19). An obvious corollary to this is what Jesus said on another occasion — “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life; no man cometh to the Father, but by Me” (John 14:5). Here is the important fact, God came Himself to Guide us. The Wise Men followed a star to find the child Jesus, but they no longer needed a star when they found Him; they had Him as their way now.
Second, God commands us to follow Jesus NOW. “Today is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2). There is an immediacy about this.
Third, there is an urgency to this matter of following God. There is a practical reason that we follow Jesus now. We do not have the promise of tomorrow. This present moment is all we have. We have no promise of another year, even another day. By God’s grace and mercy we have seen the end of 2021 and now we are at the beginning of 2022. Note what these passages are advising us. We are following God on the way through 2022 and can be assured that God will guide us “continually.”
Fourth and last, we should play safe and follow now, guaranteeing our joy and peace. We dare not postpone following. God guides us. John insisted that God “will guide us into all truth” (John 16:13).
So, what can we conclude? Our only Guide is the Lord who has promised never to leave us or fail us. Jesus said, “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world” (Matthew 28:20). As we conclude consider this word from Isaiah, “And thine ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left” (Isaiah 30:21).